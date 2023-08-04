Inflation in July was 14%

Tell a friend

In July 2023, the monthly consumer price index was 0.6% (in June this year - 0.5%). Prices for paid services increased by 1%, non-food products - by 0.7%, food products - by 0.1%, Bureau of National Statistics reports.





The tariff increase was noted for garbage collection by 4.5%, gas transported through distribution networks - by 2.5%, electricity - by 1.7%. Prices for air passenger transport services increased by 4%, cellular communications - by 2.8%, hairdressers and personal service establishments - by 1.5%, residential maintenance and repair services - by 1.4%, recreation and sports activities - by 1.3%, healthcare - by 1%.





The increase in prices in July was observed for audiovisual equipment by 9.6%, household appliances - by 1.2%, tableware - by 1.1%, equipment for sports, tourism and recreation - by 0.9%, textiles, personal goods - by 0.8%. Prices compared to last month increased for liquefied gas in cylinders by 6.2%, AI-95/96 gasoline -by 4.5%, AI-98 gasoline - by 3.6%.





Food prices for rice increased by 2.1%, canned milk - by 1.2%, butter - by 0.7%. An increase in prices was noted for soft drinks by 0.9%, alcoholic beverages - by 1%, mineral and drinking water - by 1.9%, tobacco products - by 2.6%. Fresh vegetables fell in price by 3.8%, sunflower oil - by 2.5%, buckwheat groats - by 2.2%, fresh fruits - by 2%, granulated sugar - by 1.2%.





Among the regions, the highest monthly inflation was registered in the Ulytau region - 1% (above the national average by 0.4 percentage points), the lowest - in the Almatyregion0.1%.





In the context of regions, prices for food products increased the most in Astana sityby 1.1%, non-food products - in Kyzylorda region by 1.8%, paid services - in Shymkentsity by 3.5%.









Changes in prices for consumer goods and services (July 2023) as a percentage, the increase.









Inflation in July 2023 was 14% year-on-year. Prices for food products increased by 13.5%, non-food products - by 15%, paid services - by 13.6%.





Compared to July 2022, office supplies rose by 64.4%, rice - by 44.3%, concentrated sugar-free milk - by 42.4%, day hospital treatment - by 40.8%, dishwashing detergent - by 37.4%, household soap - by 35.9%, cabbage - by 27.5%, jam, jam - by 25.9%. On the contrary, in annual terms, granulated sugar fell by 17.4%, buckwheat groats - by 10.5%, beets - by 6.1%, sunflower oil - by 4.7%, carrots - by 3.4%, potatoes - by 1.3%.





The consumer price index indicator characterizing the inflation rate is calculated monthly. Observations are conducted on tariffs and prices for services and goods, for a total of 508 positions. Dynamic changes in inflation can be viewed on a specially designed interactive dashboard, which covers indicators starting from 2018.





The Bureau calculates the consumer price index indicator monthly, which characterizes the level of inflation. We are observing changes in tariffs and prices for services and goods, for a total of 508 items. Prices are registered through a selective network of trade and service enterprises of various forms of ownership in all regional centers, the capital and a certain circle of cities and district centers," explains Kuanyshbek Zhakypbekuly, Director of the Bureau's Price Statistics Department.





*Since January 2023, when constructing the consumer price index, the share of food products is 41.8%, non-food products - 29.6%, paid services - 28.6%.