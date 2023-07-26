Measures to further curb inflation have been taken at the IMC for Trade

Images | Ministry of Trade and Integration

At the regular meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on Foreign Trade Policy and Participation in International Economic Organizations, held on July 13, 2023, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin, decisions were made on issues important for curbing inflation, ensuring the domestic market and domestic production, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





In particular, it was decided to extend the restrictions on the export of diesel fuel and certain types of petroleum products by road from the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan for another 6 months from January 31 to July 31, 2023.





In addition, in order to provide domestic manufacturers of electrical equipment with the necessary raw materials, it was decided to consider reducing import customs duties on imported raw materials for the production of electrical products at the site of the Eurasian Economic Union. This will be a timely measure to support domestic producers, will contribute to an increase in production volumes and capacity utilization.





Amendments to methodological approaches for calculating export customs duties on oil and certain types of dark petroleum products were approved.





Also, a meeting of the National Committee for Trade Facilitation on the implementation of the WTO Agreement was held at the IEC site. The issues of documenting trade procedures for 30 types of goods are considered.





Recall that to date, trade procedures for over 50 types of goods have been documented. Currently, work is underway to collect and analyze information to describe trading procedures on the UPT portal for such goods as auto parts, fertilizers, bottled water, soybeans, soybean oil, building mixes, ceramic tiles, plumbing equipment, pesticides, personal hygiene products, eggs. Also, within the framework of the meeting of the National Committee, issues of integration of the ATF portal (agreement on trade facilitation) with the trade portals of Central Asian countries and the creation of a single Regional portal were discussed. As a result, the state authorities were given a number of instructions necessary to simplify and accelerate export operations by participants in foreign trade activities.