Yermek Kosherbayev attended Market Opening Ceremony at the London Stock Exchange
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Receives U.S. Ambassador Julie Stufft
Kazakhstan and Indonesia Strengthen Foreign Policy Dialogue
Why UK-Kazakhstan economic cooperation matters today
Kazakhstan ready to further deepen relations with Serbia - Tokayev
You have arrived in a special, symbolical period - on the eve of the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. This is an important milestone, evidencing our sincere friendship and mutual respect. Serbia is an important strategic partner of Kazakhstan in Europe. We are ready to further deepen our relations and develop cooperation in various areas," said the President.
Around 60 Serbian companies are successfully working in Kazakhstan. Yesterday, a meeting of the Kazakhstan-Serbia Business Council was held. I positively assess its results and I am confident that they will give a new impetus to the development of trade-economic and investment ties," said the Kazakh President.
Kazakhstan-Brunei Cooperation Enters a New Phase
Kazakhstan can serve as a gateway for Bruneian companies to the market of our region and the Eurasian Economic Union. There is also significant potential to deepen investment cooperation between our countries. We invite companies from Brunei to invest in our economy, particularly in energy, transport and logistics, tourism, healthcare, new technologies and finance," the Kazakh diplomat stated during the meeting.
Our countries share common positions on the majority of regional and global issues, which provides a solid foundation for our joint efforts within international organizations," Deputy Minister Bakayev noted.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Participates in "Central Asia + UK" Foreign Ministers’ Meeting
Deputies of the Congress of Mexico Are Interested in Intensifying Cooperation with the Republic of Kazakhstan
Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Hosts Central Asian Foreign Ministers in London
The visit in "CA5+UK" format marks a new chapter in relations between Central Asia and the United Kingdom. I am confident that our joint work within this framework will provide a strong impetus for the development of our countries and deepen interregional cooperation," Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev said.
