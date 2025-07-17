Inflation to decrease to 10% by yearend - National Economy Minister

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) Chairman Adil Mukhamedzhanov believes KASE may emerge as a key player in the digital finance market, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.





Speaking to a press conference on the outcomes of KASE’s operations in the first half of 2025 Wednesday, Mukhamedzhanov said: "The National Bank together with the regulator and market players is finalizing the drafting and adoption of the law on digital financial assets".





I believe Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) has a huge role to play in the new digital world. We jointly with the Central Securities Depository are building our internal architecture to foster collaboration for finding our place in the market, he said.





Mukhamedzhanov highlighted that the digital assets market is growing in size and becoming attractive, noting that KASE plans to actively integrate into the sphere.





This is a separate tool and platform. Sure, we can figure out how to integrate these assets into the current system, but it’s easier to create separate sectors for trading of digital financial assets. And, accordingly, we come up with new tools, similar to tokenized tools, he said.





The KASE Chairman noted that the architecture and regulatory mechanisms will be fully formed following the adoption of the law and relative legal acts. "Only then can we talk about specific dates for the launch of trading in digital financial assets".





Mukhamedzhanov also did not rule out the possibility of trading in the digital tenge on KASE.