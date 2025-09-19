Kazakhstan-China trade exceeds $30bn in 8M 2025

Images | depositphotos.com

Tell a friend

In January-August 2025, trade between Kazakhstan and China increased by 5.7% year-on-year reaching $30.68 billion, according to data published on Thursday on the official website of the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China, Kazinform News Agency reports.





According to data provided by Xinhua, in the reporting period, Chinese exports to Kazakhstan augmented by 6.9% to $19.4 billion, while imports from Kazakhstan reached $11.28 billion, showing a 3.9% year-on-year increase.





Trade turnover between the countries in January-August rose by 6.8% compared to the same period in 2024.





According to data from the Chinese General Trade Department, in 2024, the volume of trade between Kazakhstan and China amounted to $43.82 billion, which is 6.8% more compared to 2023.