Kazakhstan’s Debt Must Be Low - Bektenov

Kazakhstan is ready to offer Armenia goods worth 350 million US dollars, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated during a press conference after talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports.





The Kazakh President said Friday’s talks were focused on ways to revitalize trade-economic and investment cooperation. Agreements were made to take specific measures for boosting mutual trade and expanding a range of goods.





To increase the mutual trade turnover, Kazakhstan is ready to offer Armenia goods worth 350 million US dollars. The willingness was also expressed to promote the export potential of Armenia, as well as the importance of implementing joint investment projects was highlighted. The agreement was reached to adopt practical steps to enhance ties between entrepreneurs, said Tokayev.





President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the role the Kazakhstan-Armenia Business Council is to play in bringing together both countries’ businesses and promoting the implementation of mutually beneficial projects.





In turn, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reiterated the readiness of the Armenian side to expand cooperation across a wide range of areas.