11.05.2023, 13:19 5381
Number of employed people reached 9mln in Kazakhstan
The number of employed population in Kazakhstan was almost 9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, which is 1.7 percent higher than a year before.
The number of employed people in urban areas rose by 4.6% and reached 5.5 million people. Meanwhile, rural areas observed a 2.4% decrease in employed population, which made 3.5 million people, Kazinform reports.
94.5% of all employed people have only one job.
As for education level, 4 million people hold the diplomas of graduate and postgraduate education. 4.4 million people have diplomas of vocational and technical education, while 582,600 people have no higher education certificates.
6,8 million of those employed are salaried employees. 1.6 million people are sole proprietors, 498,100 are independent workers, 19,800 are professionals with a private practice, 5,000 are founders (members) of economic partnerships and founders, shareholders (participants) of joint-stock companies, as well as members of production cooperatives.
As for a regional breakdown, the highest number of employed people was registered in Almaty - 1 million (2.2% more compared to the previous year), Turkistan region - 793,800 (+2.1%) and Almaty region - 677,900 (-30.2%). The fewest number was recorded in Ulytau region - 101,700, North Kazakhstan region - 277,200 and in Abai region - 287,100.
The majority of those employed works in wholesale and retail trade as well as in car repair sector - 1.5 million people. Then come education (1.2 million, +2.8%) and agriculture, forestry and fishery (1.1 million, -5.6%).
Water supply, art, entertainment and leisure as well as electricity supply turned out to be the most unpopular areas for employment.
12.05.2023, 10:31 3401
Medium business should become growth driver of Kazakhstan manufacturing industry - Alikhan Smailov
primeminister.kz
A wide range of issues of development of the manufacturing industry was discussed at the meeting of Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov with representatives of medium-sized businesses, primeminister.kz reports.
The discussion was attended by entrepreneurs from Astana, Almaty and Shymkent, Atameken, as well as ministers, deputy akims of cities and heads of quasi-public sector responsible for promotion of business initiatives and state support.
In March, at the opening of the first session of the 8th Parliament, the head of state noted that the country needs a "new wave" of entrepreneurs capable of taking responsibility for economic progress.
It is the medium business that has high expectations, which should become the core of this progress, the growth driver of the manufacturing sector with the production of competitive products and the provision of a wide range of services", - Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
During the meeting, participants discussed issues of access to finance, increasing output, import substitution and development of new production niches, implementation of state support programs, public procurement, taxation, certification, development of industrial zones and industrial parks, innovation, exports, job creation, training of specialists and a number of other issues.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin, Industry and Infrastructural Development Marat Karabayev, Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, Healthcare Azhar Giniyat made comments on key problematic issues.
Prime Minister stressed that state agencies will be instructed to work with the business community to address all voiced questions.
In his speech he noted that, according to world practice, medium-sized businesses are most adapted to constantly changing market conditions. This makes it a major player in economic development. In this regard, the most developed countries actively encourage small businesses to expand and strengthen their position in the global market.
Here we do not need to go far for examples. Companies such as Samsung, Toyota or Hyundai also started out as small and medium-sized enterprises, and today we know them as successful world leaders. In turn, I want to assure you that the government will continue to take all necessary measures to create a favorable environment and comprehensive support for business", - Alikhan Smailov said.
The Head of Government added that a new Tax Code that would reduce the burden and simplify tax administration procedures was being developed.
In addition, in order to further protect the rights of entrepreneurs it is being introduced regulation "from scratch", which will abolish 10 thousand unreasonable requirements for business and automate procedures in all spheres of state control.
This will allow from the new year, after the end of the moratorium on inspections of business, all schedules of inspections will be formed on the basis of automated risk management systems, eliminating the human factor. This will reduce the number of inspections and increase the effectiveness of state control", - Prime Minister said.
He also added that on behalf of the President a new model of public-private partnership had been developed to facilitate access to public resources and infrastructure. At the local level will also continue to support the allocation of land, infrastructure and other issues within the competence of the akimats.
The akimats have set specific KPIs for attracting investment in fixed capital and creating new jobs. At the same time today corporate income taxes from SMEs are transferred to the local budget level, so the akimats are interested in expanding the private sector. I want to emphasize once again that the Government is also always open to dialogue with the business and is ready to support projects that contribute to its development", - Alikhan Smailov concluded.
05.05.2023, 20:56 24931
Legalization of construction cars in Kazakhstan – Government Decree
Tell a friendSince the beginning of this year, people in Kazakhstan were given the opportunity to legalize foreign cars imported into Kazakhstan before September 1, 2022, as part of the instruction of the Head of State. At the same time, owners of vehicles imported into the country under the guise of spare parts have encountered difficulties due to the lack of official registration documents. To solve this problem, the Government has amended the relevant rules, allowing citizens to legalize and carry out the initial registration of the so-called construction cars. The rate of fee for the primary registration of such vehicles will be 200 thousand tenge. For registration, the following requirements are necessary: 1) an application; 2) a vehicle inspection certificate issued by an authorized officer of the Ministry of Internal Affairs; 3) a diagnostic card of technical inspection. Applications for legalization of vehicles can be submitted through Egov services and mobile applications of second-tier banks. It should be noted that the certificate of registration of cars imported into the Republic of Kazakhstan under the guise of spare parts and not cleared by the customs will be a record of prohibition to change the ownership rights and allow them to operate only in the Republic. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, over 107 thousand cars have been legalized in the republic since the beginning of the action. In addition, about 14 thousand cars were identified. Source: PM' press service
05.05.2023, 16:55 25171
Kazakhstan to invest in solar power plant construction in Kyrgyzstan, memo signed
The memorandum will lay the groundwork for signing a direct investment agreement between Kyrgyzstan and investors represented by Kun BUlagy.
Kazinform
The National Investments Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan and the Kyrgyz-Kazakh joint venture Kun Bulagy signed a memorandum of mutual understanding on the solar power plant construction project in Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform reports.
The memorandum will lay the groundwork for signing a direct investment agreement between Kyrgyzstan and investors represented by Kun BUlagy.
The 50 MW solar power station worth 35 million dollars will be built by Kazakhstani investors in Issyk-Kul region in Toru Aigyr village.
28.04.2023, 12:49 48341
Zhambyl region signs KZT317.8bln worth memorandums with foreign companies
Seven agreements with large foreign companies were signed, the administration says. Among them are investors from India, Singapore, Germany and Hungary
The administration of Zhambyl region and foreign companies signed a number of memorandums of cooperation on the sidelines of the Zhambyl Investment and Economic Forum 2023 in Taraz, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Seven agreements with large foreign companies were signed, the administration says. Among them are investors from India, Singapore, Germany and Hungary.
The total cost of the investment projects to be implemented in the region in the nearest outlook is 317.8 billion tenge. They are the projects on construction of a ferroalloy and concrete plants, a building materials factory, solar stations and an industrial-logistics park. There are also projects in food industry.
According to governor Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, Zhambyl region has a unique experience of a long-term partnership with large transnational companies of Germany, Turkiye, Singapore, China, India, France, South Korea and Japan.
The region has a number of advantages. With a moderate continental climate and fertile lands, Zhambyl region is ideal for the development of agriculture. This is one of the most favorable regions for the implementation of renewable energy projects. The region has a high transport and logistics potential with the possibility of interregional cargo transportation, handling domestic and international passenger traffic, and export of products to more than 17 countries of the world.
The region is rich in more than 200 minerals - ferrous metals and non-metals - barytes, coal and mineral salts. The region is a unique base of phosphorite and fluorspar raw materials.
As reported, ZHEIF 2023 is called to become a platform for establishing business contacts, exploring potential investment opportunities with foreign and republican enterprises and organizations. The goal of the forum is to form an investment, business and creative environment, further establish investment ties, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in various sectors of the economy, such as tourism, industry, digitalization and agriculture. Those participating in ZHEIF-2023 are the representatives of leading international and domestic companies, investors, experts and incluences, as well as representatives of sectoral ministries and heads of quasi-state companies.
25.04.2023, 18:17 60776
Kazakhstan, China establishing cooperation in gas sector
qazaqgaz.kz
Kazakhstan and China are establishing cooperation in the gas sector, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the Chairman of the Board of QazaqGaz Sanzhar Zharkeshov.
Kazakhstan’s company QazaqGaz reached agreements with China’s CNPC, TapLine, PetroChina International and HBP.
According to Zharkeshov, QazaqGaz is expected to cooperate with CNPC on geological exploration of gas assets in Kazakhstan. In addition, construction of the second line of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent as well as a second gas processing plant at Kashagan with a capacity of up to 4bn cubic meters per year is expected.
The QazaqGaz Chairman inspected the HBP plant in Daqing where the equipment for the gas processing plant at Kashagan is manufactured.
The Kazakh national company plans to cooperate with PetroChina CBM on production of coalbed methane, while exploring the potential of developing coal basins in Kazakhstan.
25.04.2023, 10:42 64826
Kazakhstan starts shipping oil from Türkiye’s Ceyhan to Romania
t.me/s/samrukazynaofficial
Kazakhstan has began shipment of the first batch of 80,000 tons of oil from Türkiye’s Ceyhan seaport by ALATAU oil tanker which belongs to LLP NMSC Kazmortransflot (KMG’s daughter company) to Romania’s Constanta port with oil offloading for Petromidia Refinery, Kazinform learned from the press office of Samruk-Kazyna.
The five-year agreement on annual transit of 1.5 million tons of oil via the Aktau-Baku-Ceyhan route was signed between JSC NC KazMunayGas and Azerbaijan’s SOCAR at the end of 2022.
The shipment of Kazakh oil en Aktau-Baku route began in March. Kazakh and Azerbaijani fleets are involved in the transportation on a parity basis. 86,000 tons of oil have been shipped from the port of Aktau as of April 20.
24.04.2023, 13:55 65016
Czech companies invested about $270mln in Kazakhstan economy - PM Smailov
primeminister.kz
As many as 200 Kazakh-Czech joint companies are working in our country. This is what Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said today at the Business Forum of Kazakhstan and Czech Republic in Astana, Kazinform reports.
In his words, there are all favorable conditions for the launch of new projects. Czech companies have invested approximately 270 million US dollars in Kazakhstan economy. One fifth of this amount falls on the last year. "As many as 200 joint enterprises are operating in Kazakhstan and this number keeps increasing. There are also new projects in trade-economic sector," he said.
The Kazakh-Czech Business Forum is aimed at expanding the economic ties between the two states, development of business contacts and mutually beneficial cooperation between the Kazakh and Czech business communities.
Those attending the event are heads of central and local state bodies, national and quasi-state companies, representatives of sectoral and regional business associations as well as heads of leading Czech companies such as Škoda Transportation, TELMO, EGAP, STV Group etc. More than 150 delegates are participating in the Forum in total.
Czech Republic is an important partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union. There is a number of intergovernmental agreements between the countries aimed at deepening trade and economic cooperation, encouraging and mutual protection of investments.
Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic in 2022 exceeded 370 million US dollars, which is 67% higher than in the same period of 2021 (252 million US dollars).
The event will end with signing a number of bilateral documents.
21.04.2023, 15:26 70731
11th meeting of heads of SCO states’ emergency situations authorities took place
gov.kz
The 11th meeting of the heads of the emergency situations agencies of the SCO member countries under the presidency of India took place on April 20 in Delhi, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.
The meeting, which is a key mechanism for cooperation of the SCO member states in disaster management, was attended by the heads and officials of emergency situations authorities of India, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and the SCO Secretariat.
Reports on major disasters the SCO countries faced in the past, lessons learnt were made, as well as an exchange of views on prospects for further cooperation in disaster management within the organization took place.
Agreement on the importance of further strengthening of cooperation on emergency preparedness, response, and mitigation of the aftermath of emergencies caused by technogenic and natural disasters, as well as to hold an exchange of information on innovative practices and technologies in disaster management was reached.
A joint action plan to implement the Agreement between the governments of the SCO countries on coordination of delivery of assistance in dealing with emergency situations for 2023-25 was approved.
As part of the meeting, Kazakh Emergency Situations Minister Yuri Ilyin held bilateral meetings with Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs of India, and Abdulla Kuldashyev, Emergency Situations Minister of Uzbekistan. A cooperation plan was signed between the Mangistau region’s emergency situations department and Karakalpakstan’s Emergency Situations Office on the prevention and elimination of natural and man-made disasters in the subordinated territories.
