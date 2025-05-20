19.05.2025, 14:40 8681
New special economic zone established in Kyzylorda region
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has signed a resolution to establish a special economic zone in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Qorqyt Ata SEZ will occupy an area of 550 hectares along the Western Europe - Western China international transport corridor.
The new SEZ is called to fast track the development of modern high productive and competitive enterprises, to attract investments, to introduce new technologies in economy, and to raise employment.
A special legal regime with the provision of tax and customs preferences will be introduced in the SEZ.
By 2049, the total volume of investments in the SEZ is set to exceed 150 billion tenge, with foreign investments projected to reach 80 billion tenge. The volume of production of goods and services is predicted at 500 billion tenge, with local content expected to reach 90%.
The SEZ is set to generate some 3,366 jobs within 25 years, while the number of resident companies will make 39.
As per the document, the special economic zones Ontustik, Astana-Technopolis, Saryarqa, Alatau and Aktobe received the status of a port area, as part of creation of multimodal aero-hubs and in line with the customs legislation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
19.05.2025, 21:57 4731
Turkmenistan explores investment opportunities in Kazakhstan’s Turkistan region
Tell a friend
Deryageldi Orazov, Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the City of Arkadag under the President of Turkmenistan, has paid an official visit to Kazakhstan’s Turkistan Region to explore potential avenues for investment and bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.
Governor Kusherbayev provided an overview of the region's investment landscape, including the availability of industrial zones and small-scale industrial parks, which offer favorable conditions for foreign investors, such as access to land plots and ready-made production facilities. He also outlined the benefits of the Turan Special Economic Zone, which offers tax and customs incentives, particularly for businesses engaged in deep processing and value-added industries.
The meeting culminated in a collective resolution to initiate synergistic ventures and enhance multifaceted collaboration across diverse domains.
This elevated diplomatic engagement underscores Turkmenistan's strategic imperative for regional economic cohesion and its quest for global alliances to bolster the advancement of Arkadag - the nation's premier smart city initiative.
Meanwhile, over the past two years, bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan has consistently exceeded $500 million annually, highlighting the strong and growing economic ties between the two nations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.05.2025, 12:00 8441
Olzhas Bektenov discusses oil and gas projects with Peter Costello, Head of Exploration and Production at Shell
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Peter Costello, President of Shell's Exploration and Production Division, primeminister.kz reports.
The discussions focused on the implementation of joint oil and gas projects and prospects for further cooperation. The meeting was also attended by Ali Al-Janabi, Senior Vice President and Chairman of Shell in Kazakhstan, and Suzanne Kugean, Vice President for Exploration in Key Countries and Namibia.
Shell is carrying out several major initiatives in Kazakhstan's oil and gas sector, including participation in the CPC pipeline project, the North Caspian and Karachaganak fields, modernization of the Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery to produce winter diesel fuel, as well as geological exploration and scientific research of the subsoil.
Particular attention during the meeting was given to the construction of a gas processing plant with a capacity of 4 billion cubic meters per year at the Karachaganak field. The importance of its accelerated implementation was emphasized.
The development of the Kashagan field was also discussed. The parties reviewed plans to fast-track phases 2A and 2B, which include the construction of a 2.5 billion cubic meter per year gas processing plant and development of new sections of the field.
The Prime Minister expressed the Kazakhstan Government’s readiness for continued mutually beneficial cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.05.2025, 09:40 4846
Olzhas Bektenov discusses economic development issues with experts
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with experts, during which current issues related to economic development were discussed, primeminister.kz reports.
Economists shared their expert opinions on the current situation in global markets, highlighted trends influencing the national economy, and presented several proposals concerning further actions to ensure economic growth.
Attention was given to investment and trade sectors, as well as manufacturing industries. Additionally, the Government's efforts to optimize non-priority expenditures and reallocate funds to significant areas with a focus on efficiency were reviewed.
Following the discussion, the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of National Economy to work on the proposed suggestions.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.05.2025, 10:23 27811
Kazakhstan posts 10fold hike in grain exports to Iran and Azerbaijan
Tell a friend
Grain and wheat exports hit nearly 10 million tons in September 2024-April 2025, with an on-year 37.4% increase, in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry.
The Ministry said that Kazakhstan aims to export up to 12 million tons of grain by the yearend thanks to the country’s record harvest last year.
After a five-year hiatus, Kazakhstan resumed grain supplies to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, said Agriculture Vice Minister Azat Sultanov. "The export of durum wheat to Italy on the rise. The country exports to new European markets such as Belgium, Poland, Portugal, Norway and Great Britain. Morocco and the UAE show interest in Kazakhstani grain supplies".
Kazakhstan’s Prodcorporation is set to deliver a first batch of 60,000 tons of wheat to Morocco by late May. The country secured a deal to supply a trial batch of 15,000 tons of grain to Vietnam.
Kazakhstan also boosted significantly its grain and flour exports to traditional markets, including to 3.3 million tons to Uzbekistan, 1.2 million tons of Tajikistan, 278,100 tons to Kyrgyzstan, 889,000 tons to Iran, 569,000 tons to Azerbaijan and 270,000 tons to Afghanistan.
It’s worth noting that Kazakhstan’s grain exports to Iran and Azerbaijan rose 10fold over the past five years, as the agreement was reached to resume supplies.
The country’s grain and wheat exports to China rose 27% year-over-year to 1.8 million tons in September 2024-April 2025.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.05.2025, 23:28 43626
Kazakhstan sees 40% surge in ecotourism over 3 years
Tell a friend
There is a steady interest in ecotourism in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Tourism Industry Committee of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
In 2022, Kazakhstan welcomed 2 million ecotourists. By 2024, that number had grown to 2.8 million - a 40% increase. In 2023, the figure stood at 2.4 million.
National parks near Almaty, such as Ile-Alatau, Charyn, Altyn-Emel, and the Kolsai Lakes, remain top attractions for visitors.
Infrastructure based on sustainable tourism principles is actively being developed in 14 national parks across the country. Visitor centers, campsites, glamping sites, and other facilities are being built to ensure a comfortable experience for tourists.
In recent years, eight modern visitor centers have been established, equipped with information systems, navigational tools, and essential amenities. These centers provide guests with insights into local ecosystems, wildlife habitats, recommended trails, and guidelines for responsible visitation in protected areas.
The expansion of ecotourism not only supports the preservation of Kazakhstan's natural heritage but also contributes to regional economic development and the promotion of sustainable tourism practices.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.05.2025, 10:06 43911
Baiterek's 8 trillion gives 1.3% additional GDP growth
Tell a friend
Baiterek Holding's eight trillion tenge to support entrepreneurship and the implementation of key national and investment projects already this year will give 1.3% additional contribution to real GDP growth in Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
At a meeting of the headquarters to ensure economic growth of Kazakhstan, held in the Government under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, considered the main economic indicators and investment projects of the holding company Baiterek.
As you know, for the forced development of the real sector of the economy, the Government is increasing the capitalisation of the Baiterek holding by 1 trillion tenge, which will enable the holding to allocate about 8 trillion tenge to support entrepreneurship, development of housing construction and implementation of key national and investment projects. At the meeting of the headquarters, the deputy chairman of the holding Zhandos Shaikhy informed about the results of the first quarter of the development of the allocated funds amounting to KZT1.2 trillion, which is higher than the target of KZT1 trillion. In addition, the volume of gross value added from the projects commissioned this year, supported through Baiterek, is expected to reach 521.5 billion tenge.
The largest investment pool of projects is concentrated in the Development Bank of Kazakhstan with 66 projects for KZT2.2 trillion of financing this year. The main sectors of investment are transport, logistics and communications (34%), metallurgy (19%), and chemical industry (12%). Implementation of the entire pool of projects is expected to contribute 37.8 trillion tenge to the country's economy in the form of new production, goods and services over the entire financing period. Fixed capital investments will amount to 1.6 trillion tenge already this year. Among the top CDB investment projects planned for financing in 2025 are a sodium cyanide plant in Zhambyl region, a sulphuric acid plant in Turkestan region, Kazakhstan's largest hot briquetted iron plant in Kostanai region and others.
181 investment projects worth 1.5 trillion tenge this year were formed by the Industrial Development Fund (IDF). The main sectors are infrastructure development (27%), metallurgy (21%) and chemical industry (13%). The volume of gross value added over the entire term of financing for all projects of the IDF is expected to be KZT19.4 trillion. Fixed capital investments will amount to 1.44 trillion tenge already this year. Among the top investment projects planned for financing in 2025 are the construction of a border railway crossing by Global Trans Company LLP, reconstruction of a power unit at EEC JSC, modernisation of Qarmet JSC's production facilities, and construction of an electrometallurgical plant by Rail Way Steel LLP.
Qazaqstan Investment Corporation plans to invest in 2025 about 500 billion tenge in 10 investment projects with expected GVA for the entire period of financing at the level of 2.8 trillion tenge. Fixed capital investments will amount to 200bn tenge this year. The top 5 investment projects of QIC for this year are the development of metallurgical cluster in Karaganda region, construction of plants for production of soda ash AralSoda LLP and bitumen Batys Bitum LLP, steam-gas power plant of Aktau Energy Company LLP.
In 2025 Damu Fund plans to increase the volume of preferential lending to SMEs up to 750 billion tenge in 2025 which is almost 3 times more than in 2024. In Q1 2025, 53 billion tenge has already been issued to 755 entrepreneurs. The volume of loan guarantees has been increased to 1.4 thousand billion tenge, in Q1 the guarantees for the amount of 160 billion tenge have already been provided.
In terms of support for the agro-industrial complex, as of May 6, 2025, the Agrarian Credit Corporation has financed applications of about 6 thousand farmers for 363 billion tenge under the preferential programme for financing spring field work with the coverage of sown areas of 5.8 million hectares.
Following the meeting of the headquarters, Deputy Prime Minister noted the lack of representation of investment projects under the programme of economy of simple things such as production of goods in demand in the domestic market, allowing to replace expensive imports and thereby curb inflation.
When we initiated the programme to support the real sector of the economy, along with large projects, we announced an order from the Ministry of Economy for investment in projects mainly for SMEs - setting up production of household chemicals, hygiene, cheese, canned goods, sausages and other products in demand among our residents. I see that we have made good progress in the production of poultry meat, and by the end of the year we should reach full consumption levels. But in other areas, where there is still a significant share of imports, we need to look for producers and support these projects," Serik Zhumangarin said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.05.2025, 15:55 114656
Kazakhstan’s National Bank to sell $1bn in currency from National Fund in May
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) stated on Friday that it expects to sell between $950 million to $1 billion 50 million in currency from the National Fund this May, based on preliminary government forecasts for republican budget transfers, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Bank.
The press service said in a statement that in late April, the tenge dropped by 1.6%, touching 512.48 tenge per US dollar, saying: "The average daily trading volume on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange increased from 243 to 246 million US dollars over the course of the month, contributing to a total trading volume of 5.4 billion US dollars".
Foreign currency sales from the National Fund amounted to USD 968 million in April, enabling the allocation of transfers to the republican budget. The share of sales from the National Fund accounted for 18% of the total trading volume, or approximately USD 44 million per day, reads the statement.
The press service informed: "Looking ahead to May, based on preliminary government forecasts for transfers to the republican budget, the National Bank anticipates foreign currency sales from the National Fund ranging between USD 950 and 1,050 million".
As part of mirroring mechanism, 213 billion tenge was sterilized in April. In May foreign currency sales equivalent to approximately 213 billion tenge are expected for these purposes.
There were no currency interventions conducted by the National Bank in April, said the press service.
The volume of foreign currency revenue sold last month under the mandatory sale requirement for quasi-government sector entities amounted to approximately USD 308 million. Quasi-government sector companies continue to independently sell foreign currency on the market through second-tier banks.
It was informed that in a bid to maintain the foreign currency share of the UAPF pension assets at 40%, the National Bank purchased foreign currency on the stock exchange in April, with a total amount of USD 250 million, or approximately 5% of the total market volume.
As the asset manager of UAPF pension assets, the National Bank aims to ensure their preservation and achieve real returns over the long term. Therefore, foreign currency purchases will be carried out based on market conditions. In this regard, for these purposes the forecasted volume of foreign currency purchases in May will not exceed USD 250 million, reads the statement.
The Bank noted that in the short term, the trajectory of the tenge will be driven by market expectations, quarterly tax payments, global market conditions, and geopolitical developments, reaffirming its dedication to the flexible exchange rate regime aimed at preventing imbalances and safeguarding gold and foreign exchange reserves.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.04.2025, 17:32 125946
Kazakhstan to reduce VAT rate on medicines to 5%
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan is set to revise VAT rates, reducing the tax on a number of medicines and medical services to 5 percent, starting from 2026, the country’s Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova said Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Alnazarova said: "Initial proposal to raise VAT to 10 percent was reduced to 5 percent after the talks today".
Health services within the guaranteed volume of free medical care and mandatory social health insurance will be exempt from VAT, she said.
The Kazakh minister added that there will be a list of medicines and medical services that will not be subject to VAT, including socially significant medicines, frequently purchased medicines and medical services provided at private medical facilities.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
20.05.2025, 09:48How to stay safe during a heatwave - WHO recommendations 20.05.2025, 08:534031Trump says call with Putin 'went very well,' Russia open to ceasefire and wants to trade with U.S. 20.05.2025, 12:522591Over 3.2 million children to have summer holidays in Kazakhstan 20.05.2025, 10:142346Zayed Humanitarian Foundation launches 3 sustainable social, rehabilitation projects in Kazakhstan 20.05.2025, 13:22Prime Minister instructs to ensure high organisation of UNT and to organise summer employment for students and schoolchildren2341Prime Minister instructs to ensure high organisation of UNT and to organise summer employment for students and schoolchildren 13.05.2025, 16:2186256Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hands over Otan Order to public figure Kuanysh Sultanov 13.05.2025, 13:2484931National Bank's report on Y2024 results presented in Akorda 16.05.2025, 13:4255416Olzhas Bektenov holds Interim Meeting of Foreign Investors Council 16.05.2025, 12:1155141Kazakhstan starts implementing 2nd phase of North Aral Sea conservation project 16.05.2025, 11:3154941Baikonur Cosmodrome announces sale of tech equipment 05.05.2025, 17:46202386Kapshagai reservoir 100% full for second year in a row, Kazakh Water Ministry 30.04.2025, 10:01190506Kazakh President awards foreign service veteran Tleukhan Kabdrakhmanov Dostyq Order, I Degree 05.05.2025, 16:42Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President181461Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President 02.05.2025, 18:56180441Kazakhstan sees record electricity consumption and production gap in years 29.04.2025, 18:37177401Kazakhstan, Hong Kong to launch direct flights