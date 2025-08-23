Kazakhstan and the UAE Discussed Issues of Investment Cooperation

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

A meeting was held between the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates, Rauan Zhumabek, and the UAE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment, Mohammed Al Hawi. The key topic of the negotiations was the practical steps to further deepen bilateral investment cooperation, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The parties paid special attention to the implementation of specific investment projects, agreements on which were reached at the highest level during the visit of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Abu Dhabi this January and the official visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Astana. The parties underlined their mutual commitment to the timely and full implementation of all agreements reached, which hold strategic importance for the economies of both countries.





During the meeting, a thorough exchange of views took place on attracting investment in the context of modern global trends. The parties noted the growing importance of sectors such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), as well as the development of modern trade infrastructure and logistics.





The need to continue joint work on creating favorable conditions for investors operating in these promising sectors was noted.





The parties also discussed further support for investment projects already being implemented, both in Kazakhstan and in the UAE, and outlined possible ways and directions for the further expansion of mutually beneficial relations.