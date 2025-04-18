This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Gold price hits fresh all-time high surpassing $3,350 per troy ounce
relevant news
International tourists spend over USD 2.6 bln in Kazakhstan in 2024
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to supply natural uranium concentrates to Czech Republic
With this new agreement, Kazatomprom continues to grow its footprint in the European market and advance its strategy of diversifying sales portfolio, said Vladislav Baiguzhin, Chief Commercial Officer of Kazatomprom. "This is another important milestone in our mission to be a partner of choice for the global nuclear energy industry. As we build on our previous contracts, partnerships such as this one with ČEZ, a. s., allow us to support energy security in the region while advancing our shared goals of decarbonisation and sustainability".
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to reduce special tax regimes
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Government suggests reducing VAT accounting threshold to 40 mln tenge
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Price of Brent oil down below $64 per barrel on ICE for first time since April 26, 2021
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Domestic tourism grows by 44% in Kazakhstan over 5 years
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
March economic snapshot: Regional and sectoral inflation insights
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Need to focus on optimising business processes
In general, we need to focus on optimising business processes in public services so that users get the necessary maximum "in two clicks". In addition, according to the Head of State's instruction, we need to actively implement artificial intelligence. First of all, on the platform of ‘electronic government’. Its application should ensure smooth operation of information systems of state bodies and will help to simplify access of the population to services," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
- to modernise the portal of e-Government with the launch of elements of artificial intelligence by the end of the year;
- to timely implement projects to provide Internet in remote settlements, as well as to solve the issues of financing the provision of public services in all rural post offices;
- together with interested government agencies, to ensure that the most popular services provided by the Population Service Centres are converted to electronic format by the end of the year;
- to regularly conduct explanatory work with the population on new electronic services, rules of use and receipt, observance of simple security measures for personal data.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
18.04.2025, 11:41Man kills two with police mother’s gun at Florida State University 18.04.2025, 10:394596Telegram has always been compliant with EU laws - Durov responds to media allegations 18.04.2025, 09:16Kazakh Foreign Minister Discussed Implementation of Investment Projects with Turkish Business Representatives2291Kazakh Foreign Minister Discussed Implementation of Investment Projects with Turkish Business Representatives 18.04.2025, 12:441516International tourists spend over USD 2.6 bln in Kazakhstan in 2024 18.04.2025, 08:491296Kazakhstan shines at Asian U18 Athletics Championships 2025 12.04.2025, 10:1572561Karaganda to receive 'City of Labour Glory. 1941-1945' title 11.04.2025, 09:4970226First IT hub opens in Kyrgyzstan 11.04.2025, 16:1064746Kazakhstan remains committed to open trade, says President 11.04.2025, 18:2464311President Tokayev meets Shymkent residents 11.04.2025, 14:2058466Tunnel construction site in S. Korea's Gwangmyeong collapses; 2 workers unreachable 19.03.2025, 14:22114711Kazakhstan names new Energy Minister 19.03.2025, 12:37113771Super-presidential system of government resulted in political crisis - Kazakh Majilis Speaker 20.03.2025, 18:56Recommendations Received by Kazakhstan within the Framework of the UPR Procedure were Discussed at Foreign Ministry106776Recommendations Received by Kazakhstan within the Framework of the UPR Procedure were Discussed at Foreign Ministry 20.03.2025, 17:58105146Tokayev briefed on Kazatomprom’s development strategy for 2025/34 20.03.2025, 13:54103776Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Mexico