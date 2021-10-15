Kazakhstan resumes grain and flour deliveries to Afghanistan

Images | exp.idk.ru
The Kazakh Agriculture Ministry told about the present situation in the sphere of sales of home-grown grain and flour to Afghanistan, its press service reports.
Annually Kazakhstan exports 7-8 mln tons of grain and flour in grain equivalent overseas. Afghanistan is not the main but is one of the key and traditional grain and flour sales markets. Last year Kazakhstan shipped over 2 mln tons of home-grown grain and flour in grain equivalent. According to the QazTrade data, only 189 out of 300 flour exporters of Kazakhstan have built ties with Afghanistani market. 49 of them export only to Afghanistan.
Situation in Afghanistan led to cessation of trading transactions with all partner states, including Kazakhstan. Today all the problems have been solved, transactions are made through the banks of third member countries, car supplies are restored.
This September and early October Kazakhstan exported 60,200 tons of flour and 15,600 tons of grain to Afghanistan. The export vo,umes will increase soon.
Kazakhstan to repair over 7,000 km of irrigation networks
14.10.2021, 18:23 28081
Kazakh PM Askar Mamin told about the action plan to provide people with water.
The Zhasyl Kazakhstan (Green Kazakhstan) national project includes the two following tasks: preservation of ecosystem of water bodies and increasing productivity through water conservancy, Askar Mamin wrote in his answer to the deputy’s request.
The task of increasing productivity through water conservancy is aimed at settling rational water management issues, first of all in agriculture, facing the most water loss of 40%. Repair works at 7,400 km of irrigation networks, digitalization of water recording at 212 channels and reconstruction of 16 waterworks by 2025 will help cut irrigation loses by 4 cubic km.
World natural gas prices almost tripled in Q3
13.10.2021, 16:20 49141
World prices for natural gas increased by 2.6 times in the III quarter of 2021 increased, the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan said on Wednesday.
The world price for natural gas Zeebrugge Day-Ahead, for 1 thousand cubic meters amounted to T256 175.59 for the III quarter of 2021.
In the first quarter of 2021 the price was T98 496.12, in the second quarter of 2021 - T136 288.98.
The price for natural gas in the third quarter of 2021 increased by 2.6 times compared to the beginning of the year.
70% of all export shipments of liquefied gas from Kazakhstan fell to the share of Tengizchevroil LLP in 2020.
National Fund assets decrease, Dossayev
12.10.2021, 18:35 54352
The National Fund assets decreases due to market correction, National Bank Chairman Yerbolat Dosayev told the Government sitting.
The key trends at the world markets as signals of the U.S. Federal Reserve System incentives program curtailing and market correction led to a decrease in international reserves of the country. The assets of the National Bank hit USD 55 bln at the close of September reducing by USD 1.9 bln for a month," he added.
USD 913 mln was sold to provide targeted and guaranteed transfers for USD 392 bln. The National Fund revenues made KZT 135 bln, as well as USD 259 mln or KZT 110 bln in equivalent. The investment revenue of the National Fund for September this year made (-) USD 1.20 bln or (-) 2.11% due to correction.
As of October 11 the National Fund investment revenue partly retrieved to reach USD 250 mln since the start of the month.