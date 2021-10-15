Kazakhstan to repair over 7,000 km of irrigation networks

Images | exp.idk.ru

The Kazakh Agriculture Ministry told about the present situation in the sphere of sales of home-grown grain and flour to Afghanistan, its press service reports.





Annually Kazakhstan exports 7-8 mln tons of grain and flour in grain equivalent overseas. Afghanistan is not the main but is one of the key and traditional grain and flour sales markets. Last year Kazakhstan shipped over 2 mln tons of home-grown grain and flour in grain equivalent. According to the QazTrade data, only 189 out of 300 flour exporters of Kazakhstan have built ties with Afghanistani market. 49 of them export only to Afghanistan.





Situation in Afghanistan led to cessation of trading transactions with all partner states, including Kazakhstan. Today all the problems have been solved, transactions are made through the banks of third member countries, car supplies are restored.





This September and early October Kazakhstan exported 60,200 tons of flour and 15,600 tons of grain to Afghanistan. The export vo,umes will increase soon.











