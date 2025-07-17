This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
KASE eyes trading in digital tenge
relevant news
Digital Tenge to Ensure Transparent Oversight of Projects Funded by the National Fund and State Budget
In the near future, we must identify at least 100 major projects financed from the budget and the National Fund, include them in the ‘Digital Tenge’ project, and then we will have transparent visibility of where every tenge goes. Personally, I have high hopes for the digitalization of budget fund utilization. This will allow us to spend money more efficiently," Olzhas Bektenov said.
We have many projects being implemented through the National Fund. For example, we plan to begin construction of the ‘Bakhty-Ayagoz’ railway branch this year. Most likely, we will include this project. Then we are building the ‘Center-West’ highway - that one too will be included. I believe we should start with such high-profile projects, as they involve the largest volumes of funds, and we are interested in ensuring they are spent transparently and strictly for their intended purposes," the Prime Minister emphasized.
Olzhas Bektenov on Doubling GDP: An Ambitious but Achievable Goal
This is an ambitious but achievable goal. Last year, GDP reached $286 billion. This year, given current economic growth trends, we expect to surpass the $300 billion mark. If we maintain dynamic growth in the coming years, we are fully capable of reaching $450 billion. Significant work is underway to develop the country's industrial potential, diversify the economy, and advance high-value-added industries so that more revenue and foreign currency remain in the country. A large-scale program has been launched through the Baiterek holding, which aims to attract an additional 8 trillion tenge in investments into the economy. We are planning the launch of 190 industrial projects worth 1.5 trillion tenge. If we stay on this course, we can definitely reach our target," Bektenov stated.
Kazakhstan does not plan to withdraw from OPEC+ agreement
As part of OPEC+, we do our best in fulfilling our obligations. In this certain period, we do not always succeed, due to the commissioning of the Future Growth Project at Tengiz. As for the production sharing agreement, this has been already discussed. We have always stated that as soon as the project is completed, we will raise our projected obligations," the Prime Minister said.
The Government Ensured 6.2% GDP Growth in the First Half of the Year
In the framework of implementing the President’s instructions to ensure economic growth, the Government is taking systemic measures. Their implementation has a positive effect. Active investment attraction made it possible to launch a number of the most important infrastructure projects in various sectors. Just one example - the Head of State launched the first supercomputing cluster in our region. Its application will accelerate full-scale digitalization and transparency, including in solving many economic issues," Olzhas Bektenov said.
This includes high-quality reconstruction of more than 4,000 kilometers of highways in the coming years, modernization of checkpoints, implementation of new projects within the framework of the Trans-Kazakhstan railway corridor, and creation of international air hubs. These measures will make it possible to double freight traffic by 2028," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
Price stabilization is an important priority of the work of the Government and akimats. The regions must intensify efforts to saturate the domestic market with products and identify unproductive intermediaries. There are effective tools for this in the form of stabilization funds, forward contracts, subsidies, and price stability assurance. In addition, it is necessary to expand the areas sown with priority crops intended for the production of socially significant food products. The implementation of large-scale activities in all areas and sectors is a solid foundation for further sustainable economic growth," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Inflation to decrease to 10% by yearend - National Economy Minister
By the end of the year, we have clear targets: to maintain economic growth of at least 6%, reduce inflation to 10%, attract approximately $25 billion in direct foreign investment, raise the volume of investment in fixed capital to 26 trillion tenge, and ensure the contribution of small and medium-sized businesses to GDP reaches around 40%," Minister Zhumangarin told the meeting.
IDB plans $1.1bln investment in infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan
Aktau Sea Port special economic area expands
President of Kazakhstan met with Chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank
