The issue of extending the ban on the export of gasoline and diesel fuel by road in Kazakhstan for another six months is being worked out," Bolat Akchulakov said.
Kazakhstan wants to extend the ban on export of gasoline and diesel fuel by road
relevant news
Kazakhstanis will not be required to provide scanned copies of documents
In order to implement the Presidential Decree "On measures to de-bureaucratize the activities of the state apparatus", a mechanism will be introduced that if the data is in information systems, then the documents will not be requested from business and citizens. That is, today all those certificates, extracts, supporting documents, scanned copies that are required will be completely excluded," the vice minister said.
State agencies of Kazakhstan will reduce the purchase of office paper by three times
The Decree of the President "On measures to de-bureaucratize the activities of the state apparatus" drew attention even to such a moment as the need to reduce the purchase of paper and the costs associated with it. Moreover, these costs will be reduced three times. In general, the measures provided for by the decree will encourage government agencies to ensure a paperless environment and shift the focus to the digital format of interaction," Aigul Shaimova said.
New Chairman of Zhassyl Damu named
Director General of KazTransGas Aimak JSC appointed
National Bank: Sanctions against Russian banks do not affect Kazakh ones
The expansion of sanctions against Russian banks and their subsidiaries in Kazakhstan affected the work of these banks, in particular, transfers in dollars, euros and card transactions, as the international payment systems Visa and Mastercard limited operations on their cards," Galymzhan Pirmatov said.
Sanctions and restrictions imposed on these banks are not related and do not affect the activities of Kazakh banks," the head of the National Bank assured.
Kazakhstan approves criteria by which mobile transfers will be considered income
By order dated March 29, 2022, the Minister of Finance approved the criteria for classifying transactions carried out on bank accounts of individuals as transactions that have signs of receiving income from entrepreneurial activities, Kazpravda.kz reports citing Zakon.kz.
Thus, the criterion for classifying transactions carried out on bank accounts of individuals as transactions that have signs of receiving income from entrepreneurial activities is the receipt by one individual during each of three consecutive calendar months from 100 or more different persons of funds to a bank account, not intended for business activities.
Also, the rules, forms and deadlines for the provision by second-tier banks and organizations engaged in certain types of banking operations of information on operations carried out on bank accounts of individuals classified as operations that have signs of receiving income from entrepreneurial activities have been approved.
The order comes into force on April 15, 2022.
Earlier, the Ministry of Finance raised the issue that with the help of online transfers, unscrupulous businessmen do not issue cashier's checks, do not reflect turnover in tax reports, transfers go to third parties who are not related to them at the time of the sale of goods or the provision of services.
As a result, the norms of the Tax Code, the Law "On Protection of Consumer Rights" and the Civil Code are violated.
These changes will not affect private transfers.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan reaches pre-pandemic level of foreign investments inflow
Sufficiency threshold for withdrawing pension savings increased
Most read
15.04.2022, 09:1512 new coronavirus infections detected in Kazakhstan last day 15.04.2022, 16:45406"Hunting for personal data of Kazakhstanis" - the National Bank warned about scammers 15.04.2022, 12:05396State agencies of Kazakhstan will reduce the purchase of office paper by three times 15.04.2022, 15:55296President Tokayev, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince focus on increasing investment tie 15.04.2022, 17:15126President highlights further enhancement of strategic partnership with China 11.04.2022, 11:2024156Kazakhstan names new Labor and Social Protection of Population Minister 11.04.2022, 15:4624156We support Tokayev's political agenda - US Deputy Secretary of State 11.04.2022, 16:4024156Salary increase will affect more than 1 million Kazakhstanis 11.04.2022, 13:4920356Agriculture Ministry commented on situation on grain market of Kazakhstan 11.04.2022, 14:0220356Agriculture Ministry answered whether prices for bread rise in Kazakhstan 18.03.2022, 10:4598206National Economy Ministry proceeds to crisis bailout plan 18.03.2022, 19:3797026Meeting of Kazakhstan-EU business platform held in Nur-Sultan 17.03.2022, 20:1496396Tokayev holds a meeting with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso 17.03.2022, 17:4878071Kazakhstan and Korea strengthen cooperation in higher education 16.03.2022, 20:4177971Direct flight btw Kazakhstan and Mongolia launched