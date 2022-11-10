Система Orphus

Kazakhstan and Fortescue sign deal on green hydrogen projects development

08.11.2022, 15:46 7486
Images | t.me/KZgovernment
The Government of Kazakhstan and Fortescue Future Industries signed a framework agreement on realization of the green hydrogen projects in several regions of Kazakhstan, including Atyrau and Mangistau regions, the PM’s press service reports.
 
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov and Fortescue CEO Andrew Forrest signed the agreement at the meeting held on the sidelines of the COP27 in Egypt.
 
The deal is called to contribute heavily to achieving the country’s ambitious tasks to reduce emissions by 15% by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2060.
 
The future projects are set to generate considerable amounts of green hydrogen that will be supplied to the European market as part of the memo of mutual understandings between Kazakhstan and the EU.
 
As stated there the green hydrogen project is one of the largest ones in the region.

Source: kazinform 
 

relevant news

Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region keen on cooperating with Kazakhstan

09.11.2022, 11:49 366
Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region keen on cooperating with Kazakhstan
Images | primeminister.kz
Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin had a meeting with Governor of Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region Aleksandr Uss. The sides discussed the ways of further interaction, Kazinform learned from primeminister.kz.
 
As Serik Zhumangarin noted, Kazakhstan aims at expanding the interregional cooperation with the Russian Federation.
 
In the first half of 2022, foreign trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Krasnoyarsk region made $75 217.7 which is 77.7% higher against the same period in 2020. As many as 200 enterprises of Krasnoyarsk region have established trade relations with Kazakhstan. In August 2022, Kazakhstan’s Akmola region and administration of Krasnoyarsk region agreed on cooperation in trade-economic, scientific and humanitarian spheres.
 
The sides agreed that both countries have great potential for strengthening the ties in various spheres.
 
In turn, Governor of Krasnoyarsk region Alexander Uss expressed interest in search for new sales markets and alternative logistics routes for the Russian export. He invited Kazakhstani businessmen to cooperate in aluminum, timber processing, machine-building, agriculture, food industry, wood processing and chemical sector.
 

Head of State commissions to accelerate reconstruction of Astrakhan-Mangistau water supply line

08.11.2022, 12:02 7821
Today, at the meeting with the public of Atyrau region, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned to speed up the reconstruction of Astrakhan-Mangistau water supply line, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.
 

Many rural settlements of Atyrau region are in urgent need of a centralized water supply system, due to wear and tear of the existing infrastructure. People have to stand in queues for clean water. Water purification facilities in Atyrau and Makat district need to be restored. Drinking water shortage in the region may reach 40% in the nearest five years. Therefore, the Government and the regional akimat must give serious attention to the modernization of the water supply system. The reconstruction of Astrakhan-Mangistau water supply line should be accelerated," said Tokayev.

 
The Government has to boost the talks with the banks and financial institutions on the construction of a new water supply line from the Volga River, he added.
 

Tokayev proposes to attract foreign investors to social projects implementation

08.11.2022, 11:29 7821
Kazakhstan’s oil sector faces a number of problems, which require prompt solution. We must prevent unemployment in the future. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said it at the meeting with the public of Atyrau region today, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.
 

The Government must keep this issue under control and actively interact with major foreign companies. I commission the Government to immediately begin to fulfil the tasks outlined," said Tokayev.

 

The foreign companies operating in Kazakhstan should actively join the solution of problems in education, healthcare and environment sectors. The Government and the regional akimat must attract foreign investors to this work. Special attention should be given to the implementation of social projects. This issue should be submitted for the consideration of the Foreign Investors Council," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

 

President speaks on construction of oil terminal in Atyrau region at meeting with local public

08.11.2022, 11:17 7896
Expanding the capacity of oil storage facilities is a topical issue for Kazakhstan. Today we have to export our oil immediately, as required by technology. Halting production is unacceptable. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said it at a meeting with the public of Atyrau region today, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.
 
The Head of State mentioned China’s experience in this area. "Large oil terminals are operating in China, which let meet the country’s internal demand in oil for 3-4 months," he said.
 
The President commissioned KazMunayGas company to consider an issue of building an oil terminal in Atyrau region. The ministry of energy was assigned to hold talks with the large oil produces on this issue.
 

Oil transportation via Aktau, Kuryk ports should be increased to 20mln tonnes per annum - Tokayev

07.11.2022, 13:29 10221
Oil transportation via Aktau, Kuryk ports should be increased to 20mln tonnes per annum - Tokayev
Images | Depositphotos
Mangistau region has a huge potential for its advantageous geographical location. The objective we face today is to rationally use our advantages and make the region a world-level transport and transit hub. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it at the meeting with the public of the region in Aktau, Kazinform reports.
 
Aktau city-port is widely regarded as the sea gates of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
 
Amid the reshaping global logistics chains, the role of the Caspian Sea has sharply increased , he stressed.
 

We plan to implement a number of activities aimed at the attraction of investments in port infradtructure development and establishment of a container and transport-logistics hub," said the President.

 
With the consideration of the current situation at the global markets, further development of the Trans-Caspian route gains a special significance.
 

We have a mutual understanding on this issue with our partners. We need to increase the capacities of Aktau and Kuryk ports and raise oil transportation volumes to 20mln tonnes per annum," the Head of State said.

 

Kazakhstan faces imported inflation - President

04.11.2022, 15:30 17306
Kazakhstan remains committed to the open economy principle, by maintaining trade relations with 180 countries of the world, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the meeting with the heads of foreign diplomatic missions in Akorda Palace, Kazinform reports.
 

Despite economic tremors taking place across the globe, our commodity exports increased almost by 40%. We intend to further strengthen our leading position in Central Asia in attraction of investment," the Head of State said.

 
In his words, from January to June 2022, foreign partners invested about $15bln in Kazakhstan economy which is 30% higher than in the same period of 2021.
 

At the same time we are concerned over constantly high level of food imports from abroad which leads to high inflation. Experts admit that this is imported inflation," he said.

 

AIFC Tech Hub holds panel session at Int'l PLUS-forum

04.11.2022, 15:19 17416
AIFC Tech Hub holds panel session at Int'l PLUS-forum
Images | aifc.kz
The AIFC Tech Hub held a panel session "Beyond the core. Ecosystems in the telecom sector of Kazakhstan" during the International PLUS-Forum "Fintech Borderless. Eurasia Digital" event.
 

As part of the PLUS-Forum we have summed up preliminary results of the annual analytics of corporate innovations market, which this year was devoted to the most active areas in the sphere of innovations - the telecom sector. In the CorpUp Telecom study, dozens of experts shared their insights about the state of the market. Participants of the study see the greatest prospects in the development of ecosystem trends in telecom, especially, cybersecurity, Big Data, IoT, cloud technologies, fintech and e-commerce. Thank you to our partners at PLUS-Forum for the opportunity to organise a dialogue and discuss the study", - commented Bekzhan Mutanov, Deputy CEO of the AIFC Tech Hub, the AIFC’s official website reads.

 

Both the research and the panel session at PLUS-Forum touched on relevant topics of today's telecom sector of Kazakhstan. In particular, the diversification of products and services of telecom operators, and opportunities for cooperation with companies and startup teams. The telecom sector is traditionally the driver of innovation in the market and with the investment in 5G, this trend will only increase", - added Konstantin Aushev, Partner, Head of IT & Digital Advisory at KPMG.

 
In her opening speech, Assel Abdrakhmanova, Head of Corporate Innovations Department at AIFC Tech Hub, presented the preliminary results of CorpUp Telecom 2022, prepared jointly with Huawei, Beeline Kazakhstan, KPMG, and IDC (publication is planned between late 2022 and early 2023).
 
The industry experts discussed telecom-ecosystems in a round table format. The session was moderated by Maken Ibragimov, an expert on corporate innovations at the AIFC Tech Hub.
 
Konstantin Aushev, Partner, Head of IT & Digital Advisory at KPMG, talked about monetization of traditional telecom services and the benefits of partnership with startups for ecosystem building.
 
Vladislav Sidevich, Senior Director Consulting for the CIS region at IDC, spoke about the importance of developing non-traditional telecom services and shared his opinion about open innovations in telecom.
 
Bekarys Nurumbetov, Head of Mobile Finance at Tele2/Altel, talked about the ecosystem in the understanding of the mobile operator, and the digital transformation strategy of Tele2/Altel.
 
Sergey Koptik, Head of Mobile Financial Services at Kcell, shared insights about the role of mobile financial services in telecom and the importance of regulation in the development of fintech products operators.
 
Nurlan Sarsebekov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of ForteBank, talked about why the bank launched the digital operator ForteMobile and how it affected ForteBank's ecosystem.
 
Nikita Oreshkin, Enterprise IT CTO at Huawei, talked about the features of non-traditional B2B products such as big data and cloud services and shared his views on the role of 5G in promoting non-core services from telecom operators.
 
The business program of the event included sessions and seminars workshops on topics such as further changes in priorities in the payments industry, transformation of the banking business, new acquiring business models, economics of ecosystems; best practices in retail banking; and many others.
 
Materials of the session are available at: https://tech.aifc.kz/reports/.
 
Reference:
 
The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia, and the Caucasus. www.aifc.kz
 
The AIFC Tech Hub is a subdivision of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), whose task is to promote the development of the startup ecosystem, venture industry market, e-commerce, corporate innovation, and new technological areas in Kazakhstan (FinTech, GovTech, SatelliteTech, Industry 4.0., etc.). Together with international partners, The AIFC Tech Hub conducts programs to support market players, as well as facilitates the structuring of venture deals and testing of new fintech solutions within the regulatory sandbox of the AIFC jurisdiction. https://tech.aifc.kz

Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakhstan and Iran sign memo to increase goods traffic up to 4 mln tons a year

03.11.2022, 15:53 18806
Images | primeminister.kz
As part of the two-day visit to Iran Kazakh Deputy PM-Trade and Integration Minister Serik Zhumangarin paid between October 31-November 1 the countries signed a memorandum to increase the goods traffic flow up to 4 mln tons a year, the PM’s press service reports.
 
Opportunities for Kazakhstani agricultural and industrial products to enter new markets, lifting barriers in the North-South existing route were the key issues of the talks held.
 
The nations enjoy traditionally warm, trust-based relations. High-level meetings held in June, September -October gave an impetus to promoting trade and economic partnership. Following the visits of the Heads of State the sides achieved some agreements and tasks were set aimed at speeding up Kazakhstan-Iran ties.
 

Today Kazakhstan is ready to export wheat and barley, confectionary and baked goods, meat, vegetable oil and other goods. We are interested in boosting mutual sales of agricultural products with Iran up to USD 1 bln and entering the new markets of Pakistan, India, Southeast Asia, East Africa," Zhumangarin said at the meeting with the Iran’s Agriculture Minister.

 
Source: kazinform 
 

Most read