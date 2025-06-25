Kazakhstan’s Rozhkovskoye field to boost gas production with new wells

Tell a friend

LLP Ural Oil and Gas, the operator of Kazakhstan’s Rozhkovskoye gas and condensate field, plans to raise annual gas output to 700 million cubic meters with the commissioning of additional three wells. This was announced during a working trip of KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khassenov to the West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform News Agency reports.





As the press service of KazMunayGas informed, Askhat Khassenov visited Rozhkovskoye gas condensate field, where he surveyed production sites and held a working meeting to discuss the current operation of LLP Ural Oil and Gas.





According to the company's Director General Aman Imandossov, the company extracted 191 million cubic meters of gas and 143,000 tons of condensate in January-May 2025. The plan for 2025 is to produce 527 million cubic meters of gas and 351 tons of condensate.





More than 6,000 tons of liquified petroleum gas are produced monthly from the UOG gas volumes, which enables to fully satisfy the needs of the West Kazakhstan region, but also to supply excessive volumes to other regions.





He also said that at the second stage of the project's implementation, another 3 wells will be launched at the field by the end of 2026, which will let increase daily gas production volumes to 2 million cubic meters or 700 million cubic meters per year.





In his words, the company paid 4.5 billion tenge of taxes to the region’s budget in January-April 2025.





At the conclusion, Askhat Khassenov set a number of tasks to UOG in achievement of the gas production target in 2025 and accelerated implementation of the project's second phase.