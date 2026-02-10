Kazakhstan drafts 2030 National Coal Generation Development Plan

Images | depositphotos.com

Tell a friend

The Ministry of Energy has presented a draft National Plan for the development of coal generation: 7.6 GW of new and modernized capacities, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the ministry’s press service.





The concept, with a preliminary implementation cost estimated at more than eight trillion tenge, is aimed at providing a long-term solution to the energy deficit and deeply modernizing the country’s worn-out capacities.





The plan is aimed at the construction of six major energy facilities, including Ekibastuz GRES-3 and thermal power plants in Kurchatov, Kokshetau, Semey, Ust Kamenogorsk, and Zhezkazgan.





At the same time, the issue of technical renovation of existing stations, such as Ekibastuz GRES-2 and Aksu GRES, is being considered.





New projects will be implemented through the mechanisms of tender selection of investors, while modernization of existing facilities will be carried out via investment agreements with the ministry.





These tools are designed to ensure transparency of implementation and guaranteed return on investment while maintaining predictable tariffs under long-term contracts.





Special attention in the project is given to ‘clean coal’ facilities using advanced technologies. Our task is a stage-by-stage replacement of outdated capacities with modern energy units featuring high efficiency and minimum emissions. We intend to maintain a strict balance between environmental requirements and energy security," emphasized Minister Akkenzhenov.