Kazakhstan produces 11 thou tons of uranium since beginning of year, says Kazatomprom CEO Meirzhan Yussupov
Olzhas Bektenov and Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand discuss prospects for trade and economic and investment cooperation
On the instructions of the Head of State, we are developing a national commodity distribution system with an appropriate infrastructure for storage and distribution of agricultural products. This will create the necessary conditions for the formation of an agro-food hub in our country. Deepening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Thailand in this matter is mutually beneficial and promising," Olzhas Bektenov stressed, noting the wide opportunities of Kazakhstan and Thailand in the implementation of relevant investment projects.
This morning we signed an agreement on economic interaction. I believe that this document contributes to the expansion of co-operation in various fields, including trade, economy and investment," Phumtham Wechayachai said.
Kazakhstan records 78.7% rise in passenger water transportation
Volume of domestic pharmaceutical production increased to 95 billion tenge - Ministry of Healthcare
When purchasing medicines, preferences for domestic manufacturers are actively used. With the use of this mechanism in the current year, the supply of 196 items of medicines in the amount of 29.5 billion tenge is carried out. TOP-10 manufacturers in the first half of this year increased the output of finished products under the purchase of the Unified Distributor. The total growth was 21%," Alnazarova said.
- To resume the financial leasing mechanism on the basis of KazMedTech JSC with priority purchase of domestically produced medical equipment.
- To increase the competitiveness of domestic pharmaceutical products, to exempt them from excise duties on ethyl alcohol used for the production of pharmaceutical products.
- use of the mechanism of conditional discount for domestic pharmaceutical companies with a higher share of local content when procuring by "tender" method;
- determination of the terms of validity of long-term contracts depending on the depth of localisation.
Investments in Kazakh capital’s economy total over KZT632bn
New measures to support domestic commodity producers allows to increase contracts with Kazakhstani enterprises by 58%
In the first 7 months of this year, 34,805 contracts were concluded with domestic producers, which is 58.1 per cent more than in the same period last year. The rules of cameral control of the Ministry of Finance are supplemented with a new risk profile. Now the results of purchases in which foreign goods are purchased instead of domestic ones are cancelled by the state audit bodies. In total, since April this year cancelled 8 purchases worth 25 million tenge," Takiyev reported.
- priority purchase of goods, works and services from suppliers who are in the register of domestic producers of goods;
- mandatory advance payment to domestic producers of goods in the amount of 30%, which allows suppliers to fulfil their contractual obligations in a timely and proper manner;
- exemption of domestic producers of goods from all types of collateral (security for advance payment, contract and anti-dumping measures);
- reduction of penalties (fines, penalties) for domestic producers of goods from 10 per cent to 3 per cent, which is also a significant support measure;
- procurement of goods subject to offtake contracts by single-source method in quasi-public sector procurement.
Within the framework of the new Law "On public procurement", adopted on 1 July 2024, there are additional measures aimed at supporting domestic producers of goods, works and services. Among them there is a further expansion of the list of exemptions from national treatment. As practice has shown, this mechanism of support for domestic producers is effective. In this regard, sectoral state bodies are invited to make more active use of the tool of establishing exemptions," the Minister of Finance said, stressing that the purchase of goods, works and services from SMEs in the order and volumes approved by the Ministry of Finance will support domestic small and medium-sized businesses and provide them with volumes of purchases.
Loading of enterprises, new off-take contracts and changes in legislation: Ministry of Industry on supporting domestic producers
It should be noted that one of the positive results of the ongoing work is the growth of production in the manufacturing industry by 4% and a decrease in imports by 7%. Decrease in the volume of imported products is observed in the industries of mechanical engineering, metal products, paper products," Kanat Sharlapayev noted.
- Raduga LLP in the city of Petropavlovsk. According to the results of the first 7 months of 2024, it produced products worth 1 billion tenge due to participation in public procurement for the supply of paper products. Production utilisation increased to 100%.
- Lacra LLP in Pavlodar. Production load increased by 27% due to participation in public procurement for the supply of paint and varnish products.
- Metal Former LLP in Astana. Production started in April this year. The project "Comfortable School" allowed to load production at 100%. At the end of July, 303 thousand square metres of products worth 3.6 billion tenge were produced.
Thus, this year, major entities like Samruk-Kazyna and subsoil users concluded 382 long-term agreements and ofteik-contracts for 635 billion tenge. These indicators are a record for recent years," the Minister said.
Enterprises of the mining and metallurgical complex concluded 139 long-term contracts with domestic producers for a total amount of 122 billion tenge. Compared to last year, their number increased by 4.2 times, and in monetary terms by 3.1 times. Among the goods are transformers, reducers, stop valves, mine equipment and pumping units, which were not produced earlier," the head of the Ministry of Railways said.
The main goal of these projects is import substitution. By the end of the year it is planned to launch the production of ceramic tiles Wan Sheng Ceramic in Shymkent, components for trucks KamLitKZ and springs for railway cars Pruzhina in Kostanay region," the speaker emphasised during the report.
The Register will include complete information on Kazakhstani commodity producers, including goods produced, types of activities, number of employees and production volume. Subjects included in the Register will have access to state incentives, procurement platforms, both public and quasi-public sector and subsoil users' procurement. At the same time, the main condition for manufacturers will be to increase the localisation of production. By the end of the year it is planned to finalise the work on launching the register," Minister Sharlapayev emphasised.
- for large customers the establishment of obligations to approve in-country value development programmes and to conclude long-term agreements and offtake contracts;
- establishment of a commission in the regions to monitor the use of domestic construction materials and equipment in the construction of facilities at the expense of the state budget;
- establishing obligations to purchase materials and equipment from the TNA in the construction of new production facilities.
Olzhas Bektenov instructs to increase production of Kazakhstani pharmaceutical products
In the first half of this year the volume of production of domestic pharmaceutical products increased by 14.5%. But the potential of this industry is much greater. I instruct the Ministry of Healthcare to work on further increasing this indicator by the end of the year and expanding the volume and list of drugs produced," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Olzhas Bektenov instructs to ensure domestic value growth in oil and gas sector
To date, 65 memorandums on the development of new types of production for the oil and gas industry have been concluded. It is necessary to transform them into ofteik-contracts already now," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
