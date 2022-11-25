Система Orphus

Kazakhstan to attract low-cost airlines to cheapen flights to Europe

24.11.2022, 14:44 1811
Kazakhstan to attract low-cost airlines to cheapen flights to Europe
Kazakhstan plans to attract low-cost airlines to make flights to European countries affordable, according to Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev, Kazinform reports.
 
On the sidelines of the Senate’s plenary session, the journalists wondered why air tickets are so expensive in Kazakhstan.
 
According to Uskenbayev, prices depend on whether the tickets are purchased 2-3 months before, or in a high-demand period.
 
He added that the ministry is working to attract low-cost airlines to operate flights to Europe.
 

Beginning from 2023, in an open-sky mode, we will allow low-cost companies to operate transit flights to Europe or to Türkiye through the territory of Kazakhstan. This will significantly reduce ticket prices," he explained.

 

French Concern keen on expanding coop with Zhambyl region

24.11.2022, 14:01 1906
As part of the visit of Saint-Gobain International Group of Companies to Taraz, a meeting was held between the management of the French company and representatives of more than 60 dealer organizations for the sale of goods in the construction sector, Kazinform learned from the press office of KAZAKH INVEST.
 
The meeting was attended by Deputy Akim of the Zhambyl region Yerbolat Ibraykhanov, General Director of Saint-Gobain for Central Asia Philip Valery, Consul General of France in the Republic of Kazakhstan Fabrik Neveu, President of Zhambyl Gips JSC Andrey Pronchenko, as well as Regional Director of "NC"KAZAKH INVEST"JSC in the Zhambyl region Arnold Gering.
 
At the meeting, issues were discussed regarding the further work of the Zhambyl Gips JSC enterprise, possible stages of expanding production and additionally building connections within the framework of the export of manufactured products. In addition, the issue of expanding the activities of the Aulie-Ata International Airport in Taraz was raised as part of the implementation of an investment project for the construction of a A Class Cargo Terminal, the creation of additional international flights and the improvement of the logistics center.
 
Fabrik Neveu, the Consul General of France stated the importance of implementing investment projects in the construction of 5* hotels in order to increase the tourism potential of the city and the region.
 
In turn, the regional director of KAZAKH INVEST for the Zhambyl region, Arnold Gering, noted the high interest in the region's cooperation with French business and offered to visit the region again with further study of the investment potential of the region.
 
Saint-Gobain is an international group of companies specializing in the production and sale of construction materials, as well as leading activities in other industrial sectors. The headquarters is located in Paris.
 
Company produces building materials such as gypsum boards, building mixtures, heat-insulating materials, high-strength ceramics, valves, architectural glass.
 
In 2016, the turnover of Saint-Gobain amounted to 39.1 billion euros. The group includes more than 1000 companies from 67 countries. About 170 thousand employees work at the enterprises.
 

Kazakhstani exports hit record high this Jan-Sep

22.11.2022, 10:02 4891
Total trade of Kazakhstan for January-September 2022 reached USD 98.4 bln which is 35% more as compared to last September-January, the Kazakh National Economy Ministry’s press service reports.
 
The nominal export turnover of Kazakhstan hit USD 63.8 bln which is 47.5% more against the 9 months of the previous year.
 
According to the ERI, the real growth of export stands at 2.8-3% due to high prices on the main export positions. Tonnage-wise oil deliveries grew by 1.6%, export earnings rose by 63.4%.
 
The country’s export to Italy grew by 84% to USD 11.2 bln, by 43% to China up to USD 10.3 bln, by 15% to Italy up to USD 5.9 bln, by 24% to Italy up to USD 4.1 bln, exports increased by 2.9 times to South Korea up to USD 3.6 bln, by 71% to Turkiye up to USD 3.6 bln, by 36% to Uzbekistan to stand at USD 2.6 bln.
 
The export value for the past 9 months of USD 63.8 bln exceeds annual deliveries for the last 7 years.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Total trade between Kazakhstan and the UK increased by 63.3%

22.11.2022, 09:16 4981
Total trade in goods and services (exports plus imports) between the UK and Kazakhstan was £2.3 billion in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2022, an increase of 63.3% or £896 million from the four quarters to the end of Q2 2021, the official website of the Department for International Trade reads.
 
Of this £2.3 billion:
 
Total UK exports to Kazakhstan amounted to £781 million in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2022 (an increase of 1.8% or £14 million compared to the four quarters to the end of Q2 2021);
 
Total UK imports from Kazakhstan amounted to £1.5 billion in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2022 (an increase of 135.9% or £882 million compared to the four quarters to the end of Q2 2021).
 
Kazakhstan was the UK’s 62nd largest trading partner in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2022 accounting for 0.2% of total UK trade.
 
In 2020, the inward stock of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the UK from Kazakhstan was £46 million.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Head of largest Portuguese science and technology park Taguspark visits AIFC

21.11.2022, 12:15 5806
Head of largest Portuguese science and technology park Taguspark visits AIFC
Eduardo Baptista Correia, Executive Director of the largest Portuguese science and technology park Taguspark, visited the Astana International Financial Centre (hereinafter referred to as the AIFC, Centre).
 
Taguspark is one of the leading technology parks in Europe. The main activity of Taguspark is the creation, development, promotion and management of the largest science and technology park in Portugal. The main objectives of the park are: implementation of entrepreneurial, innovative and educational activities; promotion of cooperation between companies, universities and research centers; development of a sustainable urban environment, the AIFC’s official website reads.
 
During the visit, the guest got acquainted with the special legal regime of the AIFC, based on the principles and norms of common law, tax preferences and visa benefits in force in the AIFC, as well as the advantages of jurisdiction and achievements of the Centre.
 
The delegation was also presented the work of the AIFC Bodies and organisations - the Astana International Exchange, the Court and the International Arbitration Centre, the Astana Financial Services Authority, Tech Hub, Green Finance Centre, etc.
 
Following the meeting the possibility of establishing relations between Taguspark and the AIFC Tech Hub has been discussed.
 
Reference:
 
The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus.
 
www.aifc.kz
 
Taguspark includes a number of scientific and technical laboratories, investment startups and business incubators in such industries as information and communication technologies, electronics, energy, green and financial technologies, chemistry, etc.
 
www.taguspark.pt
 
Source: kazinform
 

Kazakhstan-EU sales grow 42% in 2022

17.11.2022, 13:26 12141
This year the sales between Kazakhstan and the European Union nations reached USD 29.5 bln surging by 42%, Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi said.
 
As earlier reported, Tileuberdi met with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy-Vice President Josep Borrell.
 

Today the EU is the largest trade and investment partner of Kazakhstan with the total foreign investments more than USD 160 bln. This year for the past 9 months the sales between Kazakhstan and the EU countries hit USD 29.5 bln increasing by 42%," the Kazakh FM said.

 
He reminded last moth Kazakhstan and Svevind Company signed an important agreement on building green hydrogen production and distribution centre in Mangistau region.
 
Source: kazinform
 

Kazakh PM, Skoda Transportation CEO discuss prospects of establishing productions in Kazakhstan

16.11.2022, 11:03 14081
Kazakh PM, Skoda Transportation CEO discuss prospects of establishing productions in Kazakhstan
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Chairman of the Board of Skoda Transportation Didider Pfleger met in Astana for discussing the prospects of launching a number of projects on manufactue, technical maintenance and modernization of railway and urban public transport, Kazinform learnt from the prime minister's office.
 
Alikhan Smailov expressed confidence that the German company will successfully implement the given projects in Kazakhstan with the consideration of tax and customs preferences offered to investors in our country. In this regard, he proposed to consider an opportunity of creating a high localization and full-cycle production.
 

Machine-building sector has been in spotlight of the Kazakhstan government. We are interested in cooperation with foreign partners. We deem it possible to attract domestic machine-building companies to the implementation of joint projects," Alikhan Smailov said.

 
In turn, Didier Pfleger noted that his company is ready to enter new markets and views Kazakhstan as a promising partner for localization and development of its productions.
 

Tokayev launches construction of multi-brand car factory in Almaty

15.11.2022, 18:39 16726
As part of his working visit to Almaty Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a start to the construction of a factory for manufacturing Changan, Chery, Haval cars, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The President was presented with the project’s passport and the model of the factory for the production of vehicles using the small node assembly method to be opened in Q2 of 2024.
 
The Head of State was informed that the area of production premises will total over 100 thousand square meters.
 
Once commissioned the factory will manufacture over 90 thousand cars per year.
 
The total amount of investment will exceed KZT100bn. 2,200 jobs are set to be created.
 
The Kazakh President talked with the factory’s personnel afterwards.
 

Kazakhstan exports about 25,000 tonnes of fish per annum

14.11.2022, 11:46 20586
Kazakhstan catches about 40-45 thousand tonnes of fish from its natural water reservoirs every year. This indicator keeps rising, Serikkali Brekeshev, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, said at the Governmental Hour in the Majilis today, Kazinform reports.
 

Almost 15 thousand tonnes of commercial fish were bred last year in Kazakhstan, which is 5.5-fold higher against 2017. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan imports 41 thousand tonnes of marine and oceanic fishery products and exports as many as 25 thousand tonnes, primarily fish fillet," he noted.

 
In his words, the main task today is to increase domestic consumption of fish and to further enhance the country’s export potential as well as to develop marine fishery and commercial fish production.
 

Per capita fish consumption in Kazakhstan is very low. For instance, WHO recommends consuming at least 16 kg of fish products per year. In Kazakhstan, this figure is less than 4 kg per capita, which needs to be increased. In turn, in neighboring Russia and China, per capita fish consumption indicator is 23kg and 43 kg respectively," the Minister said.

 

Fishing industry is one of important areas of economy, as it ensures economic growth and employment," he added.

 

