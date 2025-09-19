18.09.2025, 18:45 2976
Kazakhstan-China trade exceeds $30bn in 8M 2025
In January-August 2025, trade between Kazakhstan and China increased by 5.7% year-on-year reaching $30.68 billion, according to data published on Thursday on the official website of the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to data provided by Xinhua, in the reporting period, Chinese exports to Kazakhstan augmented by 6.9% to $19.4 billion, while imports from Kazakhstan reached $11.28 billion, showing a 3.9% year-on-year increase.
Trade turnover between the countries in January-August rose by 6.8% compared to the same period in 2024.
According to data from the Chinese General Trade Department, in 2024, the volume of trade between Kazakhstan and China amounted to $43.82 billion, which is 6.8% more compared to 2023.
18.09.2025, 16:25
12.7 mln tons of grain harvested in Kazakhstan
Kazakh agrarians have harvested 8.4 million ha to date, or 52.6% of the total sown area, yielding 12.7 million tons of grain, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture.
The projected harvest area for grain and leguminous crops exceeds 16 million ha.
In addition to grains, agrarians have gathered 435,000 tons of oilseeds, 1.5 million tons of potatoes at an average yield of 22.43 tons per ha, and almost 2.5 million tons of vegetables at 28.45 tons per ha.
The harvest also includes more than 396,000 tons of cabbage with a yield of 33.01 tons per ha, 676,700 tons of onions with a yield of 42.33 tons per ha, and 241,200 tons of carrots with a yield of 29.66 tons per ha. The harvesting campaign is being conducted within the timeframe set.
17.09.2025, 17:58
Kazakhstan resumes oil exports via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline
Kazakhstan has resumed oil exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline system, Xinhua reports citing the press service of the country's national oil and gas company KazMunayGas.
According to KMG, 8,800 tonnes of oil from the Kashagan oil field were shipped from the port of Aktau toward the BTC pipeline on Saturday. The next shipment is scheduled for Sept. 20.
The volume of Kazakh oil transported through the BTC route in the first eight months of 2025 totaled 0.9 million tonnes, according to the company.
Kazakhstan planned to raise oil exports through the BTC pipeline to 1.7 million tonnes in 2025, Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said in July.
16.09.2025, 16:35
President highlights need to diversify croplands
During the meeting with the agrarians in Akmola region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the need to launch and early concessional financing program for the 2026 harvesting campaign and to diversify farmlands with a focus on cultivating profitable and high-margin crops, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
We must continue diversifying our croplands and prioritize profitable and high-margin crops. This will enable us to boost the harvest’s value in monetary terms. The Government and the akims must ensure uninterrupted fuel supply, timely financing and access to essential equipment. Regardless of weather conditions, the harvest must be collected without losses," said the Head of State.
Another important directive, according to the President, is to preserve the harvest in a proper condition.
It is clear that the construction and operation of modern grain storages requires significant investments. Therefore, we need to launch a concessional financing program. Special attention must be given to the preparation of high-quality seeds. Moreover, we must achieve self-sufficiency in domestically produced seeds," the President noted. .
16.09.2025, 12:45
Akmola region’s crop acreage hit 5.5 mln ha
The Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, surveyed the progress of the harvesting campaign in Akmola region, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to the Akorda press service.
This year, the crop acreage of Akmola region grew by 300,000 hectares to reach 5.5 million hectares.
This year, grain harvest is projected to hit over 7 million tons, while the bulk yield of oil-bearing plants is to surpass 650,000 tons. As of today, the region harvested 3.6 million tons of grain with an average yield of 15.4 centners per hectare.
15.09.2025, 19:43
Digital tenge to be officially recognized as national currency
Regulation for digital financial assets (DFAs) as a new class of assets will be introduced in Kazakhstan under a new banking law. Madina Abylkassymova, Chairperson of the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market (ARDFM), announced this while presenting the bill in the Majilis, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The status of the digital tenge as a new form of national currency is being legislatively enshrined. Furthermore, the bill also provides for strengthening the regulation of payment organizations," the head of the ARDFM added.
According to her, the draft law establishes three types of DFAs:
- Stablecoins - digital assets that certify monetary claims;
- Digital financial assets backed by an underlying asset;
- Financial instruments issued in digital form.
The National Bank will regulate the issuance and circulation of stablecoins. The ARDFM will be granted new powers to set requirements for the issuance and circulation of digital financial assets backed by an underlying asset and financial instruments issued in digital form.
Digital financial assets will be issued by new financial market entities - digital platform operators, whose activities will be licensed by the National Bank.
12.09.2025, 20:45
Kazakhstan to launch 202 investment projects to drive food self-sufficiency
Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin on Friday held a meeting on expanding agro-industrial projects and curbing inflation following directives from the Head of State, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Investment Order concept was developed consisting of 202 projects that will not only supply the domestic market with in-demand food products, but also allow us to shift from import substitution to export growth, said Kenzhekhanuly.
The concept’s key areas are products with high import dependency: poultry meat (self-sufficiency rate at 79%), cheese and cottage cheese (52%), sugar (33%), processed meat products (60%), and fish (67%). Other projects aim to boost exports and deepen processing of grain, potatoes, fruit and vegetable crops, hides and wool, as well as to build dairy farms, greenhouse complexes, and storage facilities.
Achieving full self-sufficiency in food production will not only strengthen food security, but also help stabilize prices. At the same time, when developing projects, it is crucial to rely on proven technologies and carefully calculate the raw material base-especially for projects involving water-intensive crops, stressed Serik Zhumangarin.
11.09.2025, 10:40
Kazakhstan records 6.5% GDP growth in 8 months
According to preliminary data from the Bureau of National Statistics, Kazakhstan’s GDP grew by 6.5% in the first eight months of 2025, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Ministry of National Economy.
Growth was primarily fueled by positive trends in trade, industry, and communications.
Key growth areas in manufacturing included mechanical engineering (+15.1%), food production (+10.1%), oil refining (+7.6%), the chemical industry (+7.5%), and metallurgy (+1.1%).
The trade sector grew by 8.9%, supported primarily by wholesale trade, which represents 66.6% of the market. The highest growth rates were recorded in Shymkent (+21.3%), East Kazakhstan (+5.7%), and Zhetysu region (+0.6%).
Construction expanded by 18.1%, while services in the transport and storage sector increased by 21.5%. Agricultural output grew by 3.4%.
10.09.2025, 09:11
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Held Meetings with the Management of Major Pakistani Companies
During his official visit to Pakistan, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a series of meetings with the management of leading Pakistani companies representing key sectors of the economy, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
At the meeting with Anwar Ali Haider, CEO of the Fauji Foundation, the parties discussed promising areas of cooperation and the implementation of joint projects with the Foundation’s subsidiaries, including Fauji Fertilizer, Mari Energies, Askari Bank, and Fauji Food. They explored opportunities to expand collaboration in agriculture, the production of mineral fertilizers, food products, and construction materials, as well as to strengthen banking ties between Kazakhstan and Pakistan. An agreement was reached to intensify contacts between the Fauji Foundation and JSC "Samruk-Kazyna" for the practical implementation of the outlined plans, and to conduct reciprocal visits to explore current opportunities and develop a step-by-step cooperation roadmap.
Prospects for transport and logistics partnership were discussed during a meeting with Farrukh Shahzad, CEO of National Logistics Corporation. The interlocutors identified specific measures to develop cooperation in the logistics sector. The Kazakh delegation presented an initiative to establish a joint Kazakh-Pakistani transport and logistics consortium involving key operators from both countries. The implementation of this initiative will allow for the consolidation of efforts to more effectively utilize existing potential and to expand mutual trade flows.
The possibilities of participating in large-scale infrastructure projects implemented by Kazakhstan were discussed with Khalid Nawaz Awan, Chairman of TCS Logistics. Minister Nurtleu noted that, on the instructions of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the development of transport and logistics infrastructure has been identified as a strategic priority. Key initiatives include the construction of a railway through Afghanistan, which will connect the markets of Eurasia and Central Asia with Pakistan and provide access to the countries of the Persian Gulf, Africa, and Southeast Asia.
Following the meetings, the Kazakh side expressed its gratitude for the interest shown and confirmed its readiness for further constructive dialogue aimed at the practical implementation of the initiatives discussed.
