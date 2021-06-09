Kazakhstani exports expected to grow by 20% at the end of 2021

The National Bank predicts growth of Kazakhstani exports by more than 20% at the end of 2021.
According to our baseline forecasts, the export of goods will increase by 20.2% to $ 56.2 billion," reads the statement.
According to the information, the growth in the export of goods will be provided due to the growth in prices for the main goods of Kazakhstan's export: oil, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, gas, uranium and grain, due to the recovery in global demand.
Imports will grow by 5.3%, to $ 38.1 billion.
The current account deficit at an oil price of $ 60 / bbl will almost halve - from $ 6.3 billion in 2020 to $ 3.6 billion in 2021.
Moreover, with an average annual price of $ 65 / bbl, the deficit, according to the regulator, will decrease even more - four times to $ 1.5 billion in 2021, and if this price remains and higher in 2022, it will lead to almost zero deficit at the end of the year.
Source: KazTAG
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.