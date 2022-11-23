This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstani exports hit record high this Jan-Sep
Total trade between Kazakhstan and the UK increased by 63.3%
Head of largest Portuguese science and technology park Taguspark visits AIFC
Kazakhstan-EU sales grow 42% in 2022
Today the EU is the largest trade and investment partner of Kazakhstan with the total foreign investments more than USD 160 bln. This year for the past 9 months the sales between Kazakhstan and the EU countries hit USD 29.5 bln increasing by 42%," the Kazakh FM said.
Kazakh PM, Skoda Transportation CEO discuss prospects of establishing productions in Kazakhstan
Machine-building sector has been in spotlight of the Kazakhstan government. We are interested in cooperation with foreign partners. We deem it possible to attract domestic machine-building companies to the implementation of joint projects," Alikhan Smailov said.
Tokayev launches construction of multi-brand car factory in Almaty
Kazakhstan exports about 25,000 tonnes of fish per annum
Almost 15 thousand tonnes of commercial fish were bred last year in Kazakhstan, which is 5.5-fold higher against 2017. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan imports 41 thousand tonnes of marine and oceanic fishery products and exports as many as 25 thousand tonnes, primarily fish fillet," he noted.
Per capita fish consumption in Kazakhstan is very low. For instance, WHO recommends consuming at least 16 kg of fish products per year. In Kazakhstan, this figure is less than 4 kg per capita, which needs to be increased. In turn, in neighboring Russia and China, per capita fish consumption indicator is 23kg and 43 kg respectively," the Minister said.
Fishing industry is one of important areas of economy, as it ensures economic growth and employment," he added.
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route running across the territories of three fraternal states – Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Türkiye – proves it," he noted.
We attach priority importance to the development of the transport and logistics sector. In the past 15 years, Kazakhstan has spent Ş35bln for this purpose. Our country is interested in diversification of transport routes and development of logistics. We plan to attract Ş20bln of investments for this goal till 2025," said the President.
We consider it will be expedient to further expand our transit and export opportunities. First, we need to modernize our border crossing points. We should launch measures to develop alternative routes of railway and automobile communication," the Kazakh President noted.
Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
Through the port of Baku, Kazakh oil can be transported via the Baku-Supsa and Baku-Batumi oil pipelines. There is also a railroad route from Atyrau towards Batumi and towards Uzbekistan. And also there is a Chinese direction. Currently, we are working on expanding and raising oil export potential in these directions," Smailov said.
As for Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route, we have agreed on transportation of 1.5mln tonnes of oil beginning from January 1, 2023," said the Prime Minister and added that later the volumes will be increased to 6-6.5mln tonnes.
