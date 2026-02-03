Armenian Experts View Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reform as a Key Milestone for the Country’s Sustainable DevelopmentArmenian Experts View Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reform as a Key Milestone for the Country’s Sustainable Development
Kazakhstan records slight inflation easing in January 2026
Inflation rate in Kazakhstan eased to 12.2% in January 2026 versus 12.3% in December 2025. The monthly price growth reached 1% (0.9% in December), according to the Bureau of National Statistics, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In annual terms, food prices rose by 12.9% (down from 13.5% in December), and the cost of paid services increased by 12%. Non-food goods saw an 11.7% value appreciation (11.1% in December).
Food and non-alcoholic beverages were the primary drivers of annual inflation, contributing 5.4 percentage points. Significant pressure also came from the transport sector, which accounted for 1.1%, followed by personal care, social protection, miscellaneous goods and services, and clothing and footwear, which each added 1% to the total.
Over the course of the month, non-food prices climbed 1.2%. Paid services and food products went up 1.1% and 0.8%, respectively.
The highest annual inflation rate was recorded in the North Kazakhstan region at 14.3%. Elevated figures were also noted in the Akmola, Pavlodar, and Ulytau regions, all of which reported inflation at 13.5%.
01.02.2026, 12:12 19851
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan explore new horizons for trade and economic co-op
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan discussed prospects for expanding trade, economic, investment, and transport cooperation, Qazinform News Agency cites the Trend.
The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Beibut Atamkulov.
The parties acknowledged the continued positive trajectory of bilateral trade and reiterated their commitment to further boosting trade turnover under the Joint Programme, which aims to elevate mutual trade to $10 billion by 2030.
Additionally, discussions centered around preparations for the inaugural meeting of the Council of Regional Leaders, scheduled for 2026, as well as plans for organizing the "Made in Uzbekistan" and "Made in Kazakhstan" industrial exhibitions.
30.01.2026, 21:35 43531
Kazakhstan Presents Its Energy Priorities and Reforms at the Athens Energy Summit
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece, Timur Sultangozhin, took part in the international forum "Athens Energy Summit - 2026," which brought together over 3,000 representatives of government authorities, energy companies, international organizations, analytical centers, and diplomatic circles. Participants included representatives of the Hellenic Ministry of Environment and Energy, the European Commission, the International Energy Agency, as well as executives of leading energy companies and sectoral associations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In his address, the Ambassador emphasized that the energy sector is a key element of Kazakhstan’s sustainable development and an important component of global energy security. He noted that Kazakhstan consistently advocates for stability and predictability in global energy markets and remains a reliable and responsible partner for Europe amid growing geopolitical and climate challenges.
T.Sultangozhin informed the participants that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during the Fifth Meeting of the National Kurultai, outlined the priority areas for the modernization of the country’s energy policy. These include the development of traditional coal and gas generation, the rational use of water resources, and the diversification of energy export routes, including the promotion of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor.
Special attention was paid to issues related to the security of energy infrastructure. The Ambassador underlined that the resilience and protection of energy facilities are of critical importance for ensuring uninterrupted supplies and maintaining the stability of international markets.
It was noted that Kazakhstan holds leading global positions in terms of coal reserves and production, as well as uranium production, is actively developing renewable energy sources, and has embarked on the implementation of projects in the field of nuclear energy. The country also places priority on the digitalization of energy infrastructure and the development of cross-border transport connectivity as a factor in strengthening regional and global energy resilience.
During his remarks, the Ambassador also informed the forum participants about the large-scale political and economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan, aimed at strengthening institutional resilience, advancing technological modernization, and shaping a fair and balanced economic model.
In conclusion, T.Sultangozhin expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to further develop bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the energy sector, emphasizing that Kazakhstan views Greece as an important partner within the European Union and the Eastern Mediterranean region.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.01.2026, 19:25 43741
Kuwait Is Interested in Importing Meat Products from Kazakhstan
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Kuwait organized a visit of the representatives of the Kazakh company "Eurasia Agro Semey" to the State of Kuwait, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The company is implementing a project to build the largest meat processing plant in Kazakhstan.
During the visit, "Eurasia Agro Semey" signed a memorandum of cooperation with Kuwaiti company "ALMARAI National Co.". The document sets out the parties' intentions to develop cooperation in the supply of meat products after the plant comes into operation in August 2026.
The signing of the document was an important step in the development of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kuwait and is aimed at expanding the presence of Kazakhstani agricultural products in the markets of the Middle East.
During the visit, meetings were also arranged between the management of the Kazakh company and the Kuwaiti company "Al-Yasra", a large food distribution group, as well as "The Sultan Center", one of the largest supermarket chains in Kuwait.
During the meetings, the parties discussed prospects for establishing mutually beneficial cooperation and possible formats for supplying Kazakhstani export products with high added value to the Kuwaiti market.
29.01.2026, 19:03 56166
Bangkok Interested in Expanding Cooperation and Strengthening Economic Ties with Kazakhstan
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand, Margulan Baimukhan, met with the Governor of Bangkok, Chadchart Sittipunt, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for developing bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Thailand, as well as expanding interaction between Bangkok and the regions of Kazakhstan and business communities.
Special attention was given to opportunities for cooperation in the fields of tourism, urban infrastructure, sustainable development, the implementation of "smart city" solutions, logistics, and the digitalization of urban services. Mutual interest was noted in the implementation of joint projects aimed at increasing investment attractiveness and promoting entrepreneurship.
The Kazakh diplomat informed about the key directions of the socio-economic development of Kazakhstan, as well as the constitutional reforms initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
M. Baimukhan emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to a multi-vector and pragmatic foreign policy, as well as its readiness to further expand comprehensive cooperation with Thailand.
Governor C. Sittipunt expressed interest in intensifying contacts with Astana and other regions of Kazakhstan, noting Bangkok’s potential as one of the leading economic, financial, and tourist centers in the region. He underlined the importance of exchanging experience in urban governance, digitalization, artificial intelligence, sustainable development, and infrastructure modernization.
The parties confirmed their intention to maintain regular contacts and facilitate the establishment of direct links between local authorities, business communities, and expert circles of cities and regions of the two countries.
At the conclusion of the meeting, an agreement was reached to continue the dialogue and work on specific initiatives and projects, including the organization of presentations on Kazakhstan’s trade, economic, and investment opportunities, as well as possible mutual visits.
29.01.2026, 12:29 56461
Prospects for Interaction between Business Communities of Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Discussed in Riyadh
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov held a meeting with the Chairman of the Riyadh Chamber and Group Chief Executive Officer of "Obeikan Investment Group", Abdallah Al-Obeikan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the business communities of Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.
M.Menilbekov highlighted Kazakhstan’s favorable investment climate, government measures aimed at supporting foreign investors, and the country’s potential as a regional hub for accessing the markets of Central Asia and Eurasia.
In turn, Abdallah Al-Obeikan expressed his readiness to facilitate the establishment of direct contacts between entrepreneurs of the two countries and to support initiatives aimed at organizing business missions and joint events.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue working contacts and outlined further steps to promote mutually beneficial partnership.
29.01.2026, 10:14 55186
Investments, Tengiz and geological exploration: What Kazakhstan and Chevron agreed on
Images | primeminister.kz
First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar has held a meeting with Executive Director of Chevron Eurasia Unit Derek Magness, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing primeminister.kz.
Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov and Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas Askhat Khassenov took part in the meeting.
The meeting focused on the current state and prospects for the bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sector.
Special attention was given to the Tengiz project, recognized as a flagship initiative of Kazakhstan-U.S. energy collaboration.
Derek Magness noted that thanks to Kazakhstan’s investment climate, the Tengiz project has achieved significant production results. He emphasized the predictability of the regulatory environment and constructive engagement with government authorities, which create conditions for long-term investments.
The Kazakh side expressed concern over the incidents that occurred at the Tengiz field, which led to the temporary suspension of production. Chevron’s management reported on the measures taken to eliminate the consequences of the incidents and the gradual ramp-up of oil production. The company’s leadership also assured that it will take concrete actions to prevent similar situations in the future and to ensure the reliable and safe operation of facilities
28.01.2026, 18:50 69631
Kazakhstan’s Economic Opportunities Presented in Norway
Images | https://www.gov.kz
Economic seminar "Doing Business in Kazakhstan" was held in Oslo. The event was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Norway with the support of the EAST Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Norway (Østhandelskammeret) and the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (Næringslivets Hovedorganisasjon, NHO), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
From the Kazakh side, the speakers included Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Norway, Adil Tursunov and the Chairman of the Board of the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan, Murat Karimsakov, from the Norwegian side, the speakers were the Ambassador Designate of Norway to Kazakhstan, Helene Sand Andresen, the Chair of the Board of Directors of the East CCI of Norway, Ronny Solberg and the Senior Advisor of the International Department, NHO, Katarina Sætersdal.
The seminar was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway, the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise, the East CCI of Norway, the Norwegian Export Financing (EKSFIN), Norwegian companies from various sectors, as well as embassies of foreign countries accredited in Norway.
During the event, conference participants positively noted the increased momentum in economic cooperation between the two countries over the past two years.
The Norwegian participants of the seminar highly appreciated the presentation of Kazakhstan’s trade, economic, and investment potential, and during the networking sessions, they initiated a number of potential joint projects.
As a result of the event, agreements were reached on the next steps to further develop bilateral economic cooperation, including holding the second meeting of the Kazakh-Norwegian Business Council in May 2026 in Astana.
28.01.2026, 14:50 66616
Energy Ministry submits request to U.S. on potential buyout of Lukoil’s assets
Images | Depositphotos
The Ministry of Energy has sent a letter to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury regarding the potential buyout of Lukoil’s share in projects in Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
At a briefing in the Majilis, Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov stated that the Government had not approached Lukoil with a proposal to purchase its assets. However, he reminded that Kazakhstan holds a preemptive right to buy out the company’s stake.
At the end of last year, we already noted that under the law, Kazakhstan holds a preemptive right to acquire Lukoil’s assets should they be offered for sale. In this regard, the Ministry of Energy has submitted a corresponding request to OFAC," the minister said.
