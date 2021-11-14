Система Orphus

Kazakhstan extends ban on fuel exports for another half-year

12.11.2021, 14:08 19306
Kazakhstan extends the ban on the export of gasoline, diesel fuel, and some petroleum products by road for another six months, the press service of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan said in a statement on Friday.
 

To prevent a shortage of oil products, the Ministry of Energy has developed a joint order "On some issues of export of oil products from the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan", which provides for the introduction of a six-month ban on the export of gasoline, diesel fuel and certain types of oil products by road," the message says.

 
The ban does not apply to the export of lubricating oils and to the cases of the export of petroleum products in gas tanks of vehicles provided by the manufacturer, as well as the export of fuels and lubricants in separate containers with a volume of no more than 20 liters.
 
Source: Kazpravda.kz
 
