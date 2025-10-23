Kazakhstan increases new-season grain exports by 14%

Tell a friend

The Prime Minister held a meeting with members of the Government, heads of other state bodies, and organizations to discuss the implementation of the President’s instruction on streamlining the course of the economic reform program in the interests of citizens, primeminister.kz reports





Following the meeting, the following decisions were adopted.





1.Starting from October 16 of this year, a moratorium is introduced on further increases in prices for AI-92 gasoline and diesel fuel until inflation stabilizes.





The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Energy, together with the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition and regional akimats, to ensure control and take measures to guarantee the uninterrupted supply of petroleum products to the domestic market.





2.Starting from October 16, 2025, the increase in utility tariffs for all consumer groups is suspended until the end of the first quarter of 2026. Containing the growth of tariffs will be achieved through the optimization of operational expenses of natural monopoly entities. At the same time, all planned repair work on public utility infrastructure must be completed within the established timeframe. It should be noted that a mechanism for providing housing assistance to vulnerable groups remains in effect.





To prevent price increases for socially significant food products, the work of stabilization funds will be intensified by doubling the financing for domestic agricultural producers, which will, in turn, reduce the cost of socially significant goods.





Special attention is being given to strengthening the work of regional commissions in identifying unjustified intermediaries and cases of inflated trade markups.









3.To reduce the negative impact of the new Tax Code on small and medium-sized businesses, it was decided to eliminate excessive restrictions on the use of the special tax regime based on a simplified declaration. Only 44 types of activities will remain on the prohibition list, in line with current legislation.





In addition, from January 1, 2026, tax administration will be conducted "from a clean slate," which provides the following measures for micro and small businesses:



elimination of tax audits;

elimination of desk (cameral) control;

cancellation of lawsuits seeking to invalidate transactions;

cancellation of lawsuits seeking to invalidate registration or re-registration.

Tax penalties and fines will be written off if the principal amount of tax debt is repaid by April 1, 2026.

Taxpayers who exceed the threshold for VAT registration will not be subject to administrative liability.





A campaign will also be conducted to simplify deregistration procedures with tax and justice authorities - without desk control or tax audits.





This will ensure a phased implementation of the new Tax Code and simplify tax administration for taxpayers.









4.Against the backdrop of a reduction in mortgage programs offered by second-tier banks due to the increase in the base rate, a decision has been made to support the housing savings system.





For this purpose, the volume of affordable mortgage lending for the population will be doubled, which will improve access to housing.





This measure will be implemented through the existing "Nauryz" and "Nauryz-Zhumysker" programs by increasing total lending volumes to 500 billion tenge.





In addition, the popular "Military Housing" program ("Askeri Baspana") will be relaunched, enabling at least seven thousand military families per year to purchase apartments on the secondary housing market.





Construction companies will sign off-take contracts for housing built under these programs. Developers, in turn, will assume reciprocal obligations to fix prices for a three-year period.









5.Domestic car manufacturers and second-tier banks will continue financing programs for the purchase of passenger vehicles by the population.





A leasing mechanism for individuals to purchase passenger vehicles is being introduced, expanding citizens’ opportunities to acquire cars.





In addition, the Baiterek Holding has been instructed to promptly submit proposals for additional support measures for small and medium-sized businesses.





Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that the reforms implemented by the Government are aimed at ensuring long-term sustainable economic growth and embedding fundamental market principles in the economy. At the same time, the Government strictly follows the President’s directive to improve the well-being of every Kazakh citizen, regarding this as the main indicator of economic development.