Former top managers of 'Delta Bank' JSC detained

Former top managers of Delta Bank JSC - chairman of the board of directors Galina Shalgimbaeva, chairman of the board Nurbol Samzayev and board member Kenzhegul Kanatpayeva were detained, Kazpravda.kz reports.





Earlier in social networks, information was spread that the former top managers of Delta Bank were suspected of large embezzlements.





According to some sources, the Agency for financial monitoring of the Republic of Kazakhstan has detained former top managers of Delta Bank JSC on suspicion of stealing funds from depositors within an organized criminal group in the amount of more than 33 billion tenge and 79 million US dollars. Among them is the chairman of the board of directors Galina Shalgimbayeva, chairman of the board Nurbol Samzayev, member of the board Kenzhegul Kanatpayeva," the @yyedilov Telegram channel said.





The information was confirmed by the financial monitoring Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Yes, we confirm the fact of detention of these persons. Other information in the interests of the investigation is not disclosed," the Agency for financial monitoring of the Republic of Kazakhstan commented.





Recall that Delta Bank JSC has been deprived of a license to conduct all banking operations from November 3, 2017 on the basis of the resolution of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan No. 194 dated November 2, 2017. The decision of the Specialized Inter-district Economic Court of Almaty on compulsory termination of the activity (liquidation) of the bank entered into force on April 25, 2018.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.