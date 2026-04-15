14.04.2026, 14:52 12156
Kazakhstan-Belarus trade turnover rises 30% in 2025
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday held a meeting with Belarus’ Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov, Qazinform News Agency cites the press service of Akorda.
During the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended the high dynamics of the Kazakh-Belarusian strategic partnership.
We highly value our partnership with your country across all areas, holding Belarusian statehood, culture, and history in high regard, said the Kazakhstani leader.
President Tokayev said he believes there is every reason to express satisfaction today with the progressive dynamics of interaction, primarily in the economic sphere.
While conveying his greetings and best wishes to President Alexander Lukashenko, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the upcoming May meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be a crucial venue for discussing bilateral ties, alongside the broader agenda.
The Kazah leader stressed the need to continue maintaining active and trust-based dialogue, as well as coordination efforts aimed at practical realization of the high-level agreements.
In turn, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov thanked President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the welcome and passed on warm greetings from Alexander Lukoshenko, who wished Kazakhstan continued success, prosperity, and great achievements in its development and modernization efforts.
The interlocutors also highlighted the importance of deepening ties in industrial cooperation, transport, agriculture, tourism, and other areas. Special attention was placed to boosting exports from Kazakhstan.
It was noted that 2025 saw both countries’ trade turnover rise by 30 percent to 1.2 billion US dollars.
The Kazakhstani leader welcomed the upcoming opening of Belarus’ Consulate General in Almaty, which is expected to expand ties between the regions of the two countries. The interlocutors exchanged views on the ongoing issues on the regional and international agenda as well.
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14.04.2026, 20:12 11841
Kazakhstan-Canada Business Dialogue: New Horizons for Cooperation
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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov paid a working visit to Toronto, during which he took part in a roundtable discussion and held a number of meetings with the leadership of the ministry and representatives of the business community, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
A roundtable on "Kazakhstan-Canada Dialogue: Unlocking Cross-Sectoral Opportunities" was held under the co-chairmanship of Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov and Assistant Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade of the Province of Ontario Suzanne Skinner. The event brought together more than 25 Canadian companies interested in developing business partnerships with Kazakhstan.
In his remarks, Deputy Foreign Minister Kuantyrov presented key macroeconomic indicators of Kazakhstan and highlighted the country’s investment opportunities, including its potential as a regional transport and logistics hub. Canadian participants expressed strong interest in the Kazakh market, particularly noting the country’s steady economic growth and technological development.
During the visit, Kuantyrov also held a meeting with Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade of the Province of Ontario Victor Fedeli. The parties noted the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation, including engagement with the Province of Ontario. In turn, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan highly appreciated the outcomes of Ontario’s business mission to Astana in 2025 and invited Minister Fedeli to visit Kazakhstan.
In addition, Deputy Foreign Minister Kuantyrov held a number of meetings with Canadian companies.
The visit confirmed the mutual interest of the parties in deepening trade and economic cooperation and implementing joint investment projects in priority sectors of the economy.
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14.04.2026, 15:48 13076
Kazakhstan’s Agricultural Potential Was Presented to the "Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company"
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov held negotiations with Sulaiman Al Rumaih, Group CEO of the "Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company" (SALIC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the agro-industrial sector. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of joint projects in agricultural production and processing, as well as the promotion of Kazakhstan’s export.
In this context, the leadership of "SALIC" noting Kazakhstan’s substantial investment potential, expressed interest in implementing joint projects with the Kazakh side.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed on further steps to develop mutually beneficial cooperation.
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14.04.2026, 12:10 12446
Kazakhstan Plans to Develop New Promising Hydrocarbon Fields
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Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Akkenzhenov reported at the Government session on the current state of the fuel and energy complex, primeminister.kz reports.
He noted that in January-March 2026, oil and gas condensate production amounted to 19.7 million tons, or 80.2% of the level recorded in the same period last year. At the Karachaganak field, work continues on commissioning the 6th raw gas reinjection compressor, which will maintain oil production at 10-11 million tons per year. Negotiations are underway with major subsoil users on measures to increase oil production. Oil exports for the three months totaled 15.3 million tons, or 78.5% compared to the same period in 2025. The forecast for 2026 is 76 million tons. The Minister also added that 13.6 billion cubic meters of gas were produced during the reporting period, or 84.9% of last year’s figure. The forecast for 2026 is 62.7 billion cubic meters.
To strengthen the long-term resource base of the gas industry and ensure the country’s energy security, the Ministry, together with the Samruk-Kazyna Fund, is implementing a plan for the development of new promising hydrocarbon fields in the country until 2035. According to this plan, the construction of a gas processing plant at Kashagan with a capacity of 1 billion cubic meters is scheduled for completion by the end of this year," Yerlan Akkenzhenov emphasized.
It was noted that during the reporting period, the production of petroleum products amounted to 3.67 million tons, or 98.9% of the 2025 figure. The forecast for 2026 is 15.5 million tons. At the same time, in line with the instruction of the Head of State given at the expanded Government meeting, measures are being taken to accelerate the implementation of the project to build a new oil refinery with a capacity of 10 million tons.
According to the Ministry, work is also underway to expand the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant from 5.5 to 9 million tons, the Atyrau Refinery from 6 to 12 million tons, and the Shymkent Refinery from 5.5 to 6.7 million tons. The production of petrochemical products in the first quarter of this year amounted to 134 thousand tons, or 86.1% compared to the same period last year. The Ministry, together with JSC "KazMunayGas" and KPI, is working to increase polypropylene production to 450 thousand tons this year. The forecast for 2026 is 580 thousand tons.
The Minister also reported that 33.7 billion kWh of electricity was generated in the first three months of this year, or 100.6% of the 2025 figure. The forecast for 2026 is 126.5 billion kWh. To reduce the electricity deficit in 2026, it is planned to commission about 2.4 GW of new generation capacity, including:
- Combined-cycle gas plant in Turkistan Region - 1,000 MW;
- Combined-cycle gas plant in Almaty at TPP-2 site - 557 MW;
- Combined-cycle gas plant in Almaty at TPP-3 site - 544 MW;
- Combined-cycle gas plant in Kyzylorda Region - 240 MW;
- Atyrau CHP LLP - commissioning of turbine unit No.11 and boiler No.15 with a capacity of 59.6 MW;
- Tekeli Energy Complex LLP - commissioning of 3 waste heat recovery boilers and a steam turbine with a generator with a capacity of 17 MW.
Electricity generation from renewable energy sources amounted to 2.3 billion kWh, or 115% compared to the same period last year. The forecast for 2026 is 8.8 billion kWh. This year, it is planned to commission 4 wind power facilities, 5 solar power facilities, and 1 hydropower facility with a total capacity of approximately 245 MW.
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14.04.2026, 11:30 12686
GDP Growth for Q1 Stands at 3%
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At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, the results of socio-economic development and execution of the republican budget for January-March 2026 were reviewed, primeminister.kz reports.
Reports were delivered by Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev, Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayyn Nagaspayev, Deputy Minister of National Economy Azamat Amrin, First Deputy Chairman of the National Bank Yerulan Zhamaubayev, and akims of Atyrau and Akmola regions.
The Head of State, at an expanded Government meeting, instructed to ensure high-quality and sustainable economic growth. This task is being implemented through the development of the manufacturing industry, increased investment activity, and technological upgrading of production. During this period, real GDP growth reached 3%. It is important to note that this result was driven by steady growth in the non-oil sector, particularly in manufacturing, transport, construction, and trade," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
He emphasized that despite external economic conditions, the non-oil sector demonstrates resilience and competitiveness. According to the Ministry of National Economy, the highest growth was recorded in construction (14.8%), transport (12.8%), and manufacturing (8.5%).
While overall macroeconomic indicators are growing, some regions have shown declines in certain areas. The akims of Atyrau and Akmola regions, which failed to meet planned growth targets, were instructed to conduct a detailed analysis of the reasons and strengthen control over key indicators, taking necessary measures.
The Prime Minister stressed the importance of focusing on achieving sustainable economic growth above 5% by the end of the year and maximizing the use of all available reserves in non-oil sectors.
Attention was drawn to the inadmissibility of a formal approach and the need to implement specific industrial and infrastructure projects, including the introduction of digital solutions and artificial intelligence.
Competition is increasing day by day. It is long overdue to stop empty talk. We must focus on real actions - the implementation of large industrial and infrastructure projects and the introduction of artificial intelligence in all spheres. We must ensure the strictest financial discipline and create a fair system of social support, where the state assists only those who truly need it, and not everyone indiscriminately, as is currently the case," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister issued a number of instructions.
In particular, the main task is to ensure further reduction of inflationary pressure. In March, inflation decreased to 11%. The need to keep under control the high-quality implementation of the Comprehensive Plan to Control and Reduce Inflation and the Joint Action Program for Macroeconomic Stabilization and Improving the Well-being of the Population was noted. It is also necessary to increase localization and expand existing production facilities for the most important items, including food products.
The Ministry of Agriculture was instructed to take additional measures to increase productivity in livestock breeding, expand greenhouse, vegetable, and dairy production, and deepen processing. The Ministry of Trade was tasked with intensifying work on the development of wholesale distribution infrastructure and creating modern storage and logistics capacities, continuing regular monitoring and taking measures to curb unjustified price increases, especially for socially significant food products.
In addition, the Ministry of Trade, together with the regions, must ensure the saturation of the domestic market with domestic products, identify unproductive intermediaries, and develop digital traceability of supply chains.
Arman Abayevich, last week I instructed you to bring order to the major wholesale markets. It is no secret that so-called ‘organized groups’ operate illegally in the markets. They artificially inflate the prices of vegetables, fruits, meat, and other products. These are the unproductive intermediaries. Together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Revenue Committee, and the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition, you must address this issue in a targeted manner," the Prime Minister noted.
At the same time, tariff policy must be predictable and synchronized with inflation targets. In connection with the expiration of the moratorium on tariffs and prices for gasoline, the Ministries of National Economy, Energy, Industry and Construction must take measures to prevent their significant contribution to the overall inflation rate. Systematic demonopolization of markets and strengthening of antimonopoly control in the markets of food, fuel, transport, and utilities are required. In this regard, the Ministry of National Economy, together with the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition and sectoral state bodies, must continue joint work in this direction.
Attention was paid to the manufacturing industry, whose share in the overall economic structure has for the second year in a row surpassed mining. The need to take additional measures to stimulate the real sector was emphasized.
The Ministry of Industry was instructed to develop, within one month, incentive measures to support metallurgy and the chemical industry, expand the product range, and increase capacity utilization.
The Samruk-Kazyna Fund, together with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Industry, and Trade, must ensure the search for and attraction of imported gold-bearing and polymetallic raw materials to load domestic metallurgical enterprises.
The Ministry of Energy must ensure that the polypropylene production company in Atyrau Region reaches its design capacity. The Ministry of Industry must also ensure the timely commissioning of at least four priority chemical industry projects planned for 2026 as part of additional growth reserves.
In the construction sector, emphasis was placed on ensuring stable dynamics this year. It was noted that the construction season has already begun, but a number of systemic issues remain unresolved. This primarily concerns stimulating construction through financing of rental housing and timely connection of engineering infrastructure to new development areas. Akimats show insufficient activity and lack of proactive work in launching projects. Despite a declared need of 516 billion tenge for housing commissioning, the regions have confirmed a need for only 249 billion tenge - almost twice lower than required. If akimats do not make decisions in the near future, they will lag behind in housing commissioning. In this regard, the Ministries of National Economy and Finance were instructed to develop, within one week, specific mechanisms to reimburse local budgets for interest rates, cover the principal debt on bonds, and create transparent conditions for regions to participate in these instruments. Ready-made solutions with clear parameters and funding sources are required.
To maintain planned oil production levels, the Ministry of Energy was instructed to hold negotiations with major subsoil users on measures to increase production. To meet the country’s demand for energy resources, gas production capacities must be increased. The Ministry of Energy, together with QazaqGaz and KazMunayGas, must complete the construction this year of a gas processing plant at Kashagan with a capacity of 1 billion cubic meters and commission the plant in Zhanaozen next year. In addition, attention was focused on the development of the gas transportation system. The strategic task is the successful implementation of the project to build the second line of the "Beyneu - Bozoy - Shymkent" gas pipeline, which will significantly increase gas availability. The Ministry of Energy must ensure appropriate coordination and strict control over this work.
In the transport sector, instructions were given to increase the capacity of the railway network, accelerate the modernization of the Aktau and Kuryk ports, and ensure the coverage of 11,000 km of roads with repair works.
In the agro-industrial complex, the Ministries of Finance and Agriculture were instructed to resolve the issue of financing grain transportation, and, together with other state bodies and the Baiterek Holding, to find the necessary funds to implement the loan guarantee instrument in livestock breeding and crop production. To expand access to financial resources, social entrepreneurship corporations should be allowed to finance agricultural entities for investment purposes and working capital. In this regard, the Ministries of Agriculture and National Economy, together with the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition, must introduce the relevant amendments to the Government resolution within two weeks.
Summing up, the Prime Minister noted that at the meeting last month on ensuring economic growth in 2026, measures to stimulate economic growth reserves were approved, but the resolution of some issues is being delayed. This concerns the capitalization of the Baiterek Holding and the issuance of government securities by akimats to connect engineering and communication infrastructure to housing. The process of accompanying documentation for road projects planned for financing under state guarantees is also moving slowly. Work on identifying investment projects that increase added value in priority industry segments is not being carried out effectively enough.
It is necessary to promptly resolve all these problematic issues. I remind you that each manager bears personal responsibility for achieving planned growth indicators by sector. With the adoption of the Constitution, a new stage in the country’s development begins. Naturally, new requirements will be imposed on the state apparatus, first and foremost on its leaders. Every manager must take a fresh look at their work and at themselves. Do they meet the new requirements and the new nationwide modernization agenda set by the Head of State? Real results are required from every manager. Always keep this in mind," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
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10.04.2026, 21:25 68146
Kazakhstan-US trade reaches $487.4 million in two months
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Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met on Friday with U.S. Ambassador Julie Stufft to discuss the further development of trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as collaboration in digitalization, AI, and the space industry, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Government press service.
The discussions covered the progress of agreements reached as a result of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to the United States. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov highlighted that the Kazakh President's visit to Washington, D.C., last November demonstrated the scale of the economic partnership, with 29 signed agreements totaling $17 billion providing a major boost for expanding economic ties. The Government of Kazakhstan is prioritizing the implementation of these agreements.
Presently, Kazakh-American cooperation is developing at a rapid pace. It is based on strong relations between our countries' leaders, whose strategic vision translates into practical cooperation. We expect that close dialogue at the highest political level will continue to create favorable conditions for deepening trade and economic ties between our countries," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
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10.04.2026, 21:04 64431
Kazakhstan and Finland Strengthen Cooperation in Elections and Democratic Institutions
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The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland Azamat Abdraimov, held a meeting with the Head of the Department for Elections and Democracy of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Finland Niklas Wilhelmsson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat informed his counterpart about the outcomes of the national referendum on the adoption of the new draft of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, noting that the document envisages amendments related to the redistribution of powers among the branches of government, the development of the parliamentary system, and the expansion of citizens’ participation in socio-political processes. In this context, it was noted that the envisaged transition to a unicameral parliamentary model takes into account, inter alia, the experience of countries with well-established democratic institutions, such as Finland.
It was emphasized that these transformations are being implemented within the framework of the political and constitutional reforms initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and are aimed at further improving the system of public administration, including the development of electoral procedures and their implementation mechanisms.
The Finnish side expressed its readiness to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, including through interaction between relevant state bodies, as well as the exchange of best practices in the field of electoral technologies and legal regulation.
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10.04.2026, 17:49 68411
EDB investments reach $5.2bn in Kazakhstan
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday met with Chairman of the Management Board at the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) Nikolai Podguzov, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Focusing on the EDB’s two decades of operations, the meeting addressed the future expansion of investment cooperation with the Bank.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations on the Bank’s 20th anniversary, while stressing its significance as a core partner for Kazakhstan in implementing strategic projects.
During the meeting, Nikolai Podguzov briefed the President of Kazakhstan on a positive economic outlook, forecasting GDP growth of 5.5% in 2026, underpinned by continuous investment activity, large-scale infrastructure projects, stable domestic demand, and strong social indicators.
President Tokayev was informed that under its 2022-2026 strategy, the EDB’s total investment in the country has reached 9.2 billion US dollars. To date, the Bank has successfully invested 5.2 billion US dollars into Kazakhstan’s economy, matching the total investment volume of the previous 15 years. Key funding allocations included 2.1 billion US dollars for manufacturing, 1 billion US dollars for energy, 1 billion US dollars for transport infrastructure, and 1.1 billion US dollars for the financial sector.
A special focus was placed on supporting digital transformation and the integration of artificial intelligence, with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighting the Bank's expanded geographical presence as a driver for new initiatives and enhanced regional integration.
Following the talks, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening strategic partnership and investment cooperation aimed at sustainable development of Kazakhstan's economy.
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10.04.2026, 14:55 65576
Rail freight between Kazakhstan and Central Asia up 34%
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The volume of rail freight between Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries has increased by 34% since the beginning of the year, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) attributes the growth to improved transportation efficiency, reduced delivery times, and the development of railway infrastructure.
Export shipments have seen a notable increase, especially in the agro-industrial sector, where grain exports rose to 2.08 million tons, up 50% from the same period last year.
Industrial exports also showed growth, with ferrous metals rising by 43% to 442,000 tons and petroleum products up 6% to 212,000 tons.
Positive dynamics are also observed in transit shipments through Kazakhstan toward Central Asian countries. Transit volumes of petroleum products grew by 28%, ferrous metals by 42%, and food cargo by 28%.
A similar upward trend is seen in the reverse direction, where shipments of chemical products, including soda ash, doubled to 36,000 tons, fruit and vegetable products grew by 50% to 28,000 tons, and non-ferrous ore rose by 10% to 56,000 tons.
By country, rail freight volumes rose by 37% with Uzbekistan, 31% with Turkmenistan, 16% with Tajikistan, and 13% with Kyrgyzstan.
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