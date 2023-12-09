Large retail chains will reduce the trade mark-up on first-category eggs

Images | Depositphotos

Tell a friend

About 1 million tourists from different corners of the world visit the Shchuchinsk-Burabay resort area ever year, Kazinform News Agency reports.





Development of tourism cluster in the region remains a priority," Akmola region governor Marat Akhmetzhanov said at the Wednesday press briefing, revealing that about 1 million foreign tourists visit the Shchuchinsk-Burabay resort area annually.





According to him, there are over 600 local businesses in the tourist cluster that employ over 22,000 people. Tourism cluster earnings this year saw a 29% increase compared to 2022 amounting to 16.5 billion tenge.





Governor Akhmetzhanov reminded that it is crucial to implement breakthrough projects for the development of regional tourism as it was stressed by the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.





In his words, currently 65 investment projects in the tourism cluster worth 23 billion tenge are implemented in Akmola region.





On top of that, 30 new projects to the tune of over 25 billion tenge are slated for 2024 in Akmola region. The region also has plans to modernize the infrastructure of its resort area.