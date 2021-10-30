Ministry of Energy consults with foreign experts on nuclear power plants in Kazakhstan

Images | atomic-energy.ru
Our work on the NPP project includes serach of locations on the territory of the country, taking into account the necessary criteria that are necessary for the implementation of such projects. We also consult with experts, including international experts, on technology, capacity, we also look at our updated balance of electricity consumption and production in order to see the prospects of deficit, if so, then in what year and in what volume," Zhurebekov said.
Source: KazTAG
