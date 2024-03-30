Minister visited the leading transformer manufacturing plant in Central Asia, "Asia Trafo"

Images | primeminister.kz
The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov paid a working visit to the State of Qatar on 20 March this year, primeminister.kz
reports.
In Doha, Olzhas Bektenov was received by the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan conveyed sincere words of greetings and good wishes on behalf of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
During the meeting it was noted that Kazakh-Qatari relations are strengthening in all areas of cooperation and are characterised by intensive dynamics. The talks between the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, held in February this year, confirmed the mutual desire of the two countries to bring cooperation to a new strategic level.
Within the framework of the visit Olzhas Bektenov held negotiations in narrow and extended formats with the Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.
The subject of the intergovernmental meetings was the implementation of agreements reached by the heads of the two states, as well as the promotion of quality and timely implementation of major investment projects in the spheres of energy, agriculture, etc.
Qatar is an important economic partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab world. The agreements reached during the visit of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Qatar bring our investment co-operation to a qualitatively new level. We are on the threshold of implementation of large-scale and strategically important investment projects for an unprecedented amount of $17.6 billion," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said during the meeting that Kazakhstan is ready to become a partner in supplying halal and organic agricultural products to the Qatari market. Currently, Kazakh enterprises are establishing co-operation with Qatari companies to implement projects in the field of agro-industrial complex.
In turn, the Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar also confirmed interest in further increasing trade, economic and investment cooperation.
There is a good political basis for strengthening co-operation between our countries. Earlier during the visit, our heads of state expressed readiness to bring cooperation to a higher level and implement a number of joint projects. Our today's meeting will make it possible to realise the agreements reached at the highest level. For our part, we are ready to explore new avenues to broaden and deepen cooperation," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said.
In addition, the parties discussed issues of co-operation in the field of culture and education, civil aviation and tourism.
Following the negotiations, an agreement was signed between the governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State of Qatar on the establishment of a long-term strategic partnership for the development of projects in priority sectors. Among the largest investment projects:
- projects for the construction of gas processing plants totalling about $5.7 billion. Implementation of the projects will saturate the domestic market and increase export volumes of marketable gas;
- projects for the construction of the Aktobe-Kostanai and Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent trunk gas pipelines totalling about $7.7 billion aimed at developing gas supply to Kazakhstan's regions, ensuring natural gas supplies to backbone enterprises and the population of northern regions, and expanding the country's export opportunities;
- projects to build a power plant based on a combined cycle gas turbine with a capacity of 1100 MW and a hydroelectric power plant with a capacity of 350 MW for a total of about $2.7 billion, aimed at ensuring Kazakhstan's long-term energy security;
- projects to build plants for deep processing of wheat, peas and milk.
Heads of Government Olzhas Bektenov and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani noted the importance of signing the agreement for further development of full-scale and mutually beneficial cooperation.