14.04.2026, 08:45 13316
Latvia and Kazakhstan Strengthen Bilateral Ties in the Transport And Logistics Sectors
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A meeting was held between the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Latvia, Dauren Karipov, and the Minister of Transport of the Republic of Latvia, Atis Švinka, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of transport cooperation, including the expansion of transit routes, infrastructure modernization, and the development of multimodal logistics chains. Particular attention was given to cargo transportation through Latvian ports, the use of Latvia’s railway infrastructure to expedite the delivery of Kazakhstani goods to EU countries, as well as issues related to the digitalization of cargo handling processes and the simplification of customs procedures.
The Co-Chairs of the Kazakhstan-Latvia Business Council, Roman Abenov and Rinalds Plavnieks, who participated in the meeting, put forward a number of specific proposals for expanding cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport and logistics.
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14.04.2026, 13:10 12686
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Belarus Outline Ways to Further Expand Cooperation
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Maxim Ryzhenkov, who arrived in Kazakhstan on his first official visit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues of cooperation in the political, trade and economic, and cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as interaction between the two countries within international organizations and integration associations.
Belarus is an important political and economic partner of Kazakhstan, and we attach great importance to the comprehensive strengthening of strategic relations with your country. Undoubtedly, the high level of interaction between Kazakhstan and Belarus is the result of the political will and the consistent course pursued by the leaders of both states to strengthen interstate ties," said Minister Kosherbayev.
The sides paid particular attention to measures aimed at increasing mutual trade turnover, investment, and industrial cooperation.
According to the results of 2025, trade turnover between our countries increased by 30% and exceeded 1.2 billion US dollars. An important task is to consolidate this indicator and ensure its further growth. The resources of our economies have the necessary potential and reserves to achieve this," the Kazakh Foreign Minister noted.
Kosherbayev informed his counterpart about the incentives and measures aimed at attracting foreign investment into Kazakhstan’s economy, as well as the activities of the Astana International Financial Centre, based on the best practices of leading global financial institutions.
Cooperation in the transit and transport sector was also among the priority areas. It was noted that rail freight transportation in January-February of the current year reached 1.1 million tons, which is 25% higher than in the same period of 2025.
In addition, Minister Kosherbayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s active work on exporting domestic digital solutions and invited Belarusian specialists to cooperate in areas such as digitalization and artificial intelligence.
The sides also exchanged views on current international and regional issues and reviewed preparations for upcoming events at the highest and high levels.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized that Minister Ryzhenkov’s first visit to Kazakhstan coincides with an important milestone in bilateral relations - the opening of the Consulate General of Belarus in Kazakhstan’s largest metropolis, Almaty, scheduled for April 15. He expressed confidence that this will contribute to the further development of Kazakhstan-Belarus relations.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to further strengthening and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral and multilateral ties.
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13.04.2026, 21:00 29496
A Meeting with A Delegation of the French Senate Was Held at The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with a delegation of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces of the Senate of the Parliament of the French Republic, headed by Valérie Boyer, a member of the France - Central Asia Friendship Group of the French Senate, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties reviewed the current state and prospects for the further development of the Kazakh - French strategic partnership.
Particular attention was paid to deepening cooperation in the fields of energy, transport and agriculture, as well as to enhancing interaction on climate agenda issues and promoting initiatives aimed at ensuring environmental sustainability.
The interlocutors emphasized the importance of expanding interparliamentary dialogue as an effective tool for strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current regional and international issues.
Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to the continued progressive development of the Kazakh-French strategic partnership.
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13.04.2026, 11:10 28806
The Head of State sends a message of congratulations to the President of Iraq
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Kassym Jomart Tokayev congratulated Nizar Amidi on his election as the President of Iraq, akorda.kz reports.
The President of Kazakhstan wished him success in implementing political initiatives aimed at ensuring the prosperity of Iraq and its citizens.
He also expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation, rooted in traditional friendship and mutual support, will continue to flourish.
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11.04.2026, 17:32 79936
Uzbekistan is reliable strategic partner - Tokayev
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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held an informal meeting in Bukhara, Qazinform News Agency learnt from Akorda.
The Kazakh Leader said given the current unstable geopolitical situation, this visit takes on special significance. For Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan is a reliable strategic partner.
During the visit, we will exchange views on the most pressing issues and discuss the bilateral agenda. There are no contradictions or disagreements between our countries. The agreements and arrangements signed are being consistently implemented. The Government of Kazakhstan clearly understands the need for unconditional fulfillment of mutual obligations. This work is carried out under my direct supervision," said the Head of State.
Tokayev noted that sacred Bukhara, with its history spanning more than 2,500 years, is an integral part of world historical and cultural heritage.
Bukhara is rightly considered one of the spiritual and intellectual centers of the medieval East. This ancient city is connected to the Kazakh people by many visible and invisible threads. Mashkhur Zhusup studied here and received his education in Bukhara. For centuries, representatives of the Kazakh nobility gained knowledge here, studying in local madrasas. One can fully feel the breath of time and the greatness of a civilization that had a profound influence on the progress of all humanity. Today, Bukhara harmoniously combines millennia-old traditions with the dynamic development of modern Uzbekistan. We had the chance to see the modern Bukhara, where a large-scale reconstruction of all buildings has been carried out. This is the result of tremendous work and, most importantly, the state’s care for such a magnificent historical heritage," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated.
The President emphasized that historically close ties form the solid foundation of genuine strategic partnership and alliance between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also thanked Shavkat Mirziyoyev for his congratulations on the adoption of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution, noting that the Uzbek Leader was the first foreign head of state to congratulate Kazakhstan on this historic event.
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11.04.2026, 11:15 80316
Tokayev congratulated Donald J. Trump on the successful accomplishment of the Artemis II mission
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The President of Kazakhstan sent a congratulatory letter to the United States President on the successful accomplishment of the Artemis II mission, marking humanity’s first crewed flight to the Moon in half a century and a truly historic milestone in space exploration, akorda.kz reports.
The President expressed high appreciation for the United States’ pioneering scientific achievements, which expand the frontiers of knowledge and serve as an inspiration for new generations of scientists, engineers, and explorers across the globe.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his sincere wishes to Donald J. Trump for the continued success of the great Artemis program and for the United States’ future endeavors in space exploration.
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10.04.2026, 23:52 104381
Prospects for Cooperation Considered at the Kazakhstan-Poland Intergovernmental Commission
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The 10th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Poland Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation (IGC) was held in Astana, aimed at further strengthening trade, economic, and investment ties between the two countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Co-Chairs of the IGC - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov and Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Technology of the Republic of Poland Michal Baranowski - together with representatives of relevant government agencies, discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as measures to ensure sustainable economic growth.
The parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in advancing the partnership and reviewed prospects for cooperation in key sectors, including agro-industry, energy, mining, transport, pharmaceuticals, and digital technologies.
Poland is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in Central and Eastern Europe and the European Union. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Astana and Warsaw have been strengthening constructive political dialogue and expanding trade, economic, and investment ties," said Deputy Minister Issetov, highlighting the successful activities of Polish companies in Kazakhstan.
The Polish side, in turn, expressed interest in Kazakhstan’s policies aimed at economic diversification and enhancing investment attractiveness, reaffirming Kazakhstan’s importance as a key partner in Central Asia.
The parties also noted the important role of the Kazakhstan-Poland Business Forum held earlier as an effective platform for establishing direct contacts between the business communities of the two countries.
Following the meeting, the Protocol of the 10th session of the Intergovernmental Commission was signed.
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10.04.2026, 16:20 110071
Kazakh and Uzbek presidents to hold informal talks in Bukhara
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On April 11, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan will hold an informal meeting in Bukhara, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
The heads of state plan to discuss prospects for strengthening the two countries' strategic partnership and allied relations, as well as pressing issues on the regional agenda.
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10.04.2026, 09:00 106281
Kazakhstan and Armenia held Consular Consultations and Expressed Interest in Expanding Cooperation in the Consular Sphere
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As part of the implementation of the Action Program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia for 2026-2027, scheduled consular consultations were held in Yerevan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Azamat Aubekov, Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, headed the delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Artur Petrosyan, Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, represented the Armenian side. Representatives of relevant agencies of both countries also took part in the consultations.
The meeting was held in a constructive and business-like atmosphere, with participants conducting a comprehensive review of the current consular agenda. Particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of the agreements on travel and stay procedures for citizens, as well as cooperation in the field of migration, signed on April 15, 2024. The parties noted that these arrangements not only strengthened the legal framework of bilateral relations but also created favorable conditions for expanding direct contacts between citizens and business communities of the two countries.
At the conclusion of the negotiations, the heads of the delegations signed the final Protocol of Consultations, formalizing the agreements reached and outlining priority areas for further interagency cooperation. The Kazakh and Armenian sides reaffirmed their readiness to further deepen their partnership in the interests of their citizens.
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