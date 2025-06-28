Kazakhstan’s e-commerce grows sevenfold over past 5 years

Images | Depositphotos

Deputy Prime Minister - National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin described the future of e-commerce in Kazakhstan as promising, Kazinform News Agency reports.





Today’s e-commerce soared to 3.2 trillion tenge, constituting 14.1% of total trade in Kazakhstan against 476 billion tenge recorded in 2020, the Minister said, answering the question of Majilis deputy Markhabat Zhaiymbetov.





The deputy stressed people still prefer offline shopping due to distrust in the internet and fraud fears to online shopping that offers convenience and advantages.





The Minister said 104 marketplaces operate in Kazakhstan currently. Among them are Kaspi.kz, Wildberries, Ozon, Halyk Market and others.





He added active construction of warehouses proves the growing interest in e-commerce. Kazpost is building warehouses up to 85,000 square meters in Almaty and Aktobe cities and Almaty and Turkistan regions.





Wildberries marketplace has eight logistics centers up to 44,000 square meters and is building 271,000 square meters more in Almaty and Astana. Ozon has two distribution centers up to 42,000 square meters in Almaty and Astana and is also building another one for 20,000 square meters in Almaty.