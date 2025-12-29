Bodies of two more missing tourists found in Almaty Mountains

Images | gov.kz

Search and rescue operations in the Medeu district of Almaty have concluded, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Emergencies Ministry of Kazakhstan.





Rescuers found the bodies of two people near Lokomotiv Peak at an altitude of about 3,700 meters. Earlier, another member of the same group had been found dead. In total, three people died in the incident.





An operational headquarters was set up near the Mynzhylky dam after the initial report. The search involved units of the Almaty Emergencies Department, the Republican Rescue Service, police, the Mountaineering Federation, and volunteers. A helicopter was also deployed for search efforts.





Around 80 personnel, 12 vehicles, 4 canine teams, and 4 drones took part in the rescue efforts.