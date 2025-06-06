Kazakhstan’s National Bank holds base rate at 16.5%

Images | instagram/national_bank_of_kazakhstan

The Bank’s Monetary Committee left its base rate unchanged at 16.5% on Thursday, with a band of +/- 1 percent, Kazinform News Agency reports.





The Bank’s press service said: "The decision to keep the current monetary policy stable was made based on an evidence-based analysis, updates on projections and assessment of the inflation risk balance".





The country’s annual inflation stood at 11.3% in May, fueled by growing prices for services. Food price inflation rose to 0.9% on-year in May.





The core inflation and inflation adjusted stood at 10.1% and 11.4% year-on-year, respectively, due to upward pressure on prices because of strong consumer demand, increase in production costs and budgetary spending.





Consumer expectations for inflation also rose to 14.1% in May from 12.2% in April, triggered by instability and uncertainty.





Kazakhstan’s National Bank also pointed to additional external pressures such as high inflation in Russia, growing global food prices, currency fluctuations and trade wars.