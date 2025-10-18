This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to step up international cooperation against money laundering
relevant news
Kazakhstan Presented Structural Reform Outcomes and Economic Prospects to International Rating Agencies
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
At the instruction of the Head of State, Government is taking measures to ensure macroeconomic stability and mitigate the negative effects of economic reforms
- elimination of tax audits;
- elimination of desk (cameral) control;
- cancellation of lawsuits seeking to invalidate transactions;
- cancellation of lawsuits seeking to invalidate registration or re-registration.
- Tax penalties and fines will be written off if the principal amount of tax debt is repaid by April 1, 2026.
- Taxpayers who exceed the threshold for VAT registration will not be subject to administrative liability.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan harvests 25.9 mln tons of grain
In addition to grain crops, agricultural producers have harvested 2.7 million tons of oilseeds, 2.9 million tons of potatoes with an average yield of 228.5 c/ha, and 3.6 million tons of vegetables yielding 305.1 c/ha," the Ministry noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Policy for Proactive Economic Growth Presented to U.S. Investors
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Meets with Heads of Leading Italian Companies
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Қазақстандағы бөлшек сауда айналымының маңызды драйверлерінің бірі - электрондық сауда
Өсім елдің барлық өңірлерінде байқалады. Сауда өсіміне ең көп үлес қосқан өңірлер - Алматы, Астана, Шымкент қалалары мен Атырау және Қарағанды облыстары. Аталған бес өңірдің үлесіне жалпы сауда көлемінің 71,3%-ы немесе 37,6 трлн теңге тиесілі. Осылайша, негізгі іскерлік және тұтынушылық белсенділік орталықтары сауда секторының дамуының негізгі бағыттарын қалыптастырады, онда логистика инфрақұрылымы, цифрлық қызметтер мен дистрибуциялық қуаттар шоғырланған. Сала құрылымында көтерме сауда үлесі 66,4%-ды құрайды", - деді Арман Шаққалиев.
Бөлшек сауда да тұрақты өсім көрсетіп отыр. Сауда саласының нақты көлем индексі 107,1%-ды, ал айналым көлемі 17,5 трлн теңгені құрап, өткен жылдың сәйкес кезеңімен салыстырғанда 2,6 трлн теңгеге артық болды. Сауда кәсіпорындары арқылы сату 6,7%-ға өсті, жеке кәсіпкерлер арқылы, оның ішінде базарларда жұмыс істейтіндерді қосқанда, 8,1%-дан астам деңгейінде қалыптасты", - деді министр.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Bektenov Instructed to Continue Increasing Growth Rates in Key Economic Sectors and Take Measures to Raise Incomes of the Population
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at a recent meeting on improving the quality of economic development, instructed to ensure strengthening of macroeconomic stability, improve citizens’ welfare, and take measures to reduce inflation. Greater attention should be given to qualitative transformations aimed at increasing people’s incomes. Based on the results of 9 months of this year, GDP growth amounted to 6.3%. To ensure sustainable economic growth, it is necessary to continue increasing the pace primarily in key sectors: industry, construction, trade, transport," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized, noting that special attention should be paid to growth in the manufacturing industry.
The main focus should be on developing deep-processing industries and producing products that will be in demand both domestically and abroad. Heads of line ministries and national companies must personally control the issues of workload and ensuring orders for domestic producers, including through long-term contracts and off-take agreements. When processing Kazakh raw materials, priority should be given to local processors," Olzhas Bektenov noted and instructed responsible government agencies to create all conditions for intensifying efforts to attract investment in the manufacturing sector.
For stable economic growth, full commitment and consolidation of efforts by all government agencies, akimats, and businesses are required. We have all the tools to accomplish this task. I instruct the Deputy Prime Ministers to strengthen control over the implementation of approved indicators of socio-economic development in their respective areas," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
National Bank raises base rate to 18%
Food remains the main driver of inflation, with prices rising by 12.7%. Certain food categories are becoming more expensive at an accelerated pace, largely due to increased production costs and higher import prices. Service inflation also makes a significant contribution, driven by rising costs of regulated services as well as several market-based services. Non-food inflation is accelerating, having reached 10.8%. Fuel prices rose by 11.9% over the year, with a 3.4% increase recorded in September alone. Monthly inflation accelerated to 1.1%. Core and seasonally adjusted inflation indicators also saw notable increase - to 1.2% and 1.3%, respectively. This trend points to the persistent nature of inflation and the gradual emergence of secondary effects in price dynamics," an official statement from the National Bank reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
17.10.2025, 12:55Kazakhstan Presented Structural Reform Outcomes and Economic Prospects to International Rating AgenciesKazakhstan Presented Structural Reform Outcomes and Economic Prospects to International Rating Agencies 17.10.2025, 20:115056Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Secretary General of CICA 17.10.2025, 14:204761Tokayev awards state decorations to rescuers 17.10.2025, 18:214746Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Cyprus Hold Telephone Conversation 17.10.2025, 10:152146Thousands in UK take legal action against Johnson & Johnson over alleged talc cancer link 13.10.2025, 19:4573811Tokayev meets VTB Bank President and Chairman Kostin 13.10.2025, 15:2671056Majilis adopts and submits 15 laws to Senate 14.10.2025, 16:55Bektenov Instructed to Continue Increasing Growth Rates in Key Economic Sectors and Take Measures to Raise Incomes of the Population65456Bektenov Instructed to Continue Increasing Growth Rates in Key Economic Sectors and Take Measures to Raise Incomes of the Population 13.10.2025, 09:3557986Ashikbayev named 1st Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan 14.10.2025, 13:5856516Kazakhstan’s parliamentary reform to affect around 40 articles of Constitution - Tokayev 26.09.2025, 14:58304016Astana to launch first LRT train on Sept 29–30 30.09.2025, 21:45268856Kazakhstan’s snow leopard population more than doubles 01.10.2025, 12:30249826Kazakhstan to build two NPPs in Almaty region - Satkaliyev 02.10.2025, 13:14236116Durov announces opening of AI Lab in Kazakhstan 26.09.2025, 11:05230406Jackie Chan will take part in the filming of a Kazakh movie