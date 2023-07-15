05.07.2023, 09:01 63176
Investments in fixed assets in 2022 increased by 9.2%
In the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2022, investments in fixed capital at the expense of all sources of financing amounted to 15251.1 billion tenge, an increase of 9.2% compared to the previous year (in comparable prices), Bureau of National Statistics reports.
The main share of investments in fixed capital in 2022 falls on industry (48.4%) (including the mining industry and quarrying-29.2%), real estate operations (19.3%) and transport and warehousing (11.3%).
The predominant sources of investment financing remain the own funds of economic entities, the volume of which in 2022 amounted to 11 161 billion tenge or 73.2% of the total.
Of the funds raised, 15.5% were budget funds, 8.1% were other borrowed funds, 3.2% were bank loans.
In the regional context, there was an increase in investments in fixed capital in 18 regions of the republic. At the same time, the greatest growth was observed in the Kyzylorda region and the Zhetisu region (1.3 times), Pavlodar and Mangystau regions (1.2 times). A decrease in investments in fixed capital was recorded in 2 regions of the republic - in the Atyrau region (by 0.4%) and the Ulytau region (by 7.9%).
13.07.2023
Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting on the development of trade and logistics opportunities between Kazakhstan and Pakistan
On June 12, 2023, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin met with the CEO of the leading multimodal logistics company in Pakistan, National Logistics Cell, Farrukh Shahzad Rao, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The meeting took place in continuation of Serik Zhumangarin's visit to Pakistan, held in December 2022, to participate in the 11th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between the two countries. Then the Kazakh side held meetings with big business, representatives of the ports of Pakistan and NLC, with which issues of road transit through Afghanistan were discussed. At that time, the company assured that it was ready to insure transportation and ensure the delivery of goods from Pakistan to Kazakhstan and back along the shortest route. Now the parties have met in Astana for a substantive exchange of views and initiatives on the development of trade and logistics opportunities between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.
As Serik Zhumangarin noted at the meeting, Pakistan is an important trading partner for Kazakhstan in South Asia. There is a great potential in supplying 80 processed goods of various industries worth $411.9 million to the Pakistani market.
The expansion of cooperation in the field of transport and logistics plays a key role in the intensification of our partnership relations. The ports of Pakistan - Gwadar, Karachi, Qasim are of great interest to us both to promote the export of Kazakh products to the markets of Pakistan and South Asia, and to increase the attractiveness of the transit potential of our countries to enter the export markets of South Asia", - Serik Zhumangarin said.
The Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan proposed to consider options for organizing mutual supplies by land routes through the territories of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan using seaports through the Middle Corridor (TMTM), the territory of Iran or through China. And by road through the Karakoram highway through Kyrgyzstan, China and further to Pakistan.
For their part, the participants of the Pakistani delegation also assured of their desire to intensify cooperation between the two countries, stating their readiness to provide recommendations and concrete proposals on logistics.
After the meeting, Serik Zhumangarin invited Pakistani business to take part in the Kazakh-Afghan business forum, which will be held in Astana for the first time in early August.
For reference: National Logistics Cell (NLC) is a leading multimodal logistics company in Pakistan. NLC provides a continuous logistics cycle with an ERP-enabled fleet management system that handles most of the domestic and regional cargo. NLC uses multimodal modes of transport, including road, rail, sea and air. NLC's capabilities are complemented by a network of dry ports and warehouses in major shopping malls and port cities in Pakistan.
13.07.2023
Mutual trade of Kazakhstan with the countries of the EAEU increased by 10.5%
In January-May2023 the mutual trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan with EAEU countries amounted to11429.9million US dollars, which in nominal terms is 10.5% more than in January-May2022, Bureau of National Statistics reports.
In January-May2023export of goods amounted to 4455.5million US dollars (increased on 45.3%), import - 6974.4 million US dollars (decreased on 4.2%).
In general volume of external trade turnover of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the countries of the EAEU falls to the Russian Federation - 91.9%, then follows the Kyrgyz Republic - 4.7%, the Republic of Belarus - 3.2%, the Republic of Armenia - 0,2%.
Mutual trade of Kazakhstan with the countries of the EAEU**
(million US dollars)
** In some cases, minor discrepancies between the total and the sum of the terms are explained by rounding up the data.
The largest share in exports with the EAEU countriesis occupied bymachinery, equipment, vehicles, tools-28.9%, followed by products of the chemical and related industries -25.4%.
The structure of imports from the EAEU countries is dominated by products of animal and vegetable origin, prepared foodfills - 20.2%, metals and articles of them - 18.8%, as well as machinery, equipment, vehicles, tools - 17.5%.
12.07.2023
Gas Chemical Complex Will Reach Its Design Capacity In August
When the Gas Chemical Complex will begin to reachits design capacity, the press service of Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc. LLP (KPI) reports.
The Gas Chemical Complex of KPI is planned to be brought to its design capacity around August after repair, the press service of the enterprise reports.
Earlier, some media published information about the 'closure' of production of polypropylene. However, the plant explained that the first planned production shutdown was carried out for preventive diagnostics and equipment cleaning.
Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc. has signed a US $150 million credit facility agreement with the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) to finance the company’s ongoing operations.
Recall, that in November 8, 2022, during the working visit of the head of state Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Atyrau region, a complex for the production of polypropylene was launched.
Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc. LLP is the operator of the project "Construction of the first integrated Gas Chemical Complex in the Atyrau region".
The main product of the complex in the Atyrau region of the Republic of Kazakhstan is polypropylene.
For the production of high value-added goods, gas from the Tengiz fields is used as a feedstock. The design capacity of the enterprise is 500 thousand tons of granulated polypropylene per year. Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc. LLP has established a stable supply of products to Kazakhstan, the CIS countries and the European Union, Turkey and China.
The implementation of the project had a positive socio-economic effect in the region, the press service of the Eurasian Development Bank reports.
12.07.2023
Budget revenues hit above KZT 9.2 tn for 6 months
For the past six months the state budget revenues exceeded 9.2 trillion tenge or the plan was fulfilled 102.3%," Deputy Prime Minister-Finance Minister of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubayev told the Government meeting.
The Minister added the republican budget receipts made 6.1 trillion tenge, and the plan was fulfilled 94.7% or 343 billion tenge were undisbursed.
He noted failure to fulfill tax plan by 391 billion tenge was related mainly due to corporate tax income, export customs duty rate, and extraction tax.
12.07.2023
Kazakhstan economy grows by 5% in first half of 2023
At the Government session the results of social and economic development of the country and the execution of the republican budget for January-June this year were considered, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov reported that at the end of the first half of the year the growth rate of Kazakhstan's economy amounted to 5% (real sector 4.8%, services sector 4.9%). In all major industries are positive dynamics, with the best indicators demonstrate construction, trade, as well as information and communication.
The growth rate of investments in fixed assets amounted to 13%. Their inflow increased in transportation and warehousing by 57%, trade by 32%, agriculture by 22%, education by 21.5%, as well as in industry by 10.9%, including mining by 11.4%.
According to preliminary results, in January-May foreign trade turnover increased by 8% and amounted to $55.8 billion. Exports reached $31.6 billion, while exports of processed goods increased by 3.8% to $10.2 billion. Imports of goods amounted to $24.2 billion. In general, the positive trade balance of the republic is at $7.4 billion.
According to Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev, the state budget received more than 9.2 trillion tenge of revenues (the plan was fulfilled by 102.3%). In particular, the republican budget was replenished by 6.1 trillion tenge (94.7%), local budgets by 3.1 trillion tenge (121.7%). At the same time, state budget expenditures were executed by 99.3%, republican by 99.4%, local by 99.5%.
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov emphasized that the main contribution to economic growth in the reporting period was made by mining and manufacturing industries, construction and services.
Thus, the growth of production in machine building amounted to almost 30%, including automobile production 40%, production of locomotives and railcars 36%, production of electrical equipment 35%. Light industry showed growth of 24%, including textile production by almost 42%.
In the mining industry, positive dynamics was ensured by the increase in crude oil production by 5.6% and natural gas production by 2.5%. The construction industry grew by more than 12%, agriculture by 3% and the service sector by almost 5%.
At the same time, the output of beverages, food products, plastic products, mineral products and finished metal products increased in the republic.
In general, according to the results of 6 months, Abay, Akmola, West-Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions, Almaty and Shymkent cities are the leaders in all major macro-indicators.
Meanwhile, there was a decrease in industrial production in Aktobe region (by 8.4%), Karaganda region (7%), Kyzylorda region (1.7%) and West-Kazakhstan region (almost 1%). Investments in fixed capital decreased in North Kazakhstan region (by 1.9%) and Ulytau region (0.7%).
Until the end of the year, these regions need to take measures to correct the situation," Alikhan Smailov said.
Head of the Government indicated that by the end of this year it is necessary to ensure the achievement of at least 5% economic growth, which will be a factor in further improving the quality of life of the population. In this regard, he noted the need to strengthen work on diversification of the economy and creation of permanent jobs.
According to him, in the conditions of global competition for investments it is also necessary to strengthen work on attracting strategic investors. And it is necessary to work directly with each of them at every stage of interaction.
Another important task is to curb price growth. As a result of the measures taken in the half-year inflation slowed down to 14.6% in annual terms.
We have a task to reduce inflation this year by 2 times. This requires coordinated and preventive actions. The Ministry of Trade together with interested state bodies should ensure the reduction of inflation to the planned values," Prime Minister emphasized.
In conclusion, Alikhan Smailov stressed the importance of quality implementation of the Comprehensive Privatization Plan, which in the future will reduce the share of the state in the economy of the republic to 14.4% of GDP.
11.07.2023
Foreign investment inflow in Kazakhstan hits record $6.1 billion
According to the report of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, the inflow of net direct investments in Kazakhstan has hit a record 6.1 billion US dollars over the past 5 years, which is 83% higher than in 2021. This is what Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA Aibek Smadyarov said at a briefing today, Kazinform reports.
The UNCTAD has published the World Investment Report 2022. As per the report, the inflow of net direct investments into Kazakhstan amounted to a record $6.1 billion over the past 5 years, which is 83% higher compared to 2021. This is the highest indicator among the post-Soviet countries. It is important to note that the inflow of net direct investments into Central Asia increased by 39%, and amounted to $10 billion, 61% of which falls on Kazakhstan. A 6% increase in net direct investments is observed in 32 landlocked developing countries, the report reads. Kazakhstan stands first here, then come Ethiopia, Uzbekistan and Mongolia," Smadyarov said.
In addition, according to him, Kazakhstan ranked 5th among the developing economies in terms of attracting net investment in RES projects in 2015-2022 with an indicator of 56.3 billion US dollars.
10.07.2023
250 Kazakhstan companies introduces their products at Innoprom industrial exhibition in Yekaterinburg
As part of his working trip to the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov visited the Innoprom International Industrial Exhibition and took part in the main strategic session of Sustainable Production, primeminister.kz reports.
This year national expositions at Innoprom are presented by Armenia, Belarus (as a partner country), Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, while official and business delegations from countries such as Bahrain, Egypt, India, Iran, UAE, Serbia, Turkey and others are declared participants.
The main sections of the exhibition are devoted to metalworking, transport engineering, energy, automation and robotics, digital production, etc. The total area of Kazakhstan pavilion is 900 square meters, accommodating 250 leading domestic companies from various industries.
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko and Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin personally familiarised themselves with the exposition, during which they were presented with the latest examples of industrial products and relevant technologies.
In his speech at the main strategic session, Alikhan Smailov noted the good dynamics of Kazakhstan-Russia cooperation in the manufacturing industry. Thus, since 2019, the countries have been implementing the Program of joint actions of industrial cooperation.
As of today, our pool of joint projects has expanded to 125 with a total investment of more than $33 billion, of which we have already implemented 30 projects worth $3.2 billion," the Prime Minister said.
In particular, he cited as an example such major projects as the production of tires with "Tatneft", mainline diesel locomotives and electric locomotives with "Transmashholding", cable and wire products with "Yevrazkabel". At the same time 40 joint projects worth almost $17 billion are being implemented and 55 projects worth around $14 billion are at the stage of elaboration.
As the Head of Government noted, Kazakhstan's delegation at the exhibition was represented by 250 companies and almost 1 thousand people, which once again confirms the readiness of Kazakhstan's businesses to implement new joint initiatives.
He also emphasized that industrial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belarus, a partner country of "Innoprom" this year, includes 11 investment projects.
In general, given the growing business activity in all our countries, the current portfolio of joint projects can and should be expanded. We have everything we need to do this," Alikhan Smailov said.
He added that Kazakhstan's legislation provides for measures to support the entire production cycle, from the provision of raw materials to the promotion of finished products in foreign markets, and there is an auction mechanism for subsoil users to obtain the right to develop deposits. At the same time, potential investors can use the tools of preferential lending, long-term contracts and off-take contracts.
At the same time, support is provided at the local level for allocation of land plots, infrastructure and other issues. And in order to protect the rights of entrepreneurs, regulation "from a clean slate" is being introduced, which reduces unnecessary requirements to business.
Innoprom has already become a traditional event for strengthening industrial cooperation between our countries and launching new joint initiatives," Alikhan Smailov concluded.
10.07.2023
The 12th meeting of the Subcommittee on Trade and Economic Cooperation of Kazakhstan and China was held in Beijing
On July 5, 2023, the 12th meeting of the Subcommittee on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Kazakhstan and China was held in Beijing under the co-chairmanship of Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev and with the participation of interested state bodies and organizations of the Republic of Kazakhstan, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the state and prospects of trade development, unanimously expressing readiness to work together to achieve the task set by the Heads of State of the two countries to increase bilateral trade turnover to $40 billion by 2030.
Kairat Torebayev stressed the need for joint efforts to further increase the volume of bilateral trade and maintain its positive dynamics by eliminating trade restrictions and providing support to the business community.
In addition, the parties discussed the development of cooperation in the field of transport and transit, interregional cooperation, as well as Kazakh-Chinese cooperation in a multilateral format within the framework of the EAEU, SCO and WTO.
Upon completion of the work of the Subcommittee, the parties expressed satisfaction with its results and signed the Protocol.
For reference: The volume of bilateral trade by the end of 2022 increased by 34.1% compared to 2021 and amounted to 24.1 billion US dollars. In particular, exports increased by 34.7% and amounted to 13.2 billion US dollars, imports also increased by 33.5% and amounted to 11.0 billion US dollars.
