21.10.2025, 16:50 13906
Kazakhstani oil transit via Azerbaijan reaches nearly 1.5 mln tons
During the press conference, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev discussed energy cooperation, where both nations hold great potential, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of Akorda.
The Kazakh leader said he is pleased to note the joint work on transporting Kazakh oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. "Last year, transit of this strategic resource through Azerbaijan reached almost 1.5 million tons," said Tokayev.
Plans are in place to significantly increase this volume. A major boost to the development of our national energy systems will come from the project to lay a deep-water electric cable, which will greatly strengthen our positions in the export of ‘green’ energy. Substantial work is also being done to supply Kazakh uranium products to foreign markets through Azerbaijan. In this regard, I would like to express my gratitude to the esteemed President of Azerbaijan for supporting all key initiatives and projects, stated President Tokayev.
Amid the rapid development of artificial intelligence, the heads of state also noted the broad opportunities emerging in the IT sector.
22.10.2025, 13:13 4156
The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan has successfully placed sovereign Eurobonds in the amount of $ 1.5 billion
The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan has successfully placed sovereign Eurobonds on the international capital market in the amount of $ 1.5 billion with a maturity of 5 years. The placement was accompanied by high interest from global investors and made it possible to fix the final yield at 4.412% and the spread to US Treasury bonds in the amount of 85 basis points - the lowest values in the entire history of Kazakhstan's presence on the Eurobond market.
The bid book exceeded $ 4.4 billion, which ensured a significant excess of demand over supply and allowed to optimize the price parameters of the transaction. A wide range of institutional investors from Europe and the United States took part in the placement, and a record level of participation of investors from Asia and the Middle East was recorded, including new participants who had not previously participated in the placement of Kazakhstan's sovereign debt.
The established yield on the issue became the lowest among all 5-year sovereign Eurobonds issued by countries with a comparable investment rating, and one of the lowest in 2025 among the countries of the Eastern Europe, Africa and the Middle East region, second only to Kuwait (A+rating). Moreover, fixed yields fell below those of higher sovereign-rated countries such as Poland, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, underscoring the high confidence of the global investment community.
A significant factor contributing to the strengthening of investor confidence was the consistently implemented fiscal and tax reforms, as well as large-scale political transformations carried out at the initiative of the Head of State. These measures provided a positive perception of Kazakhstan's investment climate in the international arena.
Eurobonds will be listed on the London Stock Exchange, the Astana International Financial Center Exchange and the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.
22.10.2025, 10:58 1021
Kazakhstan increases new-season grain exports by 14%
Kazakhstan exported 1.6 million tons of new-season grain between September 1 and October 19, 2025 - a 14% increase compared to the same period last year, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Ministry of Agriculture.
According to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, the main export destinations include Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan.
Exports to Uzbekistan are up 41%, rising from 568,000 to 801,000 tons. Shipments to Tajikistan increased by 3.8%, while exports to Kyrgyzstan surged 2.6 times - from 17,000 to 45,000 tons.
Significant growth is also seen in the Caucasus region, where exports to Azerbaijan rise 3.4 times from 11,000 to 38,000 tons. Afghanistan imports 72,000 tons of grain, up 28.6% from last year, while Turkmenistan receives 5,000 tons, an increase of 66.7%.
20.10.2025, 21:47 30141
Kazakhstan and Luxembourg Confirm Commitment to Deepening Political and Economic Cooperation
During a working visit to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Arman Issetov held talks with Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg Jean Olinger, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, paying special attention to the development of political dialogue, as well as to the expansion of cooperation in economic and cultural spheres.
The diplomats paid particular attention to implementation of the agreements reached during the meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 23, 2025. The Kazakh diplomat noted that this meeting had given new momentum to bilateral relations and opened up opportunities for further development of cooperation.
Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized that Kazakhstan regards Luxembourg as an important partner within the European Union, taking into account that this year Kazakhstan and the EU mark the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. The potential for cooperation between the two countries covers such areas as green technologies, digitalization, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture.
For his part, Secretary-General Olinger highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s efforts in strengthening regional stability and emphasized that Luxembourg views our country as a reliable partner in Central Asia. He expressed his readiness to continue cooperation within the framework of the EU and international organizations, including the UN, as well as to support joint initiatives aimed at expanding economic and humanitarian ties.
Following the talks, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further developing political dialogue, enhancing trade and investment cooperation, and strengthening contacts between the foreign ministries of the two countries.
17.10.2025, 12:55 86001
Kazakhstan Presented Structural Reform Outcomes and Economic Prospects to International Rating Agencies
As part of the World Bank and IMF Annual Meetings, the Kazakh delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin held meetings with representatives of the three largest international rating agencies – Fitch, Moody’s, and S&P, primeminister.kz reports.
The Kazakh side was represented by Chairwoman of the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market Madina Abylkassymova, senior officials of the Ministry of National Economy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Bank, and the Baiterek Holding.
During the meetings, Kazakhstan’s delegation presented key macroeconomic indicators, medium-term forecasts, and the priorities of structural reforms aimed at ensuring sustainable economic growth.
Special attention was given to the country’s ongoing structural transformation. As noted by Serik Zhumangarin, Kazakhstan’s economy today is significantly more diversified than it was 15 years ago. In particular, the share of the oil sector in GDP has declined from 16.5% in 2010 to 8.1% in 2024. For the first time, the share of the manufacturing industry has surpassed that of the extractive sector, while over the past 20 years, the volume of foreign direct investment in manufacturing has increased severalfold. It was also noted that small and medium-sized enterprises now account for about 40% of GDP, compared to 25% a decade ago.
These changes demonstrate Kazakhstan’s transition from a resource-dependent model to a more sustainable and balanced economy.
In the first nine months of 2025, investments in fixed assets grew by 13.5%. In the first half of the year, inflows of foreign direct investment reached $10 billion, of which $6.3 billion were directed to non-extractive industries. The Government of Kazakhstan aims to further strengthen the state’s role in stimulating investment activity, with the goal of achieving a GDP volume of $450 billion by 2029.
The delegation also presented the results of large-scale reforms in fiscal and tax policy. The new Budget Code introduces two countercyclical rules designed to reduce the budget’s dependence on oil revenues and stabilize public spending. These include limits on the guaranteed transfer from the National Fund and on the growth of republican budget expenditures. The current year’s budget was developed in line with these principles, which will help reinforce fiscal sustainability.
Representatives of the rating agencies expressed strong interest in the implementation of the new Budget and Tax Codes, as well as in measures to contain inflation and maintain macroeconomic stability. Comprehensive responses were provided by the Kazakh side to all questions raised.
16.10.2025, 21:56 108611
Kazakhstan to step up international cooperation against money laundering
The deputies of the Kazakh Senate approved the Law On ratification of the establishment of the international center for risk assessment of legitimization (laundering) of proceeds of crime and terrorism financing, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to Senate deputy Nurlan Bekenov, the agreement is aimed at strengthening international cooperation in countering financial crimes, including money laundering and financing terrorism.
The main goal of building the International Risk Assessment Center is to create an integrated information and resource space and infrastructure for real-time data exchange between financial intelligence units, strictly adhering to information protection standards.
According to the CIS Executive Committee, the technological foundation for analytics has already been launched. The International Risk Assessment Center will receive exclusively data from open sources and will not exchange sensitive or restricted information.
16.10.2025, 19:18 108841
At the instruction of the Head of State, Government is taking measures to ensure macroeconomic stability and mitigate the negative effects of economic reforms
The Prime Minister held a meeting with members of the Government, heads of other state bodies, and organizations to discuss the implementation of the President’s instruction on streamlining the course of the economic reform program in the interests of citizens, primeminister.kz reports.
Following the meeting, the following decisions were adopted.
1.Starting from October 16 of this year, a moratorium is introduced on further increases in prices for AI-92 gasoline and diesel fuel until inflation stabilizes.
The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Energy, together with the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition and regional akimats, to ensure control and take measures to guarantee the uninterrupted supply of petroleum products to the domestic market.
2.Starting from October 16, 2025, the increase in utility tariffs for all consumer groups is suspended until the end of the first quarter of 2026. Containing the growth of tariffs will be achieved through the optimization of operational expenses of natural monopoly entities. At the same time, all planned repair work on public utility infrastructure must be completed within the established timeframe. It should be noted that a mechanism for providing housing assistance to vulnerable groups remains in effect.
To prevent price increases for socially significant food products, the work of stabilization funds will be intensified by doubling the financing for domestic agricultural producers, which will, in turn, reduce the cost of socially significant goods.
Special attention is being given to strengthening the work of regional commissions in identifying unjustified intermediaries and cases of inflated trade markups.
3.To reduce the negative impact of the new Tax Code on small and medium-sized businesses, it was decided to eliminate excessive restrictions on the use of the special tax regime based on a simplified declaration. Only 44 types of activities will remain on the prohibition list, in line with current legislation.
In addition, from January 1, 2026, tax administration will be conducted "from a clean slate," which provides the following measures for micro and small businesses:
- elimination of tax audits;
- elimination of desk (cameral) control;
- cancellation of lawsuits seeking to invalidate transactions;
- cancellation of lawsuits seeking to invalidate registration or re-registration.
- Tax penalties and fines will be written off if the principal amount of tax debt is repaid by April 1, 2026.
- Taxpayers who exceed the threshold for VAT registration will not be subject to administrative liability.
A campaign will also be conducted to simplify deregistration procedures with tax and justice authorities - without desk control or tax audits.
This will ensure a phased implementation of the new Tax Code and simplify tax administration for taxpayers.
4.Against the backdrop of a reduction in mortgage programs offered by second-tier banks due to the increase in the base rate, a decision has been made to support the housing savings system.
For this purpose, the volume of affordable mortgage lending for the population will be doubled, which will improve access to housing.
This measure will be implemented through the existing "Nauryz" and "Nauryz-Zhumysker" programs by increasing total lending volumes to 500 billion tenge.
In addition, the popular "Military Housing" program ("Askeri Baspana") will be relaunched, enabling at least seven thousand military families per year to purchase apartments on the secondary housing market.
Construction companies will sign off-take contracts for housing built under these programs. Developers, in turn, will assume reciprocal obligations to fix prices for a three-year period.
5.Domestic car manufacturers and second-tier banks will continue financing programs for the purchase of passenger vehicles by the population.
A leasing mechanism for individuals to purchase passenger vehicles is being introduced, expanding citizens’ opportunities to acquire cars.
In addition, the Baiterek Holding has been instructed to promptly submit proposals for additional support measures for small and medium-sized businesses.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that the reforms implemented by the Government are aimed at ensuring long-term sustainable economic growth and embedding fundamental market principles in the economy. At the same time, the Government strictly follows the President’s directive to improve the well-being of every Kazakh citizen, regarding this as the main indicator of economic development.
16.10.2025, 14:15 109126
Kazakhstan harvests 25.9 mln tons of grain
According to the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture, 15.5 million hectares - representing 96.8% of the total area sown with grain and leguminous crops - have been harvested across Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In addition to grain crops, agricultural producers have harvested 2.7 million tons of oilseeds, 2.9 million tons of potatoes with an average yield of 228.5 c/ha, and 3.6 million tons of vegetables yielding 305.1 c/ha," the Ministry noted.
The harvest also includes 441.6 thousand tons of cabbage with an average yield of 319.3 c/ha, 1,029.8 thousand tons of onions yielding 429.4 c/ha, and 379.4 thousand tons of carrots yielding 296.1 c/ha.
16.10.2025, 09:01 109326
Kazakhstan’s Policy for Proactive Economic Growth Presented to U.S. Investors
As part of the Annual Fall Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United States, in partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce hosted a roundtable discussion dedicated to strengthening bilateral trade and investment cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event brought together Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alibek Kuantyrov, representatives of Kazakh government agencies, members of the U.S.-Kazakhstan Business Council, and U.S. companies.
The meeting continued the dialogue launched during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s engagement with American business leaders in New York in September 2025.
Opening the discussion, representatives of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce emphasized the long-standing partnership between the United States and Kazakhstan, commending the country’s achievements in digital transformation, financial technologies, and industrial modernization. They particularly noted progress in modernizing the financial sector and introducing innovative regulatory and business service solutions.
In their remarks, the Kazakh delegation presented the country’s policy of proactive economic growth, aimed at ensuring sustainable development through strong financial development institutions capable of providing large-scale financing for high-value export-oriented projects in advanced raw material processing and the agro-industrial sector.
The delegation highlighted Kazakhstan’s success in maintaining macroeconomic stability, ensuring the resilience of public finances, and advancing tax and banking reforms, as well as consistent GDP growth, which together position Kazakhstan as the largest economy in Central Asia and a key driver of regional development.
Representatives of U.S. companies commended Kazakhstan as a reliable and predictable partner and an excellent place to do business. They expressed strong interest in further expanding cooperation and implementing joint projects in energy, critical minerals, infrastructure, financial services, and technology.
Participants also discussed Kazakhstan’s pivotal role in enhancing regional connectivity and promoting sustainable economic growth across Central Asia, as well as existing partnerships and new opportunities for collaboration with U.S. businesses.
The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session, where participants exchanged views on current and future areas of economic cooperation and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deepening bilateral engagement.
