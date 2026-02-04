03.02.2026, 14:45 6741
Kazakhstan, China start development of Shymkent Oil Refinery expansion project
Images | depositphotos.com
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan and China have begun developing the Shymkent Oil Refinery Expansion Project, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.
A delegation of the Kazakh Ministry, led by Daulet Arykbayev, Director of the Oil Transportation and Refining Department, participated in a strategic meeting in Qingdao, China, aimed at developing the feasibility study of the project to expand the production capacity of the Shymkent Oil Refinery to 12 million tons per year.
The sides approved the basic parameters of the project’s implementation. PetroKazakhstan Oil Products LLP, which operates Shymkent Oil Refinery, presented initial technical data, and the East China Engineering Design Institute confirmed its readiness to begin work in strict accordance with the approved technical specifications.
The sides confirmed the plant expansion configuration under the "6+6" scheme (two processing units of 6 million tons each), ensuring full integration of the new capacities with the existing facilities of the enterprise. The design is based on the previously agreed technical specifications and pre-feasibility study report.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
03.02.2026, 15:15 6506
Kazakhstan expands grain exports to Central and South Asia
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan retains its position as one of the major grain-exporting countries in the region, strengthening its export potential and expanding globally, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazakhstan Temir Zholy press service.
Between September 2025 and January 31, 2026, Kazakhstan exported 5.8 million tons of grain, 1 million up compared to the same period of the previous marketing year, with 4.8 million tons.
Kazakhstan exports primarily to the traditional markets of Central and South Asia.
Exports to Uzbekistan soared by up 49%, from 1.813 million tons to 2.702 million tons, while shipments to Kyrgyzstan went up 1.7 times, from 95,000 tons to 163,000 tons.
Exports to Afghanistan almost doubled from 216,000 tons to 416,000 tons.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.02.2026, 17:43 18636
Kazakhstan records slight inflation easing in January 2026
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Inflation rate in Kazakhstan eased to 12.2% in January 2026 versus 12.3% in December 2025. The monthly price growth reached 1% (0.9% in December), according to the Bureau of National Statistics, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In annual terms, food prices rose by 12.9% (down from 13.5% in December), and the cost of paid services increased by 12%. Non-food goods saw an 11.7% value appreciation (11.1% in December).
Food and non-alcoholic beverages were the primary drivers of annual inflation, contributing 5.4 percentage points. Significant pressure also came from the transport sector, which accounted for 1.1%, followed by personal care, social protection, miscellaneous goods and services, and clothing and footwear, which each added 1% to the total.
Over the course of the month, non-food prices climbed 1.2%. Paid services and food products went up 1.1% and 0.8%, respectively.
The highest annual inflation rate was recorded in the North Kazakhstan region at 14.3%. Elevated figures were also noted in the Akmola, Pavlodar, and Ulytau regions, all of which reported inflation at 13.5%.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.02.2026, 12:12 34461
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan explore new horizons for trade and economic co-op
Tell a friend
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan discussed prospects for expanding trade, economic, investment, and transport cooperation, Qazinform News Agency cites the Trend.
The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Beibut Atamkulov.
The parties acknowledged the continued positive trajectory of bilateral trade and reiterated their commitment to further boosting trade turnover under the Joint Programme, which aims to elevate mutual trade to $10 billion by 2030.
Additionally, discussions centered around preparations for the inaugural meeting of the Council of Regional Leaders, scheduled for 2026, as well as plans for organizing the "Made in Uzbekistan" and "Made in Kazakhstan" industrial exhibitions.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.01.2026, 21:35 58031
Kazakhstan Presents Its Energy Priorities and Reforms at the Athens Energy Summit
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece, Timur Sultangozhin, took part in the international forum "Athens Energy Summit - 2026," which brought together over 3,000 representatives of government authorities, energy companies, international organizations, analytical centers, and diplomatic circles. Participants included representatives of the Hellenic Ministry of Environment and Energy, the European Commission, the International Energy Agency, as well as executives of leading energy companies and sectoral associations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In his address, the Ambassador emphasized that the energy sector is a key element of Kazakhstan’s sustainable development and an important component of global energy security. He noted that Kazakhstan consistently advocates for stability and predictability in global energy markets and remains a reliable and responsible partner for Europe amid growing geopolitical and climate challenges.
T.Sultangozhin informed the participants that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during the Fifth Meeting of the National Kurultai, outlined the priority areas for the modernization of the country’s energy policy. These include the development of traditional coal and gas generation, the rational use of water resources, and the diversification of energy export routes, including the promotion of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor.
Special attention was paid to issues related to the security of energy infrastructure. The Ambassador underlined that the resilience and protection of energy facilities are of critical importance for ensuring uninterrupted supplies and maintaining the stability of international markets.
It was noted that Kazakhstan holds leading global positions in terms of coal reserves and production, as well as uranium production, is actively developing renewable energy sources, and has embarked on the implementation of projects in the field of nuclear energy. The country also places priority on the digitalization of energy infrastructure and the development of cross-border transport connectivity as a factor in strengthening regional and global energy resilience.
During his remarks, the Ambassador also informed the forum participants about the large-scale political and economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan, aimed at strengthening institutional resilience, advancing technological modernization, and shaping a fair and balanced economic model.
In conclusion, T.Sultangozhin expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to further develop bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the energy sector, emphasizing that Kazakhstan views Greece as an important partner within the European Union and the Eastern Mediterranean region.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.01.2026, 19:25 58351
Kuwait Is Interested in Importing Meat Products from Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Kuwait organized a visit of the representatives of the Kazakh company "Eurasia Agro Semey" to the State of Kuwait, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The company is implementing a project to build the largest meat processing plant in Kazakhstan.
During the visit, "Eurasia Agro Semey" signed a memorandum of cooperation with Kuwaiti company "ALMARAI National Co.". The document sets out the parties' intentions to develop cooperation in the supply of meat products after the plant comes into operation in August 2026.
The signing of the document was an important step in the development of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kuwait and is aimed at expanding the presence of Kazakhstani agricultural products in the markets of the Middle East.
During the visit, meetings were also arranged between the management of the Kazakh company and the Kuwaiti company "Al-Yasra", a large food distribution group, as well as "The Sultan Center", one of the largest supermarket chains in Kuwait.
During the meetings, the parties discussed prospects for establishing mutually beneficial cooperation and possible formats for supplying Kazakhstani export products with high added value to the Kuwaiti market.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.01.2026, 19:03 70776
Bangkok Interested in Expanding Cooperation and Strengthening Economic Ties with Kazakhstan
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand, Margulan Baimukhan, met with the Governor of Bangkok, Chadchart Sittipunt, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for developing bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Thailand, as well as expanding interaction between Bangkok and the regions of Kazakhstan and business communities.
Special attention was given to opportunities for cooperation in the fields of tourism, urban infrastructure, sustainable development, the implementation of "smart city" solutions, logistics, and the digitalization of urban services. Mutual interest was noted in the implementation of joint projects aimed at increasing investment attractiveness and promoting entrepreneurship.
The Kazakh diplomat informed about the key directions of the socio-economic development of Kazakhstan, as well as the constitutional reforms initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
M. Baimukhan emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to a multi-vector and pragmatic foreign policy, as well as its readiness to further expand comprehensive cooperation with Thailand.
Governor C. Sittipunt expressed interest in intensifying contacts with Astana and other regions of Kazakhstan, noting Bangkok’s potential as one of the leading economic, financial, and tourist centers in the region. He underlined the importance of exchanging experience in urban governance, digitalization, artificial intelligence, sustainable development, and infrastructure modernization.
The parties confirmed their intention to maintain regular contacts and facilitate the establishment of direct links between local authorities, business communities, and expert circles of cities and regions of the two countries.
At the conclusion of the meeting, an agreement was reached to continue the dialogue and work on specific initiatives and projects, including the organization of presentations on Kazakhstan’s trade, economic, and investment opportunities, as well as possible mutual visits.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.01.2026, 12:29 71071
Prospects for Interaction between Business Communities of Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Discussed in Riyadh
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov held a meeting with the Chairman of the Riyadh Chamber and Group Chief Executive Officer of "Obeikan Investment Group", Abdallah Al-Obeikan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the business communities of Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.
M.Menilbekov highlighted Kazakhstan’s favorable investment climate, government measures aimed at supporting foreign investors, and the country’s potential as a regional hub for accessing the markets of Central Asia and Eurasia.
In turn, Abdallah Al-Obeikan expressed his readiness to facilitate the establishment of direct contacts between entrepreneurs of the two countries and to support initiatives aimed at organizing business missions and joint events.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue working contacts and outlined further steps to promote mutually beneficial partnership.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.01.2026, 10:14 67851
Investments, Tengiz and geological exploration: What Kazakhstan and Chevron agreed on
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar has held a meeting with Executive Director of Chevron Eurasia Unit Derek Magness, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing primeminister.kz.
Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov and Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas Askhat Khassenov took part in the meeting.
The meeting focused on the current state and prospects for the bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sector.
Special attention was given to the Tengiz project, recognized as a flagship initiative of Kazakhstan-U.S. energy collaboration.
Derek Magness noted that thanks to Kazakhstan’s investment climate, the Tengiz project has achieved significant production results. He emphasized the predictability of the regulatory environment and constructive engagement with government authorities, which create conditions for long-term investments.
The Kazakh side expressed concern over the incidents that occurred at the Tengiz field, which led to the temporary suspension of production. Chevron’s management reported on the measures taken to eliminate the consequences of the incidents and the gradual ramp-up of oil production. The company’s leadership also assured that it will take concrete actions to prevent similar situations in the future and to ensure the reliable and safe operation of facilities
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
30.01.2026, 18:35Kazakhstan to release draft of new Constitution for public debate 29.01.2026, 20:46115206Kazakhstan and Poland Aim to Expand Bilateral Cooperation 30.01.2026, 18:20115021Kazakhstan's Constitutional Court to have final say on international rulings 29.01.2026, 21:06Kazakhstan and Poland Align Positions on a Broad Range of Issues Related to Further Development of Bilateral Cooperation114741Kazakhstan and Poland Align Positions on a Broad Range of Issues Related to Further Development of Bilateral Cooperation 30.01.2026, 17:07110341Kazakhstan Assumes Chairmanship in the Central Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone 08.01.2026, 19:121827214 dead in truck-and-car collision on North Kazakhstan highway 09.01.2026, 20:55173611Tragic Almaty accident: Third Indian student passes away 20.01.2026, 12:45173496Kazakhstan’s Ethnic Collection Receives a Prestigious Award at "International Kids Fashion Week" 06.01.2026, 20:54167826Kazakhstan tests AlemGPT AI platform for public services 20.01.2026, 12:35160701Saving the Aral Sea remains a crucial task for all humanity - Tokayev