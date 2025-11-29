National Bank Keeps the Base Rate at 18%

Images | instagram/national_bank_of_kazakhstan

The Monetary Policy Committee of the National Bank of Kazakhstan has decided to maintain the base rate at 18.0% with a corridor of +/-1 percentage point. This decision is based on the results of the forecasting round, updated assessments of key macroeconomic indicators, and the balance of inflation risks, nationalbank.kz reports.





Annual inflation in October stood at 12.6% (compared with 12.9% in September). Food price growth continued to accelerate, reaching 13.5% (from 12.7%), and non-food price growth rose to 11.0% (from 10.8%). Price growth in services slowed to 12.9% (from 15.3%) as a result of administrative reductions in regulated housing and utility tariffs. Elevated inflation dynamics are forming amid sustained demand that systematically exceeds supply capacity. Additional pressure stems from the continued transmission of second-round effects from tariff reforms and the liberalization of the fuel market into prices and inflation expectations.





The main contribution to inflation continues to come from the food component amid persistent imbalances in certain commodity markets, sustained demand, rising import costs, and higher production expenses. The contribution of service inflation has decreased but remains significant despite the slowdown in price growth. Within non-food inflation, an acceleration is observed in fuel prices and in prices for pharmaceutical products.





Monthly inflation slowed markedly in October to 0.5%, but core inflation remains high at 1%, which corresponds to 12.2% on an annualized basis. Furthermore, about 80% of goods and services in the consumer basket are experiencing price increases above the 5% target. All this indicates the persistence and broad scope of price pressures. This pro-inflationary dynamic is being reinforced by fiscal and expanding quasi-fiscal stimulus, as well as heightened consumer demand.





Inflation expectations among households increased in October to 13.6%, compared with 13.2% in September. Short-term expectations remain volatile and accompanied by high uncertainty. Long term expectations have risen to 14.3% (previously 14.0%). Elevated inflation expectations constrain the pace of disinflation and increase price sensitivity to changes in costs and demand.





External inflationary pressures persist. Global food prices remain at elevated levels. In Russia, despite the deceleration, inflation still significantly exceeds the 4% target. Against this background, the regulator maintains a firm rhetoric and signals the need to preserve restrictive monetary conditions. In turn, the Federal Reserve, amid heightened uncertainty, continues to take a cautious approach, noting moderate economic growth, a cooling labor market, and rising inflation, which remains above target. The European Central Bank’s rhetoric likewise remains restrained. The regulator has once again kept rates unchanged. Going forward, a more gradual pace of policy easing is expected.





As part of the updated forecasts underpinning the policy decision, the Brent oil price in the baseline scenario has been maintained at USD 60 per barrel on average through the end of the forecast horizon.