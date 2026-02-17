Kazakhstan Strengthens Ties with the Business Community of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province

Images | Depositphotos

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin presented a strategy for qualitative economic diversification and the formation of a new growth model at the Government session. In line with the tasks set by the Head of State, the key priority is the creation of a modern industrial framework through the development of manufacturing and high-tech industries, primeminister.kz reports.





The Deputy Prime Minister noted that in 2025 the economy demonstrated steady growth, while structural shifts toward the non-oil sector are becoming increasingly pronounced. If in 2010 the share of manufacturing in GDP stood at 11.3%, by 2024 it had reached 12.4%. At the same time, the share of the mining sector nearly halved-from 19.5% to 12%-and the share of oil and gas extraction declined from 16.5% to 8.1%.





Special attention was given to Kazakhstan’s position in the Economic Complexity Index. According to 2024 results, the country ranked 55th among 145 nations, making a sharp leap from 87th place over the past four years. It was noted that in 2024 the non-oil sector grew by 5.4%, contributing 4.2 percentage points to GDP growth, while the oil and gas sector contributed only 0.77 percentage points.





To implement the National Development Plan, we need to increase the investment-to-GDP ratio from the current 14-15% to 23% by 2029. This will make it possible to attract an additional $120 billion and bring cumulative investment for 2025-2029 to $400 billion. As a result, the fixed capital index by 2029 should grow 2.5 times compared to the 2024 level," Serik Zhumangarin emphasized.





Priority areas include the processing of natural resources and agricultural products, including ferrous and non-ferrous metallurgy, rare earth metals, petrochemicals, gas production, and pharmaceuticals. To achieve these goals, a Proactive Economic Growth Policy is being implemented. The essence of this new approach is the transition from passively waiting for investors to the active involvement of the state in launching specific projects with the participation of leading foreign partners.





Two major cases were cited as successful examples of this policy:





A coal-to-gas plant project in Karaganda Region with a capacity of 2 billion cubic meters per year and an estimated cost of about $2 billion.





Qarmet’s $3.5 billion investment program, which will increase coal production by 1.4 times, ore extraction by 1.8 times, and rolled steel output by 2.3 times.





At the same time, the "Investment Order" program is being implemented to promote import substitution and reduce inflationary pressure. To date, 12 priority areas have been identified in the food sector and 24 in the non-food segment. The program covers meat, dairy products, and sugar production, as well as the manufacture of construction materials, household appliances, and light industry goods.





The financial foundation of these initiatives will be National Managing Holding Baiterek JSC. In 2026, the holding is expected to be capitalized up to 1 trillion tenge. Taking into account additional funding, total support for the real sector will amount to approximately 8 trillion tenge. It is expected that the holding’s subsidiaries will finance promising industrial projects totaling about $100-120 billion by 2030.





The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that strategic sectoral development plans are being formed, which will serve as the basis for long-term growth in gross value added over the next five years.