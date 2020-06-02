Mayor of Almaty inspected the course of reconstruction of the city's road infrastructure

Almaty. June of 16th. Kazakhstan Today - Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek inspected the course of reconstruction of the city's road infrastructure, Kazakhstan Today reports.



In the course of the business visit on reconstruction of the city's road infrastructure, Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek noted that an integrated approach is important when organizing the repair of the roadway. Not only asphalt covering and curbs should be updated, it is also necessary to lay sidewalks, rain-water goods, dismantle illegal fences, and produce landscaping of the adjacent territory, the press service of Mayor informs.



Thus, on the Abdulinyh street (from Bogenbai batyr street to Tole bi street), on the east side of the road there was completely no sidewalk, and the public territory was used for car parking. During the medium repair of the street on the above-mentioned territory, the fences were completely dismantled, the pedestrian walkway was punctured and well maintained, the parking zone was organized.



As reported by the Head of Passenger Transport and Highways Department of Almaty Maksut Isakhov, at the moment 29 streets are renovated in the city, work is being carried out on 25 streets, next month 114 avenues and district streets with a length of 83.7 kilometers will be renovated.



In addition, repair of 18 crossroads with dismantling of tramway rails has begun. Twenty brigades are repairing the asphalt concrete cover, of the planned 250 thousand square meters to date, already completed 69 thousand square meters.



At 47 sites with a total length of 18 kilometers, work is being carried out on the arrangement and repair of sidewalks, and 8.5 kilometers are already repaired. In addition, works on the arrangement of 130 stopping complexes are being done.



Furthermore, the capital reconstruction works of Baytursynov Street (from Timiryazev Street to Abai Avenue) are still being carried out, as well as capital reconstruction of Zhandosov Street (from Sain Street to Tausamaly Village) with a length of 2.08 kilometers.



10.9 kilometers of roads in Algabas and Akbulak micro-districts (in the Alatau district), and the Kalkaman and Altyn Alash neighborhoods (in the Nauryzbaysky district) with a length of 17.3 kilometers are under construction.



This year, 102 unregulated pedestrian crossings will be reconstructed in Almaty with the organization of illumination at night.



"Systemic work on creation of comfortable conditions for citizens, improvement of parks and squares, reconstruction of pedestrian areas, organization of bicycle paths, dismantling of fences that protect public space and etc. continues in the city. In the Almalinsky district, the sections of Duisenov street (from Arensky street to Gaidar street), as well as Karasai batyr street (from Ablai khan avenue to Masanchi street) will be fully landscaped. In the Bostandyksky district, work will begin on a section of Timiryazev Street (from the Yesentai River to Baitursynov Street), 2.5 kilometers long. In total, 16 pedestrian zones in each district will be equipped this year, and the streets of Panfilov, Zhibek Zholy, Gogol, Kabanbai batyr and Astana square will be reconstructed for pedestrians," the press service recalled.



Recall that in the message of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the people of Kazakhstan, special attention is paid to the growth of the well-being of citizens of Kazakhstan, which is declared the main goal of state policy.



"It is necessary to increase the innovative potential of Kazakhstan's economy. It is important to lay the foundation for building the economy of the future," the president said.



Earlier, experts noted three messages of the president, which most clearly determine the course of development of Kazakhstan. These are: "Kazakhstan on the way of accelerated economic, social and political modernization", "Growth of well-being of citizens of Kazakhstan is the main goal of state policy", "Social-economic modernization is the main vector of development of Kazakhstan".



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.