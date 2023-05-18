Issues of development of railway engineering discussed at the XI Forum of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan in Astana

Images | railways.kz

The XI Forum of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan was attended by representatives of state bodies, research organizations and key machine-building enterprises (JSC Lokomotiv kurastyru zauyty, JSC Electric locomotive kurastyru zauyty, STADLER KAZAKHSTAN LLP, etc.), press service of KTZ informs.





The sectional meeting on the development of railway engineering was opened by Y. Lavrinenko, Chairman of the Board of Directors of "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" JSC. He noted the need to strengthen the role of the state in supporting the railway engineering industry and taking measures to stimulate the industry, taking into account the limited infrastructural capabilities of NC KTZ JSC, in the context of the geopolitical situation and its impact on the participants in the transportation process.





The meeting addressed issues of increasing the competitiveness of railway products, localizing production, digitalizing the industry, and developing low-carbon technologies. Attention is focused on the training and development of railway engineering personnel.





B. Kotyrev, Chief Engineer of NC KTZ JSC, emphasized that one of the main guarantors of the stability of the transportation process is reliable, affordable and competitive rolling stock, as well as the professional level of engineering and technical workers.





During the event, a solemn presentation of certificates to manufacturers of new equipment that has passed operational tests on the infrastructure of "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" JSC took place.