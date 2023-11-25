Government to ensure repayment of funds attracted from Unified National Pension Fund

It is possible to multiply the assets of depositors only by investing funds in any profitable instruments. And at market rates and on a repayable basis. At present, the Government is considering major projects in the spheres of industrialization, transport, infrastructure, which require financing. We are considering different sources, including funds of the Unified National Pension Fund," Alikhan Smailov said.
Currently, we are working out the terms of attraction together with the National Bank. The repayment of funds will be provided within the framework of fulfillment of debt obligations of the Government," Prime Minister emphasized.
