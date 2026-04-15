Latvia and Kazakhstan Strengthen Bilateral Ties in the Transport And Logistics Sectors

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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Maxim Ryzhenkov, who arrived in Kazakhstan on his first official visit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues of cooperation in the political, trade and economic, and cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as interaction between the two countries within international organizations and integration associations.





Belarus is an important political and economic partner of Kazakhstan, and we attach great importance to the comprehensive strengthening of strategic relations with your country. Undoubtedly, the high level of interaction between Kazakhstan and Belarus is the result of the political will and the consistent course pursued by the leaders of both states to strengthen interstate ties," said Minister Kosherbayev.





The sides paid particular attention to measures aimed at increasing mutual trade turnover, investment, and industrial cooperation.





According to the results of 2025, trade turnover between our countries increased by 30% and exceeded 1.2 billion US dollars. An important task is to consolidate this indicator and ensure its further growth. The resources of our economies have the necessary potential and reserves to achieve this," the Kazakh Foreign Minister noted.





Kosherbayev informed his counterpart about the incentives and measures aimed at attracting foreign investment into Kazakhstan’s economy, as well as the activities of the Astana International Financial Centre, based on the best practices of leading global financial institutions.





Cooperation in the transit and transport sector was also among the priority areas. It was noted that rail freight transportation in January-February of the current year reached 1.1 million tons, which is 25% higher than in the same period of 2025.





In addition, Minister Kosherbayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s active work on exporting domestic digital solutions and invited Belarusian specialists to cooperate in areas such as digitalization and artificial intelligence.





The sides also exchanged views on current international and regional issues and reviewed preparations for upcoming events at the highest and high levels.





The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized that Minister Ryzhenkov’s first visit to Kazakhstan coincides with an important milestone in bilateral relations - the opening of the Consulate General of Belarus in Kazakhstan’s largest metropolis, Almaty, scheduled for April 15. He expressed confidence that this will contribute to the further development of Kazakhstan-Belarus relations.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to further strengthening and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral and multilateral ties.