Kazakhstan launches 2025 harvest season

Ahead of the large-scale harvest season set to begin in the third decade of August, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy, Serik Zhumangarin, chaired a meeting of the operational headquarters, Kazinform News Agency cites the Government’s Press Service.





Harvesting of the new crop is currently underway in twelve regions of Kazakhstan - Aktobe, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Abai, and Zhetysu regions, as well as the city of Shymkent. The total harvest area covers 23.6 million ha, including 16 million ha of grain and leguminous crops. According to operational data, 1.1 million ha, or 6.6% of grain crops, have been harvested to date, producing 1.6 million tonnes of grain, 17.4 thousand tonnes of oilseeds, 363.5 thousand tonnes of potatoes, 1.3 million tonnes of vegetables, and 1.6 million tonnes of melons.





Farmers have applied 1.7 million tonnes of fertilizers, fulfilling 88% of the annual target of 1.9 million tonnes. In total, 1.8 million tonnes have been contracted, with the remaining volume scheduled for autumn application during plowing and fallow preparation.





Kazakh Vice Minister of Agriculture Azat Sultanov reported that the readiness of harvesting equipment stands at 93%, and will reach 100% by the peak of the harvest. The work will involve 139,000 tractors, 31,000 combines, 17,000 reapers, and 130,000 units of other machinery.





A total of 402,000 tonnes of discounted diesel fuel has been allocated for harvesting, with 9.3 thousand tonnes (42% of the plan) already shipped to farmers. The price is 18-20% lower than the market rate.





The meeting also discussed freeing up grain elevator capacities for the new harvest. At present, storage facilities are 16% full, holding 2.2 million tonnes out of a total capacity of 30.7 million tonnes, including 17.4 million tonnes at farms and 13.3 million tonnes at licensed grain-receiving enterprises. The food corporation had earlier been instructed to sell at least 500,000 tonnes of grain by the end of August. According to First Deputy Chairman Ildar Ismagulov, 328,000 tonnes have already been sold. Negotiations are underway with Thailand, Gulf countries, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, and Algeria for grain supplies. Serik Zhumangarin instructed to accelerate the sale of the remaining stocks.





The progress of concessional lending for spring fieldwork and harvesting at 5% interest was also reviewed. Funding is provided through Agrarian Credit Corporation JSC, second-tier banks, microfinance organizations, regional investment centers, credit partnerships, and social-entrepreneurial corporations. A total of 7,543 applications worth 499.4 billion tenge were submitted, with 7,485 farms financed for 490.1 billion tenge, covering 7.8 million ha of crops.





The irrigation water supply situation remains stable. In Almaty and Zhetysu regions, the vegetation period is progressing without risks, while in Zhambyl region, water is being supplied along the Shu and Talas rivers according to schedule. In rural districts, melon harvesting has been completed, reducing the demand for irrigation.





With the launch of mass harvesting, the headquarters will convene weekly to promptly address any emerging issues.