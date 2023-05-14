Number of employed people reached 9mln in Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

The number of employed population in Kazakhstan was almost 9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, which is 1.7 percent higher than a year before.





The number of employed people in urban areas rose by 4.6% and reached 5.5 million people. Meanwhile, rural areas observed a 2.4% decrease in employed population, which made 3.5 million people, Kazinform reports.





94.5% of all employed people have only one job.





As for education level, 4 million people hold the diplomas of graduate and postgraduate education. 4.4 million people have diplomas of vocational and technical education, while 582,600 people have no higher education certificates.





6,8 million of those employed are salaried employees. 1.6 million people are sole proprietors, 498,100 are independent workers, 19,800 are professionals with a private practice, 5,000 are founders (members) of economic partnerships and founders, shareholders (participants) of joint-stock companies, as well as members of production cooperatives.





As for a regional breakdown, the highest number of employed people was registered in Almaty - 1 million (2.2% more compared to the previous year), Turkistan region - 793,800 (+2.1%) and Almaty region - 677,900 (-30.2%). The fewest number was recorded in Ulytau region - 101,700, North Kazakhstan region - 277,200 and in Abai region - 287,100.





The majority of those employed works in wholesale and retail trade as well as in car repair sector - 1.5 million people. Then come education (1.2 million, +2.8%) and agriculture, forestry and fishery (1.1 million, -5.6%).





Water supply, art, entertainment and leisure as well as electricity supply turned out to be the most unpopular areas for employment.