Система Orphus

Oil transportation via Aktau, Kuryk ports should be increased to 20mln tonnes per annum - Tokayev

07.11.2022, 13:29 336
Oil transportation via Aktau, Kuryk ports should be increased to 20mln tonnes per annum - Tokayev
Images | Depositphotos
Mangistau region has a huge potential for its advantageous geographical location. The objective we face today is to rationally use our advantages and make the region a world-level transport and transit hub. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it at the meeting with the public of the region in Aktau, Kazinform reports.
 
Aktau city-port is widely regarded as the sea gates of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
 
Amid the reshaping global logistics chains, the role of the Caspian Sea has sharply increased , he stressed.
 

We plan to implement a number of activities aimed at the attraction of investments in port infradtructure development and establishment of a container and transport-logistics hub," said the President.

 
With the consideration of the current situation at the global markets, further development of the Trans-Caspian route gains a special significance.
 

We have a mutual understanding on this issue with our partners. We need to increase the capacities of Aktau and Kuryk ports and raise oil transportation volumes to 20mln tonnes per annum," the Head of State said.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


relevant news

Kazakhstan faces imported inflation - President

04.11.2022, 15:30 7421
Kazakhstan remains committed to the open economy principle, by maintaining trade relations with 180 countries of the world, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the meeting with the heads of foreign diplomatic missions in Akorda Palace, Kazinform reports.
 

Despite economic tremors taking place across the globe, our commodity exports increased almost by 40%. We intend to further strengthen our leading position in Central Asia in attraction of investment," the Head of State said.

 
In his words, from January to June 2022, foreign partners invested about $15bln in Kazakhstan economy which is 30% higher than in the same period of 2021.
 

At the same time we are concerned over constantly high level of food imports from abroad which leads to high inflation. Experts admit that this is imported inflation," he said.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


AIFC Tech Hub holds panel session at Int'l PLUS-forum

04.11.2022, 15:19 7531
AIFC Tech Hub holds panel session at Int'l PLUS-forum
Images | aifc.kz
The AIFC Tech Hub held a panel session "Beyond the core. Ecosystems in the telecom sector of Kazakhstan" during the International PLUS-Forum "Fintech Borderless. Eurasia Digital" event.
 

As part of the PLUS-Forum we have summed up preliminary results of the annual analytics of corporate innovations market, which this year was devoted to the most active areas in the sphere of innovations - the telecom sector. In the CorpUp Telecom study, dozens of experts shared their insights about the state of the market. Participants of the study see the greatest prospects in the development of ecosystem trends in telecom, especially, cybersecurity, Big Data, IoT, cloud technologies, fintech and e-commerce. Thank you to our partners at PLUS-Forum for the opportunity to organise a dialogue and discuss the study", - commented Bekzhan Mutanov, Deputy CEO of the AIFC Tech Hub, the AIFC’s official website reads.

 

Both the research and the panel session at PLUS-Forum touched on relevant topics of today's telecom sector of Kazakhstan. In particular, the diversification of products and services of telecom operators, and opportunities for cooperation with companies and startup teams. The telecom sector is traditionally the driver of innovation in the market and with the investment in 5G, this trend will only increase", - added Konstantin Aushev, Partner, Head of IT & Digital Advisory at KPMG.

 
In her opening speech, Assel Abdrakhmanova, Head of Corporate Innovations Department at AIFC Tech Hub, presented the preliminary results of CorpUp Telecom 2022, prepared jointly with Huawei, Beeline Kazakhstan, KPMG, and IDC (publication is planned between late 2022 and early 2023).
 
The industry experts discussed telecom-ecosystems in a round table format. The session was moderated by Maken Ibragimov, an expert on corporate innovations at the AIFC Tech Hub.
 
Konstantin Aushev, Partner, Head of IT & Digital Advisory at KPMG, talked about monetization of traditional telecom services and the benefits of partnership with startups for ecosystem building.
 
Vladislav Sidevich, Senior Director Consulting for the CIS region at IDC, spoke about the importance of developing non-traditional telecom services and shared his opinion about open innovations in telecom.
 
Bekarys Nurumbetov, Head of Mobile Finance at Tele2/Altel, talked about the ecosystem in the understanding of the mobile operator, and the digital transformation strategy of Tele2/Altel.
 
Sergey Koptik, Head of Mobile Financial Services at Kcell, shared insights about the role of mobile financial services in telecom and the importance of regulation in the development of fintech products operators.
 
Nurlan Sarsebekov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of ForteBank, talked about why the bank launched the digital operator ForteMobile and how it affected ForteBank's ecosystem.
 
Nikita Oreshkin, Enterprise IT CTO at Huawei, talked about the features of non-traditional B2B products such as big data and cloud services and shared his views on the role of 5G in promoting non-core services from telecom operators.
 
The business program of the event included sessions and seminars workshops on topics such as further changes in priorities in the payments industry, transformation of the banking business, new acquiring business models, economics of ecosystems; best practices in retail banking; and many others.
 
Materials of the session are available at: https://tech.aifc.kz/reports/.
 
Reference:
 
The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia, and the Caucasus. www.aifc.kz
 
The AIFC Tech Hub is a subdivision of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), whose task is to promote the development of the startup ecosystem, venture industry market, e-commerce, corporate innovation, and new technological areas in Kazakhstan (FinTech, GovTech, SatelliteTech, Industry 4.0., etc.). Together with international partners, The AIFC Tech Hub conducts programs to support market players, as well as facilitates the structuring of venture deals and testing of new fintech solutions within the regulatory sandbox of the AIFC jurisdiction. https://tech.aifc.kz

Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakhstan and Iran sign memo to increase goods traffic up to 4 mln tons a year

03.11.2022, 15:53 8956
Images | primeminister.kz
As part of the two-day visit to Iran Kazakh Deputy PM-Trade and Integration Minister Serik Zhumangarin paid between October 31-November 1 the countries signed a memorandum to increase the goods traffic flow up to 4 mln tons a year, the PM’s press service reports.
 
Opportunities for Kazakhstani agricultural and industrial products to enter new markets, lifting barriers in the North-South existing route were the key issues of the talks held.
 
The nations enjoy traditionally warm, trust-based relations. High-level meetings held in June, September -October gave an impetus to promoting trade and economic partnership. Following the visits of the Heads of State the sides achieved some agreements and tasks were set aimed at speeding up Kazakhstan-Iran ties.
 

Today Kazakhstan is ready to export wheat and barley, confectionary and baked goods, meat, vegetable oil and other goods. We are interested in boosting mutual sales of agricultural products with Iran up to USD 1 bln and entering the new markets of Pakistan, India, Southeast Asia, East Africa," Zhumangarin said at the meeting with the Iran’s Agriculture Minister.

 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Exporters may receive 34 billion tenge from DBK by yearend

01.11.2022, 14:28 13676
Exporters may receive 34 billion tenge from DBK by yearend
Development Bank of Kazakhstan reports that by the end of the year it has 34 billion tenge which are intended to finance pre-export operations of domestic export-oriented enterprises, the press service of the DBK informed.
 
The preferential sum is provided within the framework of Nurly Zhol State Program as well as from bank’s direct borrowings of the capital markets.
 
Opening of a credit line is possible before the end of this year. All exporting enterprises can apply for financing. The minimum loan amount is 1 billion tenge which can be used to purchase raw materials and supplies as well as for the payment of the current expenses associated with the production of exported products. The bank accepts applications via website.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Astana takes 1st place in Global Green Finance Index

01.11.2022, 10:49 13776
Astana takes 1st place in Global Green Finance Index
Images | aifc.kz
In the published 10th edition of the Global Green Finance Index (GGFI), Kazakhstan, represented by the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), took first place among the countries of Eastern Europe and Central Asia for the fifth year in a row.
 
GGFI 10 evaluates 84 financial centres around the world, combining assessments of the depth and quality of green financing in these centres from financial specialists with quantitative data that form instrumental factors, the AIFC’s official website reads.
 
GGFI is an assessment index based on a number of instrumental factors - quantitative indicators and a worldwide survey of financial professionals' assessments of the quality and depth of green financing offers in financial centres. GGFI serves as an indicator of the development of green finance for policy and investment decision makers.
 
The AIFC Green Finance Centre (GFC) has been established in Kazakhstan for the development of green finance, which is engaged in the introduction and development of sustainable financing tools and attracting investments in environmental and social projects in Kazakhstan and Central Asia. GFC introduced the definitions of green finance and green taxonomy (a classifier of economic activities and projects that meet technical selection criteria) into national environmental legislation.
 
In the overall GGFI rating, Kazakhstan ranks 54th in the world.
 
Reference:
 
The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus.
 
www.aifc.kz
 
The AIFC Green Finance Centre is a subsidiary organisation of the AIFC Authority and the Eurasian Development Bank, aimed at introduction and development of sustainable finance instruments and attracting of investments in environmental and social projects in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.
 
The AIFC Green Finance Centre supported the very first issuance of green bonds and first verified green loan in Kazakhstan. Also, the Centre introduced definitions of green finance and green taxonomy (a classifier of economic activities and projects that meet technical selection criteria) in the national environmental legislation. The new legislation provides incentives for entrepreneurs who use green finance instruments.
 
www.gfc.aifc.kz

Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakhstan offers German investors favorable conditions for work, FM Tleuberdi

31.10.2022, 14:54 15526

Kazakhstan offers German investors favorable conditions for work," Kazakh Deputy PM - Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said.

 

Kazakhstan is an attractive country for investing. In 2021 Kazakhstan invited USD 24 bln of foreign direct investment which is 37% more as compared to 2020," the Minister told the press conference.

 
He noted that Germany as the world’s fourth economy does not rank among the Top 10 investors in the economy of Kazakhstan. The Minister drew attention that Kazakhstan offers German investors and entrepreneurs the utmost favorable conditions for work. The unique governmental working group was founded in Kazakhstan to cooperate with German investors and entrepreneurs led by 1st Deputy PM Roman Sklyar. He stressed that German investments, advanced technologies, know-how, and Kazakhstan’s raw materials, skilled manpower, and favorable condition for doing business lay the solid foundation for expanding win-win cooperation.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


CIS states to sign agrt on free trade in services

28.10.2022, 15:25 20596
CIS states to sign agrt on free trade in services
Images | https://t.me/KZgovernment
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov summed up the results of today's meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Today we have had a constructive dialogue in regards to further cooperation. We reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening the multilateral cooperation within the cooperation of the CIS states. We have had a fruitful exchange of views on joining efforts to solve common problems on the foreign economic track," Alikhan Smailov said at the meeting of the CIS Head of Government Council.

 
According to him, the heads of government in their speeches emphasized the great contribution of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship to the development of the main areas of the Commonwealth's activities.
 

For the purpose of deepening trade and economic cooperation in the CIS space, we arrived to a decision to finalize draft agreement on free trade in services of institutions, activities and investments. We expect that it will be signed during our next meeting," the Prime Minister added.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakhstan's investment and business opportunities presented in Malaysia

28.10.2022, 10:02 20641
Kazakhstan's investment and business opportunities presented in Malaysia
Images | gov.kz
Kazakhstan Business Opportunity Forum was held in Sarawak, the largest state of Malaysia. The event was organized by Pengiran Dato’ Dr (Ts) Daud, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Sarawak.
 
Those attending the business forum were members of the government and state officials, as well as over 130 participants, including entrepreneurs, heads of business associations, as well as media representatives.
 
Datuk Amar Haji Awang Tengah Bin Ali Hasan, Deputy Premier of Sarawak, emphasized the investment climate of Kazakhstan. He mentioned that Kazakhstan and Malaysia share interest in joint developments in oil and gas, infrastructure, digital economy, telecommunications, halal industry, and agriculture.
 
Deputy Premier repeatedly noted that Sarawak businessmen have a unique opportunity to develop business with Kazakhstan. "We have strong G2G and B2B relationship between our countries. Kazakhstan is a country of huge opportunities", he added.
 
The Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan Daud Pengiran Putera briefed about political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan and highlighted the favorable business climate. He also elaborated on trade and economic relations between the two countries.
 
The event was attended by the heads of Malaysian companies doing business in Kazakhstan. Dato Hii King Chiong, CEO of Kings Development LLP, who is property business in Astana, shared his experience of doing business in Kazakhstan and said that his company had invested over 7 million US dollars in Kazakhstan since 2016. He expressed confidence in the investment climate of Kazakhstan.
 
Megane SC Soo, President of SMITA Malaysia delivered her presentation on Kazakhstan's business climate for Malaysian business.
 
Representatives from Kazakh Invest, Astana International Financial Center and QazTrade made their online presentations.
 
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bulat Sugurbayev emphasized the significant potential of cooperation in energy, infrastructure, renewable energy, trade and tourism fields. He noted that strong political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties had been established between the countries, and today Malaysia has invested about 1 billion USD in Kazakhstan.
 
Following the Forum remarks, Sarawak businesses decided to form a business delegation to Kazakhstan next year. Ambassador Sugurbayev invited the Deputy Premier of Sarawak to lead this business mission to Kazakhstan in 2023.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Most read