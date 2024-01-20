Kazakhstan to fully provide itself with electricity through commissioning of new capacities

Images | Depositphotos

Issues of further development of the electric power industry considered at a regular Government session chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.





Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev reported that the Unified Power System of Kazakhstan is operating in a normal mode. To date, 220 power plants are functioning, of which 144 RES facilities for 2.8 GW. In general, as of January 1, 2024, the total available capacity amounted to 20.4 GW, and the maximum consumption in the current fall and winter period is 16.6 GW.





In 2023, electricity consumption was at 115 billion kWh (112.9 billion kWh in 2022). Production amounted to 112.8 billion kWh, import of electric energy from neighboring countries was 3.4 billion kWh, and export was 1.4 billion kWh.





In order to ensure reliable power supply to the economy and population of the country, the next few years will see the gradual commissioning of new power capacities and modernization of existing power plants. At the same time, a significant reduction in the share of coal-fired generation in the volume of electricity consumption will be ensured through the introduction of renewable energy sources and gas-fired generation.





Chairman of the Board of KEGOC Nabi Aitzhanov spoke about the current state of the national energy network at the meeting, and Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Energy Kairat Maksutov spoke about the implementation of new major projects.





Akims of the regions Nurlan Nogayev, Nurlybek Nalibayev, as well as Deputy Akim of Mangystau region Nurzhan Kalenderov made reports on the progress of repair work at the Mangystau nuclear power plant (MAEC), construction of a combined cycle gas turbine in Kyzylorda region and a wind farm in Zhambyl region.





Prime Minister emphasized that the electric power industry is the basis of life support and effective development of the country's economy.





The Head of State in his Address has instructed to ensure the commissioning of additional capacity in the amount of at least 14 GW. This is also necessary to achieve the goal of GDP growth by 2 times. For this we need advanced development of the energy sector," Alikhan Smailov said.





According to him, the imbalance of the RK power system during peak periods leads to failures and shortage of electricity for large industrial enterprises. According to forecasts, energy consumption will only grow. Therefore, work is currently underway to involve gas-fired capacities of western regions in the country's energy balance.





Generation is being built up in the Northern and Southern zones. Thus, this year it is planned to complete the project on restoration of the 1st power unit at Ekibastuz GRES-1. The construction of new CHPPs in the cities of Kokshetau, Semey and Ust-Kamenogorsk is under consideration. In the southern regions gas generation projects are being implemented with completion in 2025-2026," Prime Minister listed.





He added that major projects with strategic investors Total Energies, Acwa Power and Masdar will be implemented to achieve a 15 percent share of renewable energy by 2030.





In general, about 26 GW of baseload and maneuverable generation is planned to be brought into the Unified Power System of Kazakhstan by 2035. The measures taken will make it possible to eliminate the shortage of electricity and by 2030 to ensure its reserve," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.





At the same time, he reminded that in 2020 the Action Plan for the development of hydropower was adopted. However, over the past years, the environmental agenda has changed, the shortage of water resources is growing. In this regard, the head of the Government instructed to adopt a new Plan until the end of March 2030.





According to Prime Minister, the issues of implementation of previously launched major projects, one of which is the construction of the 3rd power unit of Ekibastuz GRES-2, are also delayed.





Within a month it is necessary to ensure the start of its implementation," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.





In addition, the connection of the western energy zone to the Unified National System remains an unresolved issue. In this regard, KEGOC has been instructed to start construction of the Aktobe-Atyrau power transmission line this year.





The Ministry of Energy has already identified locations for the construction of new gas generation facilities. These are the cities of Kyzylorda, Shymkent, Taraz, Aktau, Atyrau and Aktobe. It is necessary to start the necessary procedures for the implementation of these projects by the end of February," Prime Minister said.





He also pointed to the detachment of akimats from the work on the development of regional power grids.





Drawing up and implementation by regional power grid companies of their investment programs is not controlled. The mass power outage in the northern regions of the country in December is proof of this. Local executive bodies should ensure coordination of activities of regional power grid companies," Head of the Government concluded.