Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan denies disruption of flights due to shortage of aviation fuels and lubricants

28.10.2021, 15:32 15094
The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan denies the threat of disruption of air traffic due to the shortage of aviation fuels and lubricants.
 

There is no reason for concern regarding the situation with aviation fuel. The agency literally manually controls the availability of aviation fuel stocks and there is currently no threat of disruption of air traffic. The Civil Aviation Committee has confirmed this. At the same time, as reported at the airport of the capital, suppliers from the Russian Federation refused to supply to Kazakhstan. This is despite the fact that up to 300 thousand tons of jet fuel can be imported from the neighbouring country in accordance with the indicative balance. In fact, in nine months, only 55 thousand tons were imported from Russia," press secretary of the Ministry of Energy Aigerim Urazaliyeva said.


Ministry of Energy consults with foreign experts on nuclear power plants in Kazakhstan

28.10.2021, 13:41 15472
The Ministry of Energy is consulting with foreign experts regarding construction of nuclear power plant (NPP) in Kazakhstan, Vice Minister of Energy Murat Zhurebekov said.
 

Our work on the NPP project includes serach of locations on the territory of the country, taking into account the necessary criteria that are necessary for the implementation of such projects. We also consult with experts, including international experts, on technology, capacity, we also look at our updated balance of electricity consumption and production in order to see the prospects of deficit, if so, then in what year and in what volume," Zhurebekov said.


Kazakhstan needs investments worth $650bn to achieve its carbon neutrality target

27.10.2021, 16:49 25975
Kazakhstan needs to invest $650bn in low carbon technologies to achieve its carbon neutrality target, Minister of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Serikkali Brekeshev told today’s briefing at the Central Communications Service.
 

Estimates indicate investments to the tune of $650bn in low carbon technologies are needed to achieve the carbon neutrality target in the period of 40 years," he said.

 
The minister also named the sectors that need most investments, they are electricity and thermal energy - $305bn, transport - $167bn, mining and manufacturing - $65bn, housing and public utilities - $57bn, and agriculture - $49bn.
 
He went on to note that according to the model review investments in coal, and oil and gas production will reduce due to reduction in demand in the long-term period.
 

The Government is working to attract investments in the renewable energy sector, including investment cooperation with the UAE to carry out major renewable energy projects in Kazakhstan, aiming at reducing CO2 emissions," he said.


Nine banks will be liquidated in Kazakhstan

22.10.2021, 14:52 91045
Nine banks will be liquidated in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Agency for the Regulation and Development of the Financial Market said in a statement on Friday.

"Currently, nine banks are at the stage of liquidation (Valut-Transit Bank, Kazinvestbank, Delta Bank, Eximbank of Kazakhstan, Bank of Astana, Qazaq Banki, Tengri Bank, AsiaCredit Bank and Capital Bank Kazakhstan)", the report says.

The main goal when the bank is to satisfy the claims of creditors, ensure settlements with them and complete all bank operations.

