Kazakhstan to earn up to $75M from spacecraft exports

Kazakhstan is set to earn between $70 million and $75 million from the export of three spacecraft to Nigeria, Congo, and Mongolia, Malik Olzhabekov, the Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry, told Kazinform News Agency at a briefing in the Senate.





According to Olzhabekov, Kazakhstan currently operates five satellites:





Three Earth remote sensing satellites which provide imaging of the planet's visible surface.

Two communications satellites responsible for radio signal retransmission, television broadcasting, and communication within the country.





Six more spacecraft are currently under development. Four will be optical Earth remote sensing satellites, while two will be radar satellites that scan the Earth’s surface using lunar radars to provide 3D spatial data.





Three of these new spacecraft are being developed for export to Congo, Nigeria, and Mongolia.





I'll name the general range for these export contracts, as the specifics are, unfortunately, not for public disclosure under the contract's terms, and I don't know the full details," Olzhabekov said. "According to my estimates, the total cost of these three satellites is within the range of $70 million to $75 million."