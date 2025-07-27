Kazakhstan's 3 key oil refineries show significant operational performance in H1 2025

Images | KazMunayGas

In January-June 2025, Kazakhstan’s three key oil refineries recorded a significant growth, with the total oil processing volumes hitting 8.83 million tons, which is 685,000 tons more against the same period in 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.





This was stated at a meeting of KMG CEO Askhat Khassenov with the heads subsidiary companies in Atyrau. The meeting focused on production activities of KMG’s key oil processing and petrochemical assets.





Some 6.84 million tons of light petroleum products (petrol, diesel and jet fuel etc) were manufactured in the reporting period, showing 4.44% or 893,000 tons of year-on-year increase.





The overall processing depth at the three refineries reached 89.61%, and the yield of light oil products reached 77.53%. At the same time, the combustion of process fuel and the volume of irrecoverable losses were reduced by 0.78%, or 7,333 tons.





The Atyrau Oil Refinery processed almost 2.89 million tons of oil. The depth of processing at the plant reached 88.7%, and light oil products release made 77.29%. Notably, from May 1, the plant reduced oil processing tariff from 54,450 to 47,000 tenge per a ton.





The Pavlodar Oil Refinery processed some 2.87 million tons of oil, achieving the highest rates of refining depth of 91.81%, with the yield of light oil products at 73.44%.





The Shymkent Oil Refinery made the biggest contribution to the overall volume, having processed nearly 3.07 million tons of oil and raising the volume of light oil products release to 81.72%, with the processing depth at 88.14%. The PetroKazakhstan Oil Products LLP was assigned to facilitate the expansion of the plant’s capacity to 12 million tons.





The completion of the modernization of the LLP JV Caspi Bitum became a key event in the reporting period. The plant now has the capacity of processing up to 1.5 million tons of oil and producing 750,000 tons of bitumen per year. In two months since its launch after modernization, the plant has already processed over 216 thousand tons of oil and produced over 78,000 tons of bitumen, providing the country's road builders with high-quality products.





The KPI petrochemical complex also demonstrates sustainable dynamics producing almost 220,000 tons of polypropylene.