11.07.2025, 20:30 7516
IDB plans $1.1bln investment in infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan
Images
Jeddah hosted a bilateral meeting between Kazakh government official, advisor to the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Nurlan Baibazarov and President of the Islamic Development Bank Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Kazinform News Agency reports.
During the talks, the sides discussed the potential for deepening cooperation in financing priority infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan. Special attention was placed to the development of engineering and transport infrastructure in special economic and industrial zones. To that end, agreement was reached to attract financing of up to 1.1 billion US dollars from the IDB.
In addition, a letter of intent between the Kazakh government and the IDB to support Kazakhstan’s special economic and industrial zones was signed.
It is expected that the realization of this partnership will give a powerful impetus to the country’s infrastructure development, with up to 1.6 trillion tenge in investment and creation of over 16,000 jobs, thus contributing to accelerated industrialization and economic diversification of Kazakhstan.
This initiative is a continuation of the course set out in the Framework Program Agreement on strategic cooperation between the Kazakh government and the IDB signed on June 25, 2024. Under this Agreement, the sides confirmed their intention to implement investment projects worth over 8 billion US dollars.
The first stage of the Agreement provides for a project for development of climate resilient water resources to the amount of 1.1 billion US dollars, the largest ever made by the IDB, to build and reconstruct eight reservoirs and modernize 115 irrigation channels spanning over 3,600 km.
The meeting also discussed the key areas of cooperation in Islamic financing, including attraction of Islamic investment with the participation of the Kazakhstan Development Bank.
relevant news
11.07.2025, 11:30 13321
Aktau Sea Port special economic area expands
Images
The Government amended the provisions on the Aktau Sea Port special economic area, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Aktau Sea Port special economic area is situated in Mangistau region and covers the administrative and territorial borders of the cities of Aktau and Zhanaozen as well as Munaily, Karakiyan and Tupkaragan districts.
Besides, the Aktau Sea Port special economic area is a special economic port zone.
Еhe Aktau Sea Port special economic area grew from 3 656,1719 to 4407,503 hectares. The Aktau International Airport is also part of the Aktau Sea Port special economic area.
The Aktau Sea Port special economic area consists of a port zone up to 656,3543 hectares, an industrial zone up to 2021,1487 hectares, and a logistics area up to 1730 hectares.
It is expected to invest 980 billion tenge, to raise the number of participants (companies) to 150, to generate 5,800 jobs and increase the share of Kazakhstan’s content up to 83% until 2052.
10.07.2025, 14:20 23936
President of Kazakhstan met with Chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank
Images
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Martin Schlegel, Chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank, Akorda reports.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Swiss National Bank.
President Tokayev expressed appreciation for the technical support provided by Swiss experts to the National Bank of Kazakhstan in areas such as risk management and payment systems.
For his part, Martin Schlegel emphasized his commitment to establishing a structured dialogue and expanding collaboration between the two countries' national banks, particularly in monetary policy and digital finance.
The conversation also touched on measures to bolster the foreign exchange market, enhance confidence in national currencies, and advance the development of digital assets.
09.07.2025, 19:00 35711
Trade between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan shows remarkable upward trend
Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan increased by 43.5 percent in the first quarter of 2025, Kazianform News Agency cites the Trend.
Data obtained from the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan indicates that mutual trade volume reached $99.9 million during the reporting period. Exports from Kazakhstan amounted to $80.1 million, showing a 44.3 percent increase, while imports from Kyrgyzstan reached $19.8 million, up by 39 percent compared to the same period of 2024.
In the fiscal year 2024, the aggregate trade volume between the two nations reached $350.9 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 8.4 percent compared to the preceding year, 2023.
The aforementioned metrics were articulated by the Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, Baglan Bekbauov, during a convening of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz collaborative task force focused on agrarian synergy. The stakeholders engaged in a dialogue regarding the advancement of a strategic framework aimed at enhancing reciprocal agricultural commodity flows for the fiscal years 2024-2025.
Among the pivotal undertakings is a pilot agrarian exposition showcasing Kyrgyz commodities, slated to transpire in Astana. The parties also concurred to optimize commercial exchanges between Kyrgyzstan's Talas region and Kazakhstan's Zhambyl region, while evaluating strategies to augment freight throughput at border facilitation points.
09.07.2025, 11:00 38151
Over 300 bln tenge invested in Kazakhstan’s tourism
Images
Over 300 billion tenge was invested in Kazakhstan’s tourism sector for the past five months, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Tourism NC.
Anti-tourism strikes in Europe, conflicts in the Middle East, closed airspaces, wildfires in Turkiye raging resort areas, and recent transport collapse in Russia reveal opportunities for domestic tourism development in Kazakhstan.
The number of domestic tourists in Kazakhstan surpassed 10.5 million in 2024, and outbound tourists hit 15.6 million. 6.4 billion tenge was channeled for subsiding socially important flights in 2025 to make tickets more available and improve air connectivity. Subsidies were provided to support 23-24 domestic routes, including nine tourist routes, including Almaty-Turkistan, Astana-Turkistan, Aktobe-Turkistan, Astana-Usharal, and Almaty-Usharal flights.
Notably, new airports will be commissioned soon in Kentau, Burabai, Zaisan and Kokshetau cities.
Another highlight is Baikonur Cosmodrome which ranks among the Top 20 tourist destinations of Kazakhstan. An observation platform was opened in the yurt at the Cosmodrome. The trip offers excursions to the Gagarin's Start, a launch site at the Cosmodrome, the Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum and other sites.
Kazakhstan also offers medical tourism. There are nine JCI-accredited clinics in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan has become a popular destination among patients from Europe and CIS thanks to the quality and availability of medical services.
08.07.2025, 17:00 49276
Kazakhstan seeks to reach consensus on trade with U.S.
Images
The Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry released a statement Tuesday regarding the U.S. President’s decision to impose 25% tariffs on all Kazakhstani products starting August 1, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Earlier, President Donald Trump posted a letter addressed to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his Truth Social platform on imposing new tariffs of 25% on all Kazakh products.
The bulk of Kazakhstani exports will be subject to exemptions from the new tariffs, including key raw materials and strategic commodities such as oil, uranium, silver, ferroalloys, tantalum, and titanium. According to estimates, the new tariffs will not affect around 95% of Kazakhstani exports to the U.S., reads the statement.
The Ministry said the Kazakh government sent concrete proposals and initiatives aimed at improving mutual trade to the White House as part of efforts to ensure the predictable trade system. "Kazakhstan seeks to reach a consensus on market access and trade conditions".
The U.S. is currently examining Kazakhstan’s proposals and will inform of a date for talks. Kazakhstan seeks further talks with the U.S. to protect its national interest and develop a sustainable trade and economic partnership, reads the statement.
08.07.2025, 12:00 51796
Kazakhstan set to boost meat exports up to 50,000 tons
Kazakh Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparbayev revealed the country’s plans to boost its meat exports, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Projects on the adoption of Australia’s beef cattle breeding practices to help increase meat exports up to 50,000 tons a year with annual revenues up to 500 billion tenge may participate in the program. 29.3 billion tenge will be allocated to support 14 such projects, he told the Government meeting.
He also focused on dairy husbandry development highlighting 69 out of 116 dairy farms have been already commissioned in Kazakhstan.
As written before, 6 companies interested in saiga meat processing in Kazakhstan.
08.07.2025, 09:00 52086
Trump announces 25% tariffs on imports from Kazakhstan starting on August 1
Images
President Donald Trump posted a letter addressed to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his Truth Social platform on imposing 25% tariffs on all Kazakh products, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In his letter, Trump said starting on August 1, 2025, the U.S. will charge Kazakhstan a tariff of 25% on any and all Kazakh products sent to the United States separate from all sectoral tariffs. He said, despite having a significant trade deficit with Kazakhstan, the United States agreed to continue working with the country.
We have had years to discuss our trading relationships with Kazakhstan, and we have concluded that we must move away from these long-term, and very persistent, trade deficit endangered by Kazakhstan’s tariff, and non-tariff policies and trade barriers. Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from reciprocal. Starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge Kazakhstan a tariff of only 25%, on any and all Kazakh products sent to the United States, separate from all sectoral tariffs," the letter reads.
He added there will be no tariffs if Kazakhstan companies decide to build or manufacture product within the United States.
07.07.2025, 12:00 59481
Kazakh Foreign Minister Discusses Economic Partnership Prospects with Brazilian Business Communities
Images
As part of his working visit to Brazil, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a series of bilateral meetings with the leadership of Brazil’s major industrial associations and prominent corporations, including Embraer, Tramontina, Vale, Marcopolo, and Amazul, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During meetings with Ricardo Alban, President of the National Confederation of Industry of Brazil, and Gilberto Petry, Vice-President of the Confederation and Co-Chair of the Kazakhstan-Brazil Business Council, the Kazakh side expressed appreciation for their contribution to strengthening bilateral ties and explored ways to deepen economic engagement. Minister Nurtleu emphasized the importance of attracting Brazilian investors to Kazakhstan and invited the country’s business representatives to participate in the fourth meeting of the Business Council, to be held later this year in Kazakhstan.
Guinter Leonardo Brinkmann, Regional Director of Tramontina, informed of the company’s intention to open a representative office in Almaty in the near future, underscoring its keen interest in the Kazakh market.
In his meeting with Francisco Gomes Neto, President of the aerospace corporation Embraer, prospects for the company’s expanded presence in Central Asia were discussed, including the possibility of establishing a regional aircraft maintenance service center in Kazakhstan.
With Sami Arap, Executive Vice-President of Vale, an agreement was reached to organize a company delegation visit to Kazakhstan to explore potential cooperation in the raw materials sector. The company also expressed a strong interest in entering the local market.
With Mauro Gilberto Bellini, Vice-President of Marcopolo, focus was on possible cooperation in the localization of passenger vehicle manufacturing, including a project to assemble buses in Kazakhstan.
Particular attention was given to the peaceful uses of nuclear energy during discussions with Newton de Almeida Costa Neto, President of the state defense-industrial enterprise Amazul. The parties reached a mutual understanding to work on partnership mechanisms with Kazatomprom, Kazakhstan’s national atomic company.
Throughout the meetings, the Kazakh Foreign Minister highlighted the advantages of Kazakhstan’s regulatory environment for foreign investment and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting international businesses entering the national market. The country’s favorable logistics, participation in global transport corridors, and active trade policy were noted as factors enabling the development of export chains with the involvement of Brazilian enterprises.
Minister Nurtleu also encouraged partners from Latin America to actively engage in the Kazakhstan-Brazil Business Council and use its platform to advance economic cooperation and implement joint initiatives.
As part of the visit, a roundtable titled "Brazil-Kazakhstan: Prospects for Cooperation" was held with the participation of major sectoral associations and companies of Brazil. The event focused on key areas of investment and trade-economic cooperation, featured presentations on the opportunities of the Kazakh market, and concluded with the signing of several bilateral memorandums.
