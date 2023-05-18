15.05.2023, 10:12 7721
Issues of development of railway engineering discussed at the XI Forum of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan in Astana
Images | railways.kz
Tell a friend
The XI Forum of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan was attended by representatives of state bodies, research organizations and key machine-building enterprises (JSC Lokomotiv kurastyru zauyty, JSC Electric locomotive kurastyru zauyty, STADLER KAZAKHSTAN LLP, etc.), press service of KTZ informs.
The sectional meeting on the development of railway engineering was opened by Y. Lavrinenko, Chairman of the Board of Directors of "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" JSC. He noted the need to strengthen the role of the state in supporting the railway engineering industry and taking measures to stimulate the industry, taking into account the limited infrastructural capabilities of NC KTZ JSC, in the context of the geopolitical situation and its impact on the participants in the transportation process.
The meeting addressed issues of increasing the competitiveness of railway products, localizing production, digitalizing the industry, and developing low-carbon technologies. Attention is focused on the training and development of railway engineering personnel.
B. Kotyrev, Chief Engineer of NC KTZ JSC, emphasized that one of the main guarantors of the stability of the transportation process is reliable, affordable and competitive rolling stock, as well as the professional level of engineering and technical workers.
During the event, a solemn presentation of certificates to manufacturers of new equipment that has passed operational tests on the infrastructure of "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" JSC took place.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
17.05.2023, 17:44 1841
Kazakhstan to extend price cap on liquified petroleum gas for domestic market
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan is to increase the prices for liquified petroleum gas for domestic market not traded on commodity exchanges, Kazinform reports.
The Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan issued a draft decree approving a price cap on liquified petroleum gas for domestic market not traded on commodity exchanges at KZT40,320.00 per ton (excluding VAT) for the period from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.
Notably, as of now, a price limit on liquified petroleum gas stands at KZT33,600 per ton.
Public discussions on the document will run until May 30.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.05.2023, 14:22 2336
85% of transportation of socially significant goods by rail is carried out by wagons of "Kaztemirtrans" JSC
Tell a friend
About 85% of transportation of socially significant cargoes across the country is provided by "Kaztemirtrans" JSC wagons annually. In 2022, 69.2 million tons of social cargo were transported. This year, this figure is projected to increase by 3%, press service of KTZ informs.
Socially significant goods are coal for the needs of the population and thermal power plants, crushed stone for the construction of infrastructure projects, flour products, food and perishable products.
For the transportation bulk cargo (coal, crushed stone, etc.), gondola cars of Kaztemirtrans JSC are used. Flour products, food products and perishable products are transported by a fleet of covered wagons. The issue of providing wagons is under the control of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.05.2023, 09:10 6361
Export of Kazakhstan cargoes via TITR increased by 2.7 times
Tell a friend
Transportations of goods by rail along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) demonstrates a positive trend, press service of KTZ informs.
Stable growth is facilitated by a set of measures taken by KTZ for the development of the corridor. In January-March 2023, transportation on the TITR route increased by 63.7% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 433.2 thousand tons. More than 4000 twenty-foot equivalent containers (TEU) were transported.
The largest growth of 2.7 times fell on exports from Kazakhstan, import shipments also increased by 22%.
Unleashing the potential of TITR for NC KTZ JSC and the country as a whole is today one of the main transport vectors. Over the past year, a lot of work has been done, in view of the changing geopolitical situation, the load on the route has increased significantly.
It is important to understand that a multimodal route links a number of countries and requires several cargo transshipments through seaports. Together with the participants of the route, measures are taken daily to improve the infrastructure, remove barriers, increase the capacity of the corridor and reduce the time for the movement of goods.
To date, tomato paste, chemicals and equipment are transported in transit from China in containers to Southern Europe and Turkey. Non-ferrous metals, ferroalloys, lentils, grain cargoes and much more are being loaded from Kazakhstan," says Kairat Utyapov, head of KTZ Express JSC.
The development of the corridor is also facilitated by the implementation of large infrastructure projects along the route, including the construction of second railway tracks at the Dostyk-Moiynty section, a container hub in the port of Aktau, and a bypass railway line at Almaty station.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.05.2023, 16:45 7806
162,4 thousand units of motor vehicles were registered in March
Tell a friend
In March 2023, 162,4 thousand units of motor vehicles were registered, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, the indicator increased by 2,3 times, including passenger cars and buses - 2,3 times, trucks 2,4 times, press service of the National Bureau of Statistics.
Thus, as of April 1, 2023, the number of registered vehicles in Kazakhstan amounted to 4 668 thousand units, of which 87,6% were passenger cars, 10,3% were trucks and 2,1% were buses.
According to the type of fuel used, 82,4% of vehicles move on gasoline, the share of cars on mixed fuel is 7,6%, diesel fuel is 7,4%, the number cars on gas increased by 1,642 units compared to the same period last year, the share of gas-filled cars in the total number of vehicles was 0,2% another 1,936 units of cars move due to electricity.
In March 2023, 2321 road accidents were registered, in which 3340 people were injured. In comparison with the corresponding period of 2022, the injured rate decreased by 10,8%.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.05.2023, 10:31 16356
Medium business should become growth driver of Kazakhstan manufacturing industry - Alikhan Smailov
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
A wide range of issues of development of the manufacturing industry was discussed at the meeting of Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov with representatives of medium-sized businesses, primeminister.kz reports.
The discussion was attended by entrepreneurs from Astana, Almaty and Shymkent, Atameken, as well as ministers, deputy akims of cities and heads of quasi-public sector responsible for promotion of business initiatives and state support.
In March, at the opening of the first session of the 8th Parliament, the head of state noted that the country needs a "new wave" of entrepreneurs capable of taking responsibility for economic progress.
It is the medium business that has high expectations, which should become the core of this progress, the growth driver of the manufacturing sector with the production of competitive products and the provision of a wide range of services", - Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
During the meeting, participants discussed issues of access to finance, increasing output, import substitution and development of new production niches, implementation of state support programs, public procurement, taxation, certification, development of industrial zones and industrial parks, innovation, exports, job creation, training of specialists and a number of other issues.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin, Industry and Infrastructural Development Marat Karabayev, Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, Healthcare Azhar Giniyat made comments on key problematic issues.
Prime Minister stressed that state agencies will be instructed to work with the business community to address all voiced questions.
In his speech he noted that, according to world practice, medium-sized businesses are most adapted to constantly changing market conditions. This makes it a major player in economic development. In this regard, the most developed countries actively encourage small businesses to expand and strengthen their position in the global market.
Here we do not need to go far for examples. Companies such as Samsung, Toyota or Hyundai also started out as small and medium-sized enterprises, and today we know them as successful world leaders. In turn, I want to assure you that the government will continue to take all necessary measures to create a favorable environment and comprehensive support for business", - Alikhan Smailov said.
The Head of Government added that a new Tax Code that would reduce the burden and simplify tax administration procedures was being developed.
In addition, in order to further protect the rights of entrepreneurs it is being introduced regulation "from scratch", which will abolish 10 thousand unreasonable requirements for business and automate procedures in all spheres of state control.
This will allow from the new year, after the end of the moratorium on inspections of business, all schedules of inspections will be formed on the basis of automated risk management systems, eliminating the human factor. This will reduce the number of inspections and increase the effectiveness of state control", - Prime Minister said.
He also added that on behalf of the President a new model of public-private partnership had been developed to facilitate access to public resources and infrastructure. At the local level will also continue to support the allocation of land, infrastructure and other issues within the competence of the akimats.
The akimats have set specific KPIs for attracting investment in fixed capital and creating new jobs. At the same time today corporate income taxes from SMEs are transferred to the local budget level, so the akimats are interested in expanding the private sector. I want to emphasize once again that the Government is also always open to dialogue with the business and is ready to support projects that contribute to its development", - Alikhan Smailov concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.05.2023, 13:19 18336
Number of employed people reached 9mln in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
The number of employed population in Kazakhstan was almost 9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, which is 1.7 percent higher than a year before.
The number of employed people in urban areas rose by 4.6% and reached 5.5 million people. Meanwhile, rural areas observed a 2.4% decrease in employed population, which made 3.5 million people, Kazinform reports.
94.5% of all employed people have only one job.
As for education level, 4 million people hold the diplomas of graduate and postgraduate education. 4.4 million people have diplomas of vocational and technical education, while 582,600 people have no higher education certificates.
6,8 million of those employed are salaried employees. 1.6 million people are sole proprietors, 498,100 are independent workers, 19,800 are professionals with a private practice, 5,000 are founders (members) of economic partnerships and founders, shareholders (participants) of joint-stock companies, as well as members of production cooperatives.
As for a regional breakdown, the highest number of employed people was registered in Almaty - 1 million (2.2% more compared to the previous year), Turkistan region - 793,800 (+2.1%) and Almaty region - 677,900 (-30.2%). The fewest number was recorded in Ulytau region - 101,700, North Kazakhstan region - 277,200 and in Abai region - 287,100.
The majority of those employed works in wholesale and retail trade as well as in car repair sector - 1.5 million people. Then come education (1.2 million, +2.8%) and agriculture, forestry and fishery (1.1 million, -5.6%).
Water supply, art, entertainment and leisure as well as electricity supply turned out to be the most unpopular areas for employment.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.05.2023, 20:56 37886
Legalization of construction cars in Kazakhstan – Government Decree
Tell a friendSince the beginning of this year, people in Kazakhstan were given the opportunity to legalize foreign cars imported into Kazakhstan before September 1, 2022, as part of the instruction of the Head of State. At the same time, owners of vehicles imported into the country under the guise of spare parts have encountered difficulties due to the lack of official registration documents. To solve this problem, the Government has amended the relevant rules, allowing citizens to legalize and carry out the initial registration of the so-called construction cars. The rate of fee for the primary registration of such vehicles will be 200 thousand tenge. For registration, the following requirements are necessary: 1) an application; 2) a vehicle inspection certificate issued by an authorized officer of the Ministry of Internal Affairs; 3) a diagnostic card of technical inspection. Applications for legalization of vehicles can be submitted through Egov services and mobile applications of second-tier banks. It should be noted that the certificate of registration of cars imported into the Republic of Kazakhstan under the guise of spare parts and not cleared by the customs will be a record of prohibition to change the ownership rights and allow them to operate only in the Republic. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, over 107 thousand cars have been legalized in the republic since the beginning of the action. In addition, about 14 thousand cars were identified. Source: PM' press service
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.05.2023, 16:55 37266
Kazakhstan to invest in solar power plant construction in Kyrgyzstan, memo signed
The memorandum will lay the groundwork for signing a direct investment agreement between Kyrgyzstan and investors represented by Kun BUlagy.
Images | Kazinform
Tell a friend
The National Investments Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan and the Kyrgyz-Kazakh joint venture Kun Bulagy signed a memorandum of mutual understanding on the solar power plant construction project in Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform reports.
The memorandum will lay the groundwork for signing a direct investment agreement between Kyrgyzstan and investors represented by Kun BUlagy.
The 50 MW solar power station worth 35 million dollars will be built by Kazakhstani investors in Issyk-Kul region in Toru Aigyr village.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
17.05.2023, 16:06President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the People's Republic of China for a state visit 17.05.2023, 15:383616Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to Pope Francis 17.05.2023, 09:062801Kazakh companies signed export contracts for $ 100 million in Xi'an 17.05.2023, 18:542521Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokaye 17.05.2023, 14:2285% of transportation of socially significant goods by rail is carried out by wagons of "Kaztemirtrans" JSC207685% of transportation of socially significant goods by rail is carried out by wagons of "Kaztemirtrans" JSC 12.05.2023, 22:2727621Central Asia and China: A Partnership of Mutuality 11.05.2023, 12:1326606Alikhan Smailov outlines engineering development priorities of Kazakhstan 12.05.2023, 19:41Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry Hosted Briefing for Delegation from UK Royal College of Defence Studies24981Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry Hosted Briefing for Delegation from UK Royal College of Defence Studies 12.05.2023, 13:2722736Nine more branches of world-renowned universities scheduled to open in Kazakhstan by 2029 11.05.2023, 13:1918076Number of employed people reached 9mln in Kazakhstan 28.04.2023, 19:0999486President ratifies agreement on Kazakh-Turkmen state border regime 28.04.2023, 17:1995706Kazakh defense minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov joins SCO meeting in India 28.04.2023, 10:3193991Kazakh, Chinese defense ministers meet in New Delhi 27.04.2023, 12:2592311Provocateurs have nothing to do with Kazakhstan - President 26.04.2023, 11:3387906President Tokayev to attend XXXII session of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly