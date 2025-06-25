This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Rozhkovskoye field to boost gas production with new wells
The development of the gas potential of the Karachaganak field and strengthening the country’s commercial gas reserves are of strategic importance. Over the course of two years, extensive negotiations were held on the Karachaganak gas processing plant project. Its planned capacity was 4 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Kazakhstan provided comprehensive support for the project. However, Kazakhstan deemed the terms proposed by the shareholders as economically unacceptable. Among these was the condition that Kazakhstan pays an additional $1 billion on top of covering 100% of the construction costs for the Karachaganak GPP," stated the Ministry’s experts.
Moreover, the shareholders demanded a complete halt to the ongoing arbitration case currently under review by an independent tribunal. In light of this, negotiations on the Karachaganak gas processing plant project - initiated within the framework of the Final Production Sharing Agreement for the Karachaganak project - have now concluded. Nonetheless, the issue of Karachaganak’s gas potential remains under consideration," the Ministry's official response stated.
Possible options are being explored to carry out the project with alternative contractors, including the potential implementation of the GPP through the national company KazMunayGas," the Ministry reported.
Olzhas Bektenov Discusses Agro-Processing Plant Construction with Qingdao Wanlin Food Chairman Li Yantao
Kazakhstan places great emphasis on the development of agriculture as a key sector of the economy. Following the President’s instructions, we have significantly expanded support measures for farmers. Last year, the country harvested a record 4.5 million tons of vegetables. As part of agricultural diversification, the area under vegetable and melon crops has been increased this year to 222,000 hectares. We are interested in a long-term strategic partnership with Wanlin Group that includes launching new agro-processing facilities, especially in agricultural regions. Kazakhstan is open to expanding cooperation through the creation of joint R&D centers, investments in agrotechnoparks, and the development of export-oriented logistics hubs," Olzhas Bektenov said.
