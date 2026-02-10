09.02.2026, 14:25 10136
Kazakhstan drafts 2030 National Coal Generation Development Plan
Images | depositphotos.com
Tell a friend
The Ministry of Energy has presented a draft National Plan for the development of coal generation: 7.6 GW of new and modernized capacities, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the ministry’s press service.
The concept, with a preliminary implementation cost estimated at more than eight trillion tenge, is aimed at providing a long-term solution to the energy deficit and deeply modernizing the country’s worn-out capacities.
The plan is aimed at the construction of six major energy facilities, including Ekibastuz GRES-3 and thermal power plants in Kurchatov, Kokshetau, Semey, Ust Kamenogorsk, and Zhezkazgan.
At the same time, the issue of technical renovation of existing stations, such as Ekibastuz GRES-2 and Aksu GRES, is being considered.
New projects will be implemented through the mechanisms of tender selection of investors, while modernization of existing facilities will be carried out via investment agreements with the ministry.
These tools are designed to ensure transparency of implementation and guaranteed return on investment while maintaining predictable tariffs under long-term contracts.
Special attention in the project is given to ‘clean coal’ facilities using advanced technologies. Our task is a stage-by-stage replacement of outdated capacities with modern energy units featuring high efficiency and minimum emissions. We intend to maintain a strict balance between environmental requirements and energy security," emphasized Minister Akkenzhenov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
09.02.2026, 19:29 9831
Tokayev Receives President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Zou Jiayi, akorda.kz reports.
During the meeting, President Tokayev emphasized that the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is a strategically important partner of Kazakhstan in implementing priority infrastructure and investment initiatives. He welcomed the signing of the Partnership Framework Agreement earlier today, noting that it would play a significant role in promoting sustainable economic development and strengthening regional cooperation. The President also congratulated Ms. Zou Jiayi on her recent appointment as President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.
We highly value the fact that Kazakhstan has become the first country you have visited in your new capacity. I believe this is a very positive sign that will give a strong impetus to our bilateral cooperation. Together with the Bank, we are implementing nine projects with a total value exceeding USD 2.6 billion. I am confident that all of them will become important elements of our further contacts and cooperation," - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.
For her part, Zou Jiayi stated that the AIIB has supported a number of major projects in Kazakhstan’s energy, transport, and social infrastructure sectors.
First of all, I would like to thank you for your warm words and for Kazakhstan’s long-standing support for the AIIB. I am honored by the trust placed in me by Kazakhstan and other shareholders. I will ensure continuity in the Bank’s activities, building on the achievements of its first decade, while also striving for progress to respond more promptly to the evolving needs of our clients," - said the AIIB President.
The interlocutors noted the significant potential for expanding cooperation. In the coming years, Kazakhstan intends to implement ambitious plans to modernize its infrastructure sector, and the AIIB expressed readiness to consider active participation in the implementation of these strategic initiatives.
Currently, financing is underway for the construction of a multidisciplinary hospital in Kokshetau, a 220 MW wind power plant, sections of the Zhezkazgan-Karaganda and Aktobe-Karabutak-Ulgaysyn highways, as well as the railway bypass around Almaty.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.02.2026, 19:00 10616
Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development Focuses on Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Projects
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kuwait Yerzhan Yelekeyev held a meeting with Waleed Al-Bahar, Acting Director General of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the parties discussed prospects for resuming and strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED), as well as opportunities to utilize technical assistance instruments for the implementation of priority infrastructure projects.
Following the meeting, an agreement was reached on the Fund’s readiness to allocate up to USD 5 million in 2026 to provide technical assistance to Kazakhstan. This support will be aimed at preparing feasibility studies, conducting design and engineering works, as well as training and capacity-building of specialized personnel, thereby ensuring high-quality project preparation and subsequent implementation.
Priority areas of potential cooperation of particular interest to KFAED include modernization of energy infrastructure, including substations, construction and upgrading of wastewater treatment facilities, development of agricultural storage infrastructure, and construction and development of road networks.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan emphasized that the use of the Fund’s technical assistance instruments will enhance the quality of infrastructure project preparation, accelerate their implementation, and ensure compliance with international standards.
In turn, the leadership of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development expressed its readiness to resume active cooperation with Kazakhstan and further strengthen bilateral engagement. The Fund also confirmed its willingness to host an official delegation from Kazakhstan in Kuwait to discuss in greater detail prospective areas of cooperation and specific joint projects.
The parties agreed to continue substantive coordination and maintain regular contacts through relevant authorities to identify a list of projects that could be implemented with the Fund’s support in the near future.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.02.2026, 18:34 10866
Kazakhstan and Jordan Strengthen Cooperation in Industrial Zones and Investment Sectors
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan Talgat Shaldanbay met with Chief Executive Officer of "PBI Aqaba Industrial Estate LLP" Adel Ye Yang, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, they discussed current trends and prospects for the development of investment and industrial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Jordan. The parties exchanged views on expanding cooperation in the field of special (free) economic zones and industrial parks, as well as opportunities for implementing joint projects with the participation of Kazakh businesses.
Ambassador emphasized his interest in developing practical cooperation with Jordanian partners and utilizing the potential of the Aqaba industrial zones to help Kazakh companies enter the markets of the Middle East and neighboring regions.
Representatives of "PBI Aqaba Industrial Estate" provided information about the company's activities, approaches to supporting investors, and readiness to develop cooperation with companies from Central Asia.
Particular attention was paid to the issues of consistent expansion of business contacts and possible formats for further cooperation, including the organization of familiarization visits and meetings between business representatives.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to maintain regular contacts and close cooperation aimed at the steady development of bilateral cooperation in the investment and industrial spheres.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.02.2026, 11:25 47101
Why 2027 could change Kazakhstan’s energy balance
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan is set to fully cover its domestic electricity needs by the end of the first quarter of 2027, with a stable surplus expected by 2029, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Government’s press service.
The ministry is implementing several major projects that will allow Kazakhstan to fully meet electricity demand by 2027, with a stable surplus expected by 2029. On the President’s instructions, a clean-coal generation development project is being prepared, including plans to build a new power plant in Kurchatov and Ekibastuz GRES-3. At the same time, existing infrastructure is being upgraded. In 2026 alone, more than 2.6 GW of new capacity is expected to come online. All these efforts are aimed at ensuring the reliability, efficiency, and sustainability of the national power system," Akkenzhenov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.02.2026, 10:58 47831
Kazakh Foreign Minister Participates in the Critical Minerals Ministerial
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev took part in the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial Conference at the invitation of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was attended by representatives from more than 50 countries and executives of Kazakhstan`s mining companies, and featured remarks by U.S. Vice President JD Vance.
During the conference, participants exchanged views on diversifying and strengthening global supply chains for critical minerals, as well as on enhancing international cooperation in their extraction, processing, and logistics.
In his remarks, Foreign Minister shared with Kazakhstan’s potential in the field of critical minerals and the country’s readiness to make a practical contribution to building reliable and resilient global supply chains. He emphasized that Kazakhstan possesses substantial mineral resources, a developed industrial base for their processing, modern infrastructure, a stable political system, and a predictable regulatory environment.
It was noted that Kazakhstan is capable of supplying finished products derived from 20 of the 60 critical minerals included in the list of the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), which are in demand in strategic sectors of the global economy.
Special attention was given to the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on Critical Minerals between Kazakhstan and the United States, signed following the visit of the Head of State to Washington, DC, in November 2025. This document became the first agreement of its kind in Central Asia and provides for the development of processing capacities in Kazakhstan, technology transfer, and expanded access of Kazakh products to the U.S. market.
The conference brought together more than 30 heads of foreign ministries and relevant agencies from G7 countries and member states of the Pax Silica initiative, as well as representatives of leading international companies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.02.2026, 19:40 58286
Kazakhstan, Pakistan bolster cooperation in industry, agriculture, and investment
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that both nations possess significant industrial potential, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
Furthermore, both sides agreed to explore the prospects of resuming direct air links, a move considered vital for boosting business ties and tourism.
In the agricultural sector, we have signed important agreements facilitating the expansion of trade ties and the establishment of joint production facilities. Our countries possess significant industrial potential. I have invited Pakistani companies to establish production facilities in Kazakhstan. Presently, the areas of greatest interest are agricultural processing, pharmaceuticals, and the production of construction materials," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out.
The President also announced that an agreement has been reached to expand mutually beneficial partnerships in the defense industry.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.02.2026, 15:15 70461
Kazakhstan expands grain exports to Central and South Asia
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan retains its position as one of the major grain-exporting countries in the region, strengthening its export potential and expanding globally, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazakhstan Temir Zholy press service.
Between September 2025 and January 31, 2026, Kazakhstan exported 5.8 million tons of grain, 1 million up compared to the same period of the previous marketing year, with 4.8 million tons.
Kazakhstan exports primarily to the traditional markets of Central and South Asia.
Exports to Uzbekistan soared by up 49%, from 1.813 million tons to 2.702 million tons, while shipments to Kyrgyzstan went up 1.7 times, from 95,000 tons to 163,000 tons.
Exports to Afghanistan almost doubled from 216,000 tons to 416,000 tons.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.02.2026, 14:45 65436
Kazakhstan, China start development of Shymkent Oil Refinery expansion project
Images | depositphotos.com
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan and China have begun developing the Shymkent Oil Refinery Expansion Project, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.
A delegation of the Kazakh Ministry, led by Daulet Arykbayev, Director of the Oil Transportation and Refining Department, participated in a strategic meeting in Qingdao, China, aimed at developing the feasibility study of the project to expand the production capacity of the Shymkent Oil Refinery to 12 million tons per year.
The sides approved the basic parameters of the project’s implementation. PetroKazakhstan Oil Products LLP, which operates Shymkent Oil Refinery, presented initial technical data, and the East China Engineering Design Institute confirmed its readiness to begin work in strict accordance with the approved technical specifications.
The sides confirmed the plant expansion configuration under the "6+6" scheme (two processing units of 6 million tons each), ensuring full integration of the new capacities with the existing facilities of the enterprise. The design is based on the previously agreed technical specifications and pre-feasibility study report.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
06.02.2026, 21:02Kazakhstan and Moldova Confirm Commitment to Strengthening Interparliamentary Cooperation 06.02.2026, 22:30120876Constitutional Reforms of Kazakhstan Discussed in the Hellenic Parliament 06.02.2026, 20:20115756Key Development Priorities of Kazakhstan Presented in Madrid 06.02.2026, 19:32110681Constitutional Reforms of Kazakhstan Discussed in Slovenia 06.02.2026, 13:10108306Spanish Experts were Briefed on Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reforms 13.01.2026, 08:20176801Thailand boat collision: Eight Kazakh nationals reported aboard 13.01.2026, 19:58176446KazMunayGas comments on drone attack on tanker near CPC 20.01.2026, 12:45174166Kazakhstan’s Ethnic Collection Receives a Prestigious Award at "International Kids Fashion Week" 14.01.2026, 16:22164256Incidents Involving Tankers in the Black Sea: Kazakhstan’s MFA Issues Statement 20.01.2026, 12:35161421Saving the Aral Sea remains a crucial task for all humanity - Tokayev