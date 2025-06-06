05.06.2025, 13:56 5156
Kazakhstan’s National Bank holds base rate at 16.5%
The Bank’s Monetary Committee left its base rate unchanged at 16.5% on Thursday, with a band of +/- 1 percent, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Bank’s press service said: "The decision to keep the current monetary policy stable was made based on an evidence-based analysis, updates on projections and assessment of the inflation risk balance".
The country’s annual inflation stood at 11.3% in May, fueled by growing prices for services. Food price inflation rose to 0.9% on-year in May.
The core inflation and inflation adjusted stood at 10.1% and 11.4% year-on-year, respectively, due to upward pressure on prices because of strong consumer demand, increase in production costs and budgetary spending.
Consumer expectations for inflation also rose to 14.1% in May from 12.2% in April, triggered by instability and uncertainty.
Kazakhstan’s National Bank also pointed to additional external pressures such as high inflation in Russia, growing global food prices, currency fluctuations and trade wars.
05.06.2025, 19:43 5521
Kazakhstan among world's Top-10 countries with largest coal reserves
Kazakhstan is among the top ten countries with the largest coal reserves in the world, according to the Ministry of Industry and Construction, Kazinform News Agency reports.
"Today, we have 33.6 billion tons of coal reserves. This is data obtained during geological exploration. Kazakhstan is among the top ten countries in the world in terms of coal reserves. Our current objective is to meet the needs of the utilities sector, the population, then industrial enterprises and energy complex," Zhanat Igissinov, chief of the ministry’s coal industry division, said at VI Coal Industry Forum today.
According to him, a republican headquarters was set up to prevent coal deficit. It will start operating in September.
04.06.2025, 22:11 14951
Kazakhstan attracts KZT 420 billion tenge to its geological exploration sector
By 2026, the country’s geological exploration will expand to 2.2 million square kilometers, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to Vice Minister of Industry and Construction Iran Sharkhan, active development of geological exploration sector is needed to enhance the existing potential of mining industry.
For this purpose, a subsoil use model based on the Western Australian principle was introduced. This model enabled to attract over KZT 420 billion of investment in geological exploration sector, which covers 1.9 million square kilometers and is set to be expanded to 2.2 million square kilometers by 2026. Through the introduction of the CRIRSCO standard and digitalization of geodata, Kazakhstan ensures transparency and equal conditions for all investors," he said.
In the near time, the ministry plans to hold an electronic auction for 50 gold, silver, coal and rare metal deposits.
At the same time, we must not only expand the mineral base, but also revise the very model of subsoil use. Kazakhstan is consistently shifting away from the ‘production-processing-waste’ linear scheme towards a circular model," Iran Sharkhan said.
He added that Kazakhstan has more than 55 billion tonnes of man-made mineral formations.
Astana hosts today the International Mining and Metallurgical Congress, attended by 1,300 delegates from 20 countries
04.06.2025, 16:14 14716
Kazakhstan among world's top 20 countries by gold reserves
Over the past 10 years, gold-bearing ore production in Kazakhstan has increased 2.2 times, Kazinform News Agency quotes Vice Minister of Industry and Construction Iran Sharkhan as saying.
Metals are more than just commodities - they are tools of economic and political influence. In the face of intensifying global competition, Kazakhstan remains a pillar of stability, neutrality, and predictability," said Iran Sharkhan at the ongoing 15th International Mining and Metallurgical Congress in Astana.
According to the Vice Minister of Industry and Construction, Kazakhstan ranks among the world’s top producers of several key metals.
Today, we can proudly say that Kazakhstan has long been a key player in the global market for the production and supply of metals such as titanium, copper, aluminum, zinc, lead, ferroalloys, as well as beryllium, tantalum, and niobium. Over the past decade, gold ore extraction has increased by 2.2 times, and refined gold production has doubled - enabling Kazakhstan to rank among the world’s top 20 countries in terms of gold reserves," he said.
04.06.2025, 09:30 9511
Kazakhstan’s National Fund reports growth in June
The Kazakh Ministry of Finance released on Tuesday the National Fund's profit and loss statement as of June 1, 2025, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As of June 1, 2025, the National Fund’s accumulated assets stood at 33.86 trillion tenge, surpassing the May 1 figure of 31.90 trillion and, for the first time this year, exceeding the January 1 level of 33.06 trillion tenge.
Over the first five months, the National Fund received 1,775,303,400 tenge, with the bulk of the inflow-1,762,526,089 tenge-coming from direct taxes paid by oil sector organizations (excluding those allocated to local budgets). Additional revenues came from privatization, the sale of agricultural land, and other sources, reads the statement.
Over the same period, a total of 2,638,925,501 tenge was withdrawn from the National Fund. This included 2 billion tenge allocated as a guaranteed transfer and 620 million tenge as a targeted transfer. An additional 18,925,501 tenge was spent on managing the fund.
03.06.2025, 18:08 24991
UN Green Climate Fund to allocate $280mln for Kazakhstan's eco-projects
The UN Green Climate Fund is to allocate $280 million for implementation of environmental projects in Kazakhstan. This was announced by Kazakh Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The UN Green Climate Fund is a key financial mechanism for supporting countries in the fight against climate change.
With the support of international organizations, Kazakhstan is expected to receive about $280 million from the UN Green Climate Fund. These funds will be spent on development of renewable energy sources, stimulating introduction of low-carbon technologies in the industrial sector, and supporting the development of electric vehicles," Nyssanbayev said.
He recalled that back in 2024, a country program for the UN Green Climate Fund was prepared to promote green projects. The program includes seven projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in energy sector, increasing sustainability of centralized water supply systems in rural areas, modernizing livestock farms, and supporting private sector initiatives in green financing.
The total budget of these projects exceeds $1 billion, of which $630 million will be financed by the Fund.
Kazakhstan also plans to launch 11 RES projects with a total capacity of 330 MW under the Fund-EBRD Renewable Energy Sources program. Nine subprojects have already been financed. The implementation period is 2017-2027.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met on May 30 with UN Assistant Secretary-General, UNDP Assistant Administrator Haoliang Xu, to discuss cooperation issues as well as environmental projects and climate resilience in Central Asia.
03.06.2025, 12:19 24721
Kazakhstan’s manufacturing output rises 7.2% y/y in April
Domestic manufacturing output rose 7.2% in four months of this year in Kazakhstan, the country’s Industry and Construction Minister Yerssaiyn Nagaspayev said during a government meeting, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Speaking at the meeting on Tuesday, Nagaspayev said: "In four months this year, the growth in the manufacturing sector stood at 7.2%, amounting to 8.8 trillion tenge. Machine building grew at a rate of 111.2%, chemical industry - 111.2%, construction - 112.9% and furniture production - 114.8%".
The Kazakh minister noted the declining imports due to the increase in domestic production since the start of the year.
An upward trend is observed in metallurgy, light manufacturing and electronics, said Nagaspayev.
He said that one of the "powerful tools" for supporting the manufacturing sector is regulated procurement, which prioritizes 4,834 commodity items.
In five months of this year, government bodies sealed over 96,000 deals worth 303 billion tenge, a 3fold growth compared to last year, said the minister.
He added that Samruk Kazyna’s e-platform saw 340 deals worth 143 billion tenge concluded so far this year, 1.7fold more than last year, as part of the company’s efforts to enhance domestic producers’ support.
In addition, 255 deals to the tune of 61.2 billion tenge have been sealed in the subsoil use sector since the start of the year, a 1.8fold year-over-year growth.
30.05.2025, 19:32 49136
Kazakhstan plans to double Trans-Caspian container traffic in three years - President
Strengthening transcontinental connectivity is one of the key tasks facing the countries of the region. This was stated by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, speaking at the Central Asia-Italy summit, the Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
By developing the Trans-Caspian international transport route, our countries are essentially reviving the ancient Silk Road on a new basis. Last year, the volume of container traffic on the Kazakhstan section of this corridor increased by 62%, amounting to 4.5 million tons. Within three years, we aim to double this figure," the Head of State noted.
According to him, Kazakhstan is systematically modernizing the infrastructure that ensures the efficiency of the route. Digitalization and development of the Caspian Sea ports, construction of cargo terminals, and joint production of transport vessels are being established.
All this only increases the attractiveness of the Trans-Caspian route, especially considering that 80% of land transportation between China and Europe passes through the territory of Kazakhstan," Tokayev emphasized.
The President invited Italian partners to actively participate in the development of the route and expressed hope for Italy's assistance in connecting the Middle Corridor with the European transport network and the Global Gateway initiative.
I am confident that through joint efforts we can make the Trans-Caspian route one of the most reliable and safe bridges between Asia and Europe, stretching from the Caspian to the Adriatic," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
As reported previously, the first Central Asia-Italy summit started in Astana. Speaking at the event, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Italy has invested more than $7.6 billion in Kazakhstan.
29.05.2025, 16:04 52946
Olzhas Bektenov Discusses Investment Project in Trade and Tourism with EKAZENT Management GmbH Executives
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with representatives of the Astana International Forum - the executive leadership of Austrian company EKAZENT Management GmbH: Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Constantin Kefer and Managing Director Norbert Pfunder. The focus of the discussion was joint efforts to develop Kazakhstan’s trade and tourism potential, primeminister.kz reports.
EKAZENT Management is one of the leading companies in Austria’s real estate market, offering a full range of services in managing retail and outlet centers.
During the meeting, the parties discussed areas of cooperation, particularly the prospects for implementing an investment project to build an outlet center in the Almaty Region. The project is aimed at enhancing the region’s commercial and tourism appeal and is designed to attract shoppers not only from Kazakhstan but also from neighboring countries.
The construction of the center is expected to provide a new boost to the development of small and medium-sized businesses, attract further investment, and increase trade turnover.
Both sides emphasized that Kazakhstan offers all the necessary conditions for implementing modern commercial projects, including well-developed logistics infrastructure. The country’s tourism potential and favorable geographic location-close to major regional economies such as China, Russia, and Central Asian countries-add to its investment attractiveness.
At the end of the meeting, the participants confirmed their readiness to move forward with the practical implementation of the project.
