Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan denies disruption of flights due to shortage of aviation fuels and lubricants

There is no reason for concern regarding the situation with aviation fuel. The agency literally manually controls the availability of aviation fuel stocks and there is currently no threat of disruption of air traffic. The Civil Aviation Committee has confirmed this. At the same time, as reported at the airport of the capital, suppliers from the Russian Federation refused to supply to Kazakhstan. This is despite the fact that up to 300 thousand tons of jet fuel can be imported from the neighbouring country in accordance with the indicative balance. In fact, in nine months, only 55 thousand tons were imported from Russia," press secretary of the Ministry of Energy Aigerim Urazaliyeva said.
Source: KazTAG
