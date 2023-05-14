Medium business should become growth driver of Kazakhstan manufacturing industry - Alikhan Smailov

Images | primeminister.kz

Tell a friend

A wide range of issues of development of the manufacturing industry was discussed at the meeting of Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov with representatives of medium-sized businesses, primeminister.kz reports.





The discussion was attended by entrepreneurs from Astana, Almaty and Shymkent, Atameken, as well as ministers, deputy akims of cities and heads of quasi-public sector responsible for promotion of business initiatives and state support.





In March, at the opening of the first session of the 8th Parliament, the head of state noted that the country needs a "new wave" of entrepreneurs capable of taking responsibility for economic progress.





It is the medium business that has high expectations, which should become the core of this progress, the growth driver of the manufacturing sector with the production of competitive products and the provision of a wide range of services", - Alikhan Smailov emphasized.





During the meeting, participants discussed issues of access to finance, increasing output, import substitution and development of new production niches, implementation of state support programs, public procurement, taxation, certification, development of industrial zones and industrial parks, innovation, exports, job creation, training of specialists and a number of other issues.





Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin, Industry and Infrastructural Development Marat Karabayev, Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, Healthcare Azhar Giniyat made comments on key problematic issues.





Prime Minister stressed that state agencies will be instructed to work with the business community to address all voiced questions.





In his speech he noted that, according to world practice, medium-sized businesses are most adapted to constantly changing market conditions. This makes it a major player in economic development. In this regard, the most developed countries actively encourage small businesses to expand and strengthen their position in the global market.





Here we do not need to go far for examples. Companies such as Samsung, Toyota or Hyundai also started out as small and medium-sized enterprises, and today we know them as successful world leaders. In turn, I want to assure you that the government will continue to take all necessary measures to create a favorable environment and comprehensive support for business", - Alikhan Smailov said.





The Head of Government added that a new Tax Code that would reduce the burden and simplify tax administration procedures was being developed.





In addition, in order to further protect the rights of entrepreneurs it is being introduced regulation "from scratch", which will abolish 10 thousand unreasonable requirements for business and automate procedures in all spheres of state control.





This will allow from the new year, after the end of the moratorium on inspections of business, all schedules of inspections will be formed on the basis of automated risk management systems, eliminating the human factor. This will reduce the number of inspections and increase the effectiveness of state control", - Prime Minister said.





He also added that on behalf of the President a new model of public-private partnership had been developed to facilitate access to public resources and infrastructure. At the local level will also continue to support the allocation of land, infrastructure and other issues within the competence of the akimats.





The akimats have set specific KPIs for attracting investment in fixed capital and creating new jobs. At the same time today corporate income taxes from SMEs are transferred to the local budget level, so the akimats are interested in expanding the private sector. I want to emphasize once again that the Government is also always open to dialogue with the business and is ready to support projects that contribute to its development", - Alikhan Smailov concluded.